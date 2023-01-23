Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
'Not an Accident' - Parents, four children, and pets were discovered dead in a Texas garage with carbon monoxide odor.San HeraldSan Antonio, TX
Couple from Texas who had been together since middle school and were expecting a child were shot and killedSan HeraldSan Antonio, TX
Two places in San Antonio offering free tacos on Friday!Ash JurbergSan Antonio, TX
Girl Scout Cookies Seasons Starts Today in San AntonioAsh JurbergSan Antonio, TX
Chief Taco Officer: Is this the best role in Texas?Ash JurbergSan Antonio, TX
Related
Shooting at Whataburger parking lot leaves police still searching for suspect, officials say
SAN ANTONIO — One man is sent to the hospital after a shooting occurred in a Whataburger parking lot on the far south side Wednesday evening, according to police. The incident occurred near Poteet Jourdanton and Loop 410 around 5:00 p.m. Wednesday. Police say the suspect shot through the...
KSAT 12
2nd person killed in West Bexar County shooting identified
SAN ANTONIO – The Bexar County Medical Examiner’s Office has identified the second person who was killed in a shooting in West Bexar County last week. Nicholas Sharkey Phillips, 48, was killed before 2 a.m. Thursday in the 5500 block of Mansions Bluff, not far from Highway 90 and Highway 211. The shooting happened outside the gates of the Villages of Briggs Ranch apartment complex.
foxsanantonio.com
Police release body-cam footage of officer involved shooting of suspect with BB gun
SAN ANTONIO - On Wednesday, January 4th, a suspect pointed a gun at officers when police were investigating a suspicious call from someone near a motel. According to the San Antonio Police Department, the incident happened around 8:30 p.m. near the 1400 block of Culebra Road on San Antonio's North Side.
foxsanantonio.com
Two men hospitalized after being shot during fight outside West Side bar
SAN ANTONIO - Two men are recovering after being shot outside a West Side bar late Wednesday night. The shooting happened just before 9:30 p.m. outside a bar off Frio City Road near Highway 90. Police said when they arrived, they found the two men, one shot in the back...
Texas Teens Found Hiding In Dumpster After Chaotic Police Chase
Five teenagers were arrested.
KSAT 12
San Antonio police release incident video of officers shooting man during disturbance at West Side motel
SAN ANTONIO – Editor’s Note: The video provided by SAPD may have images that are not suitable for all ages. Viewer discretion is advised. The San Antonio Police Department has released a critical incident video in which two officers shot and wounded a man at a West Side Motel in early January.
KSAT 12
Man sentenced to prison in October 2021 killing of driver who stopped to help him
SAN ANTONIO – A man who fatally shot another man during a robbery in October 2021 has been sentenced to prison. Auguston Kane Medelez, 20, pleaded guilty to murder and was sentenced to 24 years in prison on Monday. He was sentenced in the 226th District Court. San Antonio...
KSAT 12
27-year-old woman shot, killed while riding in vehicle on I-10 WB; SAPD, Crime Stoppers seek clues, suspect
SAN ANTONIO – The San Antonio Police Department and Crime Stoppers want the public’s assistance in tracking down the person responsible for the slaying of a 27-year-old woman back in December. According to police, Rayne Elaine Rice was shot and killed Dec. 17, 2022, around 5:40 p.m. while...
KSAT 12
Man arrested after fatally striking pedestrian on East Side street and fleeing scene, police say
SAN ANTONIO – A man has been arrested in the hit-and-run death of a pedestrian on the East Side last week. San Antonio police said Alvin Charles Bates, 43, hit Jon Abraham Ortega, 25, before 7 a.m. Wednesday in the 200 block of S. WW White Road, just south of Interstate 10.
KSAT 12
17-year-old arrested after stabbing girl in Seguin, police say
SEGUIN, Texas – A 17-year-old is in jail after police say he stabbed a 15-year-old girl early Sunday morning. Seguin Police Department officers arrested Christopher Kain Guerra Jr. after he allegedly stabbed the victim multiple times in her upper back and shoulder. Guadalupe County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to...
KSAT 12
Authorities arrest man accused of pistol-whipping ex, forcing her to withdraw cash from ATM
SAN ANTONIO – Authorities have arrested a man accused of breaking into his ex-girlfriend’s home, pistol-whipping her and then forcing her to withdraw money from an ATM. Ojoree Hebert, 28, has been charged with aggravated robbery and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon in the incident that happened on Dec. 20 on the North Side, booking records show.
mycanyonlake.com
Car Crash on FM 2722 Kills Seven, Seriously Injures Juvenile Passenger
A head-on collision between a car and a pickup killed seven people Sunday on FM 2722 approximately a half-mile north of Buffalo Springs Road in New Braunfels. Texas Department of Public Safety Sgt. Kenny Mata said a preliminary investigation indicates the driver of a black Ford F-150 traveling west on FM 2722 veered into the eastbound lane and struck a black Chrysler Aspen traveling east on FM 2722.
KSAT 12
Drug-filled diapers found in traffic stop on South Side, BCSO says; 4 people arrested
SAN ANTONIO – Deputies with the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office arrested four people in a drug bust including a woman who had heroin-filled diapers under her shirt. BCSO said the investigation started when deputies conducted a traffic stop on Sunday at Loop 410 and Roosevelt Avenue on the South Side.
'Not an Accident' - Parents, four children, and pets were discovered dead in a Texas garage with carbon monoxide odor.
Parents, four children, and pets were discovered dead in a Texas garage while there was a carbon monoxide odor present. A family of six was discovered dead in their house, prompting police in Texas to look into a potential murder-suicide.
KSAT 12
Wanted man with multiple felony convictions arrested again near Converse, deputies say
SAN ANTONIO – A man with a lengthy criminal record and several active warrants was arrested late last week on multiple additional charges. David Gilbert, 43, was arrested Friday after someone called 911 to report seeing Gilbert in the 7000 block of Overview Place on the Northeast Side near Converse.
foxsanantonio.com
Andre McDonald murder trial continues to day 3 with more evidence revealed
SAN ANTONIO — Day three of the murder trial of Andre McDonald, the former Air Force major accused of killing his wife Andreen back in 2019 continued Wednesday. The trial included Bexar County Sheriff's Office Deputy Richard Lozano's testimony regarding details he found on a welfare check called on March 2, 2019, after Andreen was reported missing. Lazano went inside to find the garage door broken from the hinges. Lazano shared that when he went into the garage, he also found a shovel in the back of a car.
KTSA
Resident on San Antonio’s East side shot by two men while mowing his lawn. Police locate one shooter, still searching for second
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A resident on San Antonio’s East side tells police he was shot by two men as he was mowing his lawn Saturday evening. FOX 29 reports the man was cutting the grass at his home in the 100 block of Ohio at around 5:30 P.M. when he was approached by two men who opened fire on him. He was hit one time and was in good condition when he arrived at the hospital.
foxsanantonio.com
Medical examiners identify 33-year-old man found dead on Southeast Side
SAN ANTONIO - The medical examiner’s office have identified the man who was found dead on the Southeast Side. The incident happened on Saturday evening on Vista Road near Chickering Avenue. When officials arrived, they found a 33-year-old man named Walter Hill-- with a gunshot wound to his head.
foxsanantonio.com
MISSING: Deputies searching for missing 26-year-old man with medical condition
SAN ANTONIO - The Bexar County Sheriff's Office needs your help finding a missing 26-year-old man who they say has a medical condition. Robert Rodriguez Jr., 26, was last seen on Goeth Rd., on January 21, near the 900 block of SE Military Dr., or near FM 1937. He is...
KSAT 12
Do you recognize this person? Bexar County seeks tips to identify body found on East Side
BEXAR COUNTY – Bexar County is asking the public for assistance in identifying a man whose body was found on the East Side more than five years ago. Officials say the man’s body was found in a roadway and unresponsive on August 24, 2017. The county described the...
Comments / 0