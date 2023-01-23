ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ouray, CO

Annual Ouray Ice Festival caps off its 28th year

By Alina Lee
FOX31 Denver
FOX31 Denver
 2 days ago

OURAY, Colo. ( KXRM ) — The 28th annual Ouray Ice Festival capped off another weekend of clinics, competition and camaraderie on Sunday.

The Ouray Ice Fest is one of North America’s largest ice climbing celebrations held at one of the world’s premier ice climbing venues, according to Mountain Trip. Students attending one of Mountain Trip’s ice climbing clinics ranged from first-timers to advanced climbers looking to take their technique to a higher level.

“Unlike rock climbing, ice climbing takes a lot of practice to master, from technical abilities to changing weather and ice conditions,” said a Mountain Trip spokesperson.

Five-hour clinics provided many opportunities for participants to get their first taste of the sport, learn important safety tips and hone skills that they could use in the backcountry.

Mountain Trip is based out of Telluride with offices in Ouray, Silverton and Alaska. They are the only guide service in Colorado that can take you from the San Juan Mountains to the Seven Summits.

Since 1973, Mountain Trip has built a reputation as a world-class guide service by leading more Denali expeditions than any other company, climbing Mount Everest and the Seven Summits. The guide service provides leading courses and adventures in Colorado’s San Juan Mountains, including the Ouray Via Ferrata and Telluride Via Ferrata. The company is an accredited business member of the America Mountain Guides Association (AMGA).

Visitors can stop by Mountain Trip’s office in downtown Ouray or go on their website to learn more about ice climbing, avalanche courses and backcountry skiing in the area.

