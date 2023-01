The blind piano tuner lent his name to the group, but never played in the Marshall Tucker Band The South Carolina piano tuner after whom the Southern rockers of the Marshall Tucker Band named their group has died. He was 99. Though he never played in the Marshall Tucker Band, Tucker, who died on Jan. 20, was an important part of the rockers' history. "We are saddened to hear of the passing of someone very special to our hearts, for very obvious reasons," the band wrote in a statement on Facebook. "Though he...

