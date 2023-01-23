Read full article on original website
Guest
2d ago
I doubt that Mr. Lucido would do anything that is against the law. He’s cleaning house from all the corruption that was going on before he was in office. This group of corrupt people in office are out to destroy him before he finds all the corruption that was going on.
fox2detroit.com
Man accused of spending money mother stole from Veterans Affairs, Michigan Treasury pleads no contest
WYANDOTTE, Mich. (FOX 2) - A man accused of spending money that authorities say he knew his mother stole from Veterans Affairs and the Michigan Treasury pleaded no contest, Attorney General Dana Nessel said Tuesday. Stephen Decker, 34, of Wyandotte, entered the plea for two counts of receiving stolen property...
Detroit News
Suit: Pontiac denied medical marijuana firms, killed property deal
The city of Pontiac is facing a lawsuit over a failed property deal related to medical marijuana businesses. According to the lawsuit filed this week in Oakland County Circuit Court, Rubicon Real Estate Holdings in March 2019 entered in a purchase agreement for parcels on Glenwood Avenue and sought applications for a marijuana license as well as zoning map amendment.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Teen rents house, throws illegal party in Macomb County, police say
UTICA, Mich. – A teenager is accused of temporarily renting a home in Macomb County last month and illegally throwing a house party, which was broken up by police officers. Utica police say that last month, a 19-year-old man rented a home on Custer Avenue, which is near Hall Road and Van Dyke Freeway. That teen planned an open-invitation party for Dec. 30, advertising the event on social media.
Wyandotte man pleads no contest to two criminal counts in scheme to defraud the VA
A Downriver man will have to repay thousands of dollars he received from funds allegedly stolen the U.S. Veterans Administration and the Michigan Department of Treasury.
Detroit man charged with assaulting police officers in 'very unusual' situation at gas station
A 32-year-old Detroit man has been charged with multiple felonies after pointing a gun at officers while locked inside a gas station on the city’s northwest side.
fox2detroit.com
Man accused of threatening Detroit dollar store employee with gun charged with armed robbery
DETROIT (FOX 2) - A man is facing charges after authorities allege that he robbed a Detroit dollar store at gunpoint and threatened to shoot an employee. Antoine Clements, 41, is charged with armed robbery, two counts of felon in possession of a firearm, and two counts of felony firearm in connection with the Jan. 1 crime.
Cops Shut Down Massive Party Thrown by Teen Who Rented a Utica Home
Cops in Utica put the kibosh on a massive teen party at a home that was rented from a short-term rental company last month. The 19-year-old who rented the house advertised the bash on social media. Party Quickly Gets Out of Control. Police were called to the Macomb County home...
fox2detroit.com
Man shot by Detroit police at gas station faces felonious assault, weapon charges
DETROIT (FOX 2) - A Detroit man who police say pointed a gun at officers before they shot him is facing charges. Billie T. Hill, 32, was arraigned Wednesday on four counts of felonious assault and four counts of felony firearms stemming from the Jan. 16 incident at a gas station on the west side.
Flint councilman thrown out of meeting after barrage of racial slurs
FLINT, MI -- A Flint city councilman says other Black council members who have challenged him are “handkerchief-head Negros,” “Uncle Toms” and “Sambos.”. 1st Ward Councilman Eric Mays unleashed the barrage of racial slurs before he was removed from a council meeting on Monday, Jan. 23, the most recent discord among council members who have struggled to do the city’s business partly because of internal bickering and name-calling.
fox2detroit.com
Heroin, hidden shotgun found after speeding driver stopped on Woodward in Berkley
BERKLEY, Mich. (FOX 2) - When police stopped a speeding driver last month in Berkley, they discovered he had heroin and a shotgun in his vehicle. Police said they suspected the driver was impaired when they stopped him on southbound Woodward near 11 Mile at 1:30 a.m. Dec. 2. Once an officer spoke with the driver, they began conducting an operating while under the influence of drugs investigation and took the man into custody.
legalnews.com
Oakland County man sentenced for conducting a criminal enterprise
Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel announced last Friday that an Oakland County man who pled guilty to Conducting a Criminal Enterprise has been sentenced. Kevin Adolph, 27, of Detroit, was sentenced on January 18, 2023, in the 6th Circuit Court on one count of Conducting a Criminal Enterprise, a 20-year felony, for obtaining Comerica account numbers of numerous victims and stealing money from their bank accounts.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Southfield man charged with armed robbery of 2 dollar stores in Detroit
DETROIT – Prosecutor Kym Worthy has charged Fernando Darryl Ford, 30, of Southfield with armed robbery of two dollar stores in Detroit. The first incident occurred Friday (Jan. 13) at 7:10 p.m. in the 11630 block of Greenfield Road as Detroit police were called to the store for a reported robbery.
fox2detroit.com
Detroit parents accused of killing 5-year-old son, abusing 3-year-old
DETROIT (FOX 2) - Parents of two Detroit boys are facing charges after they allegedly killed one of their sons and abused the other one. Shane Robert Shelton, 27, and Valeria Lynn Hamilton, 27, were arrested over the weekend and charged with felony murder, two counts of first-degree child abuse, one count of torture, and one count of conspiracy to commit torture.
Detroit News
Case dismissed against man accused of helping to kill Detroit woman, burn body
Detroit — One of three people charged with killing a Detroit woman has had his murder case dismissed because of insufficient evidence, according to Detroit court records. Judge Kenneth King of Detroit's 36th District Court dismissed the case against Calvin McGilmer after the preliminary exam last week because the only evidence prosecutors presented was a statement by McGilmer, Wayne County Assistant Prosecuting Attorney Maria Miller said. McGilmer was charged with second-degree murder and tampering with evidence.
fox2detroit.com
Shooting suspect who had bond reduced, accused of domestic violence 1 day earlier
DETROIT (FOX 2) - Patrice Young and her family want Torrion Hudson back behind bars. "Then for us to see and hear that he was released, it just opened up the hurt all over again," she said. Hudson is the man accused of choking, shooting and robbing Kyla Moore before...
Michigan State Police releases video of suspect firing shots at helicopter
Michigan State Police shot and killed an armed suspect who they say fired shots first after shining a laser and shooting at an MSP helicopter.
fox2detroit.com
'Simply incredible': Detroit police chief praises officers' actions during crime update
DETROIT (FOX 2) - Detroit Police Chief James White praised some of his officers while providing an update on recent crimes Monday,. The chief said he has seen heroic actions from the department, and he wants to highlight those during crime briefs. White discussed a fatal crash Saturday where officers...
Suspected drunk driver charged in Macomb County crash that killed one person
WARREN, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - A 36-year-old man, who prosecutors say was on bond for driving while intoxicated, is charged in connection with another drunk driving crash that killed one person in Macomb County.According to the Macomb County Prosecutor's Office, Demetrius Benson is charged with operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated causing death, driving while license suspended causing death, attempted carjacking, possession of a control substance, and operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated.Benson was arraigned and given a $500,000 cash/surety bond. If released, he will be required to have a steel GPS tether, no alcohol or drugs.Officials say on Jan....
michiganradio.org
County election official scheduled to stand trial this week on ballot tampering charge
This week, a jury is expected to hear the case against a Genesee County election official accused of ballot tampering. Kathy Funk was placed on administrative leave from her job as Genesee County elections supervisor after she was charged with ballot tampering and misconduct in office. The charges date back...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Macomb County fence company owner takes money from 3 customers, ghosts them without starting jobs
MACOMB TOWNSHIP, Mich. – The owner of a fence company in Macomb County took money from three customers before she ghosted them without ever starting the jobs, prosecutors said. Laura Dietz, 40, of Macomb Township, is the owner of Dietz Fence Company, according to officials. She is accused of...
