ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montgomery County, MD

Comments / 0

Related
fox5dc.com

Residents in Loudoun County want more done after white supremacy flyers distributed

Residents in Loudoun County have mixed feelings about whether law enforcement should pursue hate crime charges against whoever is responsible for distributing fliers promoting white supremacy in several neighborhoods. FOX 5's Tisha Lewis spoke to the Loudoun County Sheriff's Office about how they're handling it.
dcnewsnow.com

Person Taken into Surgery After Being Hit by Car in Bethesda

The Montgomery County Department of Police said someone hit a person in the 4700 block of Elm St. in Bethesda, Md. on Jan. 25, 2023. The person who was hit was taken into surgery. Person Taken into Surgery After Being Hit by Car …. The Montgomery County Department of Police...
BETHESDA, MD
fox5dc.com

Parents share overdose concerns with school officials in Montgomery County

More and more parents are voicing frustration with the lack of information being shared about the growing opioid crisis the Montgomery County Public Schools system is now warning about. FOX 5's Stephanie Ramirez spoke with parents and school leaders about the issue.
fox5dc.com

Financial sextortion concerns grow across the DMV

Concerns are growing about financial sextortion involving teens in Fairfax County and across the DMV. Authorities say the instances are taking place through social media and they want everyone to be aware of the problem. Fairfax County Police Community Outreach Officer Meg Hawkins joins the DMV Zone to break down what is happening.
mocoshow.com

Pedestrian Struck by Vehicle in Bethesda; Driver Did Not Remain on Scene

Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Services and Montgomery County Police responded to a collision in Bethesda on Wednesday afternoon around 3:15pm. According to MCPD, “a vehicle collision involving a pedestrian has Hampden Lane and Woodmont Avenue shut down towards Waverly Lane.” The victim has been transported to an area hospital and their condition is unknown at this time. The striking vehicle did not remain on scene. Drivers are advised to an seek alternate route and to expect significant delays. We will post an update when additional information is available.
BETHESDA, MD
mocoshow.com

Police and MCFRS Respond to Student Overdose at Kennedy High School

A student at John F. Kennedy High School at 1901 Randolph Rd in Silver Spring overdosed at the school around noon on Tuesday, according to a report by WJLA/ABC7. In a letter to the Kennedy community, Principal Dr. Joe L. Rubens said, “Montgomery County Fire and Rescue and Montgomery County Police responded to our school immediately. Parents were contacted and the student was transported to the hospital.”
SILVER SPRING, MD
fox5dc.com

Nurse pulled from vehicle, carjacked in DC: police

WASHINGTON - Authorities say a nurse was pulled from his vehicle and carjacked Tuesday night in northwest D.C. The carjacking happened around 11:20 p.m. in the 700 block of Dahlia Street. Police say the man was sitting in his car when his vehicle was struck by a Subaru Outback. One...
WASHINGTON, DC
rockvillenights.com

Purse snatched at Montgomery Mall in Bethesda

Montgomery County police responded to a report of a purse-snatching at Westfield Montgomery Mall in Bethesda last Friday night, January 20, 2023. The theft was reported at 8:00 PM in a department store at the mall.
BETHESDA, MD
bethesdamagazine.com

Antisemitic flyers left on synagogue members’ porches in Kensington

On Sunday morning, over a dozen Kensington community members woke up to discover antisemitic flyers had been left on their porches overnight, including several members of Temple Emanuel, the synagogue’s executive director Dianne Neiman confirmed to Bethesda Beat. The Anti-Defamation League and local law enforcement are investigating the incident,...
KENSINGTON, MD

Comments / 0

Community Policy