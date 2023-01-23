Read full article on original website
Related
5-year-old Michigan boy dead after going missing from home
A five-year-old boy in Michigan was found dead yesterday after apparently going missing from his home, local authorities confirmed. The child was alleged to have gone missing from the Saravilla apartment complex in Clinton Township on Monday, the Clinton Township Police Department said in a statement. Officers found the boy later that day and transferred him to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead. His name has not been released. “The details of the incident are limited at this time and the investigation of the incident is ongoing,” the official statement read. Cops were asking anyone who might have information on the boy’s death to contact the department.
fox2detroit.com
5-year-old dies after wandering from home • When snow starts falling • Royal Oak's parking problem
TUESDAY NEWS HIT - A dark playground set became the scene of an investigation early Monday morning after a child that had wandered from its home in Clinton Township was found not breathing. The flashing lights of the Clinton Township police were seen at 6 a.m. According to police the...
Missing 5-year-old boy found dead in Clinton Township
Clinton Township police are investigating the death of a 5-year-old boy after his parents reported him missing. According to a tweet from Macomb County Public Alerts, Clinton Township Police Department had received a report of a child going missing near 15 Mile Road and Harper Avenue after being left home alone. Police said...
No foul play suspected for missing man seen walking into woods near U.P. border
Officials in Wisconsin are searching for a missing man near the Michigan border. According to the Marinette County Sheriff’s Office, Theodore “Teddy” Egge was last seen walking southbound on Northway Drive from Benson Lake Road after asking for directions to Boat Landing 7 Road on Jan. 13.
MSP: 17-year-old runaway found safe
A 17-year-old girl who Michigan State Police had been looking for has been found safe.
Police investigating death of 5-year-old boy found in Clinton Township after wandering from home
Police on Monday said they began searching the area near the Saravilla Apartment complex, in the area of Harper Ave. and 15 Mile Rd., after the boy left his home.
fox2detroit.com
'A cute little boy': Neighbor shocked that 5-year-old died after wandering to playground
CLINTON TWP., Mich. (FOX 2) - The center of the investigation is a dark playground set back off the road in the Clinton Cooperative Apartment complex early Monday morning. The flashing lights of the Clinton Township police were seen at 6 a.m. According to police the child had wandered away...
fox2detroit.com
Activist questions MDOT cameras after body of man shot to death found on Southfield freeway
DETROIT (FOX 2) - There are more questions than answers as Michigan State Police investigates the discovery of a 22-year-old man’s body on the Southfield freeway Monday morning. Was he shot and killed on the highway, or was his life taken somewhere else and his body discarded on M-39?
wearegreenbay.com
Wisconsin woman known to move across counties missing since September, police still searching
LA CROSSE, Wis. (WFRV) – The La Crosse Police Department is looking for help finding a woman missing since September 2022. Jennifer L. Peterson has not been heard from or seen since September 27, 2022, and was last residing in La Crosse. Police say she had mentioned relocating and...
fox2detroit.com
Tanker crashes, spilling 4,000 gallons of fuel along west Michigan freeway
KENT COUNTY, Mich. (FOX 2) - Cleanup continues Tuesday after a tanker crashed and spilled 4,000 gallons of fuel along US-131 in west Michigan on Monday night. Michigan State Police said the tanker driver lost control on the icy freeway near 12 Mile Road in Kent County's Algoma Township, north of Grand Rapids. The truck rolled into the ditch.
fox2detroit.com
Live road conditions: A look at Metro Detroit streets after Wednesday's snow
DETROIT (FOX 2) - The snow is winding down in Metro Detroit. While salt trucks have been out treating the roads all day, the snow has often been heavy, leading to limited visibility. View: Weather forecast. The salt has been working, but as the sun sets and temperatures drop, slush...
fox2detroit.com
Redford gas station clerk charged with murder after shooting
REDFORD TOWNSHIP, Mich. (FOX 2 - A Redford gas station clerk is facing murder charges after a fatal shooting inside the business on Telegraph on Friday. Russell Tyshaun Briggs Jr., 18, was arraigned Monday on charges of second-degree murder and felony firearm. Police said last week that they were called...
Mid-Michigan school closings for Wednesday, Jan. 25
Many schools across mid-Michigan are closed Wednesday, Jan. 25 due to a winter storm that is likely to dump five or six inches of snow in some areas. Just about every school in Genesee County has closed, and the National Weather Service is projecting 4 to 6 inches of snow expected to fall in the Flint area throughout the day.
Las Vegas police, FBI arrest Metro Detroit teen accused of stealing woman's purse, using credit cards at multiple stores
A Metro Detroit teen accused of stealing a woman’s purse near downtown Birmingham and using her credit cards at various stores has been arrested in Las Vegas.
Michigan woman charged for embezzling money from her father
Tanya Patterson is expected back in court for her probable cause conference on Jan. 26.
fox2detroit.com
Metro Detroit snow winds down after hours-long snowstorm
(FOX 2) - Winter storm warnings for Metro Detroit have expired as the snow winds down. The snow fell consistently from Wednesday morning into the evening. The system continued to move toward the Thumb, where snow will fall until about 10 p.m., and St. Clair County is under a winter storm warning until midnight Thursday.
Iowa Woman Arrested For Driving 5 Times Over Legal Limit
Here's a fantastic time to remind you that it's never smart to drink and drive. It's dangerous and it's illegal. Something I was always taught when I was younger is that if you drink and drive you could kill yourself or worse, kill someone else. Imagine for the rest of your life trying to sleep at night knowing you did something like that to someone else. Pretty scary stuff.
fox2detroit.com
Winter storm updates • State of the State • Decades-old cold case solved
WEDNESDAY NEWS HIT - A fresh layer of snow is greeting Metro Detroiters Wednesday as this season's biggest winter storm is expected to land with a bit of force today. After flakes started falling in the middle of the night, about an inch had accumulated by the time many would be getting up for work or school - except for the thousands of kids that had class canceled today. You can check out the list here.
fox2detroit.com
Former Michigan public safety director charged with assault after hitting teen with flashlight, AG says
BAY CITY, Mich. (FOX 2) - The former director of public safety in Bay City is accused of assaulting a teen after he used his badge to confront three teenagers last year, Attorney General Dana Nessel said. Nessel said 56-year-old Michael Cecchini, who was still the director at the time,...
Mother charged with murder for Lake Lansing drowning in 2022
The boy died after the mother and son's kayak flipped upside down while kayaking on Lake Lansing.
Comments / 0