Dickson County's Naudia Buchanan was crowned as the 2023 Miss Tennessee State Fairest of the Fair at the Tennessee Association of Fairs Award Banquet held on Friday, Jan. 20 in Murfreesboro. Buchanan competed against contestants from across the state to receive the honor. The Dickson County Fair Association also won awards for Best Stage and Best Shoe at the banquet. Naudia is pictured with (from left): Rhonda Tidwell; Alex Parris; Ryan Parris; Amy Pilkinton, Pageant Director; Pam Lewis, Auditor; Teresa Hafner, DC Fair Board Treasurer.

DICKSON COUNTY, TN ・ 20 HOURS AGO