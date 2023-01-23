ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New downtown Fort Worth Italian restaurant ready to open, has tables for Valentine’s

By Bud Kennedy
Fort Worth Star-Telegram
Fort Worth Star-Telegram
 2 days ago

The much-awaited 61 Osteria , a new Italian restaurant downtown facing Burnett Park, will open for dinner Jan. 31 , owner Adam Jones announced Monday.

The restaurant by chef Blaine Staniford , also of Grace and Little Red Wasp, will blend Italian cuisine from different regions on a menu that also includes dishes such as sea bass with spinach gnudi, swordfish puttanesca, veal chop marsala and a 28-ounce prime porterhouse.

The restaurant’s design is a tribute to the location in 1961-vintage First on 7th tower.

Lunch, weekend brunch and family-style Sunday “suppers” will be added in coming weeks.

Reservations, including for Valentine’s Day, are available on Resy.com .

