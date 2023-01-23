ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

5-year-old Michigan boy dead after going missing from home

A five-year-old boy in Michigan was found dead yesterday after apparently going missing from his home, local authorities confirmed. The child was alleged to have gone missing from the Saravilla apartment complex in Clinton Township on Monday, the Clinton Township Police Department said in a statement. Officers found the boy later that day and transferred him to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead. His name has not been released. “The details of the incident are limited at this time and the investigation of the incident is ongoing,” the official statement read. Cops were asking anyone who might have information on the boy’s death to contact the department.
Tanker crashes, spilling 4,000 gallons of fuel along west Michigan freeway

KENT COUNTY, Mich. (FOX 2) - Cleanup continues Tuesday after a tanker crashed and spilled 4,000 gallons of fuel along US-131 in west Michigan on Monday night. Michigan State Police said the tanker driver lost control on the icy freeway near 12 Mile Road in Kent County's Algoma Township, north of Grand Rapids. The truck rolled into the ditch.
Live road conditions: A look at Metro Detroit streets after Wednesday's snow

DETROIT (FOX 2) - The snow is winding down in Metro Detroit. While salt trucks have been out treating the roads all day, the snow has often been heavy, leading to limited visibility. View: Weather forecast. The salt has been working, but as the sun sets and temperatures drop, slush...
Mid-Michigan school closings for Wednesday, Jan. 25

Many schools across mid-Michigan are closed Wednesday, Jan. 25 due to a winter storm that is likely to dump five or six inches of snow in some areas. Just about every school in Genesee County has closed, and the National Weather Service is projecting 4 to 6 inches of snow expected to fall in the Flint area throughout the day.
Metro Detroit snow winds down after hours-long snowstorm

(FOX 2) - Winter storm warnings for Metro Detroit have expired as the snow winds down. The snow fell consistently from Wednesday morning into the evening. The system continued to move toward the Thumb, where snow will fall until about 10 p.m., and St. Clair County is under a winter storm warning until midnight Thursday.
Iowa Woman Arrested For Driving 5 Times Over Legal Limit

Here's a fantastic time to remind you that it's never smart to drink and drive. It's dangerous and it's illegal. Something I was always taught when I was younger is that if you drink and drive you could kill yourself or worse, kill someone else. Imagine for the rest of your life trying to sleep at night knowing you did something like that to someone else. Pretty scary stuff.
Winter storm updates • State of the State • Decades-old cold case solved

WEDNESDAY NEWS HIT - A fresh layer of snow is greeting Metro Detroiters Wednesday as this season's biggest winter storm is expected to land with a bit of force today. After flakes started falling in the middle of the night, about an inch had accumulated by the time many would be getting up for work or school - except for the thousands of kids that had class canceled today. You can check out the list here.
