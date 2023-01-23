Read full article on original website
fox5dc.com
Residents in Loudoun County want more done after white supremacy flyers distributed
Residents in Loudoun County have mixed feelings about whether law enforcement should pursue hate crime charges against whoever is responsible for distributing fliers promoting white supremacy in several neighborhoods. FOX 5's Tisha Lewis spoke to the Loudoun County Sheriff's Office about how they're handling it.
dcnewsnow.com
Person Taken into Surgery After Being Hit by Car in Bethesda
The Montgomery County Department of Police said someone hit a person in the 4700 block of Elm St. in Bethesda, Md. on Jan. 25, 2023. The person who was hit was taken into surgery. Person Taken into Surgery After Being Hit by Car …. The Montgomery County Department of Police...
fox5dc.com
Two Maryland men arrested in string of Fairfax County 7-Eleven gaming machine thefts
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. - Two Maryland men are facing charges after being arrested in connection with a string of gaming machine robberies targeting 7-Eleven stores in Fairfax County. Fairfax County Police confirmed on Wednesday that Leonard Jones, 59, and Terrell Hardy, 35, were arrested after the latest gaming machine theft...
fox5dc.com
Parents share overdose concerns with school officials in Montgomery County
More and more parents are voicing frustration with the lack of information being shared about the growing opioid crisis the Montgomery County Public Schools system is now warning about. FOX 5's Stephanie Ramirez spoke with parents and school leaders about the issue.
WJLA
Arrests made in string of gaming machine thefts at several 7-Eleven stores in Fairfax Co.
FAIRFAX, Va. (7News) — The Fairfax County Police Department announced Wednesday that they've made two arrests after a recent string of convenience store gaming machine thefts. That update comes after multiple 7-Eleven stores were hit, with a total of seven cases in the past month. Police said the most...
Incident At Montgomery County School Prompts Safety, Transparency Concerns
The high school will host an emergency safety meeting on Jan. 30 following parent concerns. Students and community members are pressing a Montgomery County high school for greater transparency, after seven hours elapsed between the time two students were found seemingly unconscious in a bathroom and when officials sent out a notice to parents.
WTOP
3 suspects claiming to be police break into Montgomery Co. home
Three armed people claiming to be Montgomery County, Maryland, police officers broke into a home, demanded money and assaulted a man in the process. Now, the real police are looking for them. It happened before 3 a.m. Monday in the 21100 block of Archstone Way. Montgomery County police were called...
fox5dc.com
Financial sextortion concerns grow across the DMV
Concerns are growing about financial sextortion involving teens in Fairfax County and across the DMV. Authorities say the instances are taking place through social media and they want everyone to be aware of the problem. Fairfax County Police Community Outreach Officer Meg Hawkins joins the DMV Zone to break down what is happening.
Descendant of Holocaust survivors demands change in Montgomery County schools
ROCKVILLE, Md. — Pressure continues to build on school authorities in Montgomery County to do more to combat antisemitism, after a wave of hate speech incidents hit the region. The grandson of Holocaust survivors, and a parent of two kids, is calling on school authorities to beef up its...
Home invaders burst in, claim to be Montgomery County police in Germantown
GERMANTOWN, Md. (DC News Now) — Investigators said three people with guns broke into a home Monday morning shouting, “Montgomery County police! Get down on the ground!.” before demanding money and items from the people who were inside the home. The Montgomery County Department of Police said the home invasion took place shortly before 3 […]
mocoshow.com
Pedestrian Struck by Vehicle in Bethesda; Driver Did Not Remain on Scene
Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Services and Montgomery County Police responded to a collision in Bethesda on Wednesday afternoon around 3:15pm. According to MCPD, “a vehicle collision involving a pedestrian has Hampden Lane and Woodmont Avenue shut down towards Waverly Lane.” The victim has been transported to an area hospital and their condition is unknown at this time. The striking vehicle did not remain on scene. Drivers are advised to an seek alternate route and to expect significant delays. We will post an update when additional information is available.
mocoshow.com
Police and MCFRS Respond to Student Overdose at Kennedy High School
A student at John F. Kennedy High School at 1901 Randolph Rd in Silver Spring overdosed at the school around noon on Tuesday, according to a report by WJLA/ABC7. In a letter to the Kennedy community, Principal Dr. Joe L. Rubens said, “Montgomery County Fire and Rescue and Montgomery County Police responded to our school immediately. Parents were contacted and the student was transported to the hospital.”
Crash on US 301 in Maryland that shut down freeway ended with shots fired, police say
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. — Lanes have been cleared on U.S. 301 in Maryland after a crash ended with shots being fired Wednesday afternoon, the Prince George's County Police Department (PGPD) said. Northbound traffic and at least one southbound exit lane were closed after the crash. After the crash,...
Former Richard Montgomery HS Student Busted Bringing Handgun On School Grounds, Police Say
Police say that a former Richard Montgomery High School student has been arrested after bringing a handgun on campus. At approximately 2:45 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 24, officers from the Rockville City Police Department were advised by school security personnel that a former student was on the property, possibly armed with a weapon.
fox5dc.com
Nurse pulled from vehicle, carjacked in DC: police
WASHINGTON - Authorities say a nurse was pulled from his vehicle and carjacked Tuesday night in northwest D.C. The carjacking happened around 11:20 p.m. in the 700 block of Dahlia Street. Police say the man was sitting in his car when his vehicle was struck by a Subaru Outback. One...
Assault suspect with stolen gun is Tasered in Anne Arundel County
A Bowie man with a gun stolen from North Carolina was arrested after being unsuccessfully Tasered following an assault in the Arundel Mills area.
fox5dc.com
Teen transported after SUV overturns on baseball field at Wheaton High School
WHEATON, Md. - Authorities say a teen was transported after an SUV they were inside overturned on the baseball field at Wheaton High School. The crash happened just before 11:45 a.m. near Dalewood Drive and Everton Street in Montgomery County. The vehicle flipped over and came to rest on its...
rockvillenights.com
Purse snatched at Montgomery Mall in Bethesda
Montgomery County police responded to a report of a purse-snatching at Westfield Montgomery Mall in Bethesda last Friday night, January 20, 2023. The theft was reported at 8:00 PM in a department store at the mall.
bethesdamagazine.com
Antisemitic flyers left on synagogue members’ porches in Kensington
On Sunday morning, over a dozen Kensington community members woke up to discover antisemitic flyers had been left on their porches overnight, including several members of Temple Emanuel, the synagogue’s executive director Dianne Neiman confirmed to Bethesda Beat. The Anti-Defamation League and local law enforcement are investigating the incident,...
Maryland AG files complaint against recycling company for open dumping in Prince George’s County, Baltimore
Maryland Attorney General Anthony G. Brown has filed a civil complaint, on behalf of the Maryland Department of the Environment, against World Recycling Company and three related entities.
