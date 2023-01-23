Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Unidentified Nameless and Never Forgotten: Who Is The Charleston John Doe?The Vivid Faces of the VanishedCharleston, SC
4 Amazing Pizza Places in South CarolinaAlina AndrasGreer, SC
Cupid’s Chase 5k Coming to Three Cities in South Carolina on February 11PJ@SCDDSNColumbia, SC
The Billionaire Next Door: Who is the Richest Person in South Carolina?Ted RiversNorth Charleston, SC
Fun things to do in Charleston, South CarolinaGenni FranklinCharleston, SC
Related
abcnews4.com
Berkeley Co. paves 7 dirt roads in rural communities
MONCKS CORNER, S.C. (WCIV) — Berkeley County has completed seven Dirt-to-Pave projects, also called the 7 Roads Project, in rural communities across the county. The 2.1 miles in length project was approved by voters in the 2014 One-Cent sales Tax Referendum. The initiative included the following roads:. Crest Lane...
live5news.com
N. Charleston middle school to be demolished to make way for new $66M school
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County School District plans to demolish a middle school built in the 1950s to replace it with a multimillion-dollar new campus where it currently stands. Chief Operating Officer Jeff Borowy said this is the final school year for the current Morningside Middle School...
live5news.com
Lowcountry organizations brace for scaling back of SNAP benefits
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - In one week, families across the state will go back to receiving pre-pandemic level SNAP benefits, and Lowcountry organizations are bracing for what this could mean for the families they serve. Since March 2020, a 2-person SNAP household was able to receive an additional $266 in...
abcnews4.com
Lowcountry warming centers to open Monday night in anticipation of cold weather
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — Churches in North Charleston and Summerville are offering those who need it a place to stay Monday evening in anticipation of cold weather overnight. North Charleston. Holy City Missions at Aldersgate United Methodist Church will accept guests from 7 to 9 p.m. on Monday. The...
crbjbizwire.com
Meals on Wheels of Charleston Receives SC Ports Community Giving Program Donation
Charleston, SC – Charleston Area Seniors- Meals on Wheels of Charleston has received a grant from the SC Ports Foundation to help feed neighbors in their time of need. This grant will Sponsor a Day of meal deliveries to seniors in Charleston County. “The ongoing support of organizations like...
abcnews4.com
Dangers of social media informational meetings at Berkeley County high schools
BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — BCSD's Office of Security and Emergency Management is hosting social media dangers informational meetings for parents at high schools in the district. The meetings will last 45 minutes to an hour. The following locations and times are available:. Wednesday, January 25. Cane Bay High.
live5news.com
Summerville student crowned Dorchester Dist. 2 spelling bee champ
SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCSC) - A Rollings Middle School of the Arts student took the crown as Dorchester County School District 2′s top speller. Anika Khare was named the district’s Spelling Bee Champion after competing against 64 other spellers in grades 5-8. She won by correctly spelling the word opponency.
Food trucks fuel journalists covering Murdaugh trial
WALTERBORO, S.C. (WSAV) – An army of journalists and trial watchers have descended on the small town of Walterboro as Alex Murdaugh’s murder trial continues. The disbarred attorney is accused of murder in the June 2021 killings of his wife, Maggie, and youngest son, Paul, who were found shot to death near dog kennels at […]
abcnews4.com
Berkeley County EMS rolls out new Quick Response Vehicle to serve Daniel Island residents
BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — Berkeley County EMS has a new vehicle in rotation aimed to better serve the residents of Daniel Island. The Quick Response Vehicle (QRV), a Chevy Tahoe filled with medical equipment typically found in an ambulance, began serving the island community on Sunday. Officials determined...
abcnews4.com
King of SC: Johns Island man loses nearly 50 lbs, meets weight goal
CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — A man from Johns Island was named King of South Carolina after losing 46.8 lbs. through nonprofit weight-loss program TOPS (Take Off Pounds Sensibly). Roger Swift joined TOPS' Summerville chapter in 2017 after bringing his wife to meetings for a year straight. After encouragement...
abcnews4.com
Murdaugh murder trial brings influx of people to 'the front porch of the Lowcountry'
WALTERBORO, S.C. (WCIV) — Day 1 of the Murdaugh double murder trial has wrapped up with the first round of jury selection. On Monday morning, the judge asked a pool of dozens of potential jurors if anyone had heard of the Alex Murdaugh case and every single person stood up to signal "yes."
abcnews4.com
Missing man in Mount Pleasant located safe
MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCIV) — A man who went missing in Mount Pleasant the evening of Jan. 24 has been found in safe condition. At 9:03 p.m., the Mount Pleasant Police Department posted a missing person alert for Barry Gathers, 60, on Facebook. The police said he was last seen in the area of Anna Knapp Boulevard and Highway 17.
abcnews4.com
Building back history: Pine Tree Hotel construction underway on Mosquito Beach
CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — The Pine Tree Hotel is being restored after flames destroyed the remnants in April of 2021. "With all the dancing and all the jumping up and down, and all that adrenaline flowing, and heat, this is Mosquito Beach," said William “Cubby” Wilder, the owner of Pine Tree Hotel.
Man recalls near tragic summer on Lake Moultrie, warns of dangers
BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Two men who had been fishing on Lake Moultrie were pulled from the water Tuesday afternoon after they were found floating on Lake Moultrie. But accidents on that lake in Berkeley County are not too uncommon. One man recalled just how dangerous the water on Lake Moultrie can be. “It […]
Walterboro locals react to large media coverage of Murdaugh trial
WALTERBORO, S.C. (WCBD) – On a normal day, the city of Walterboro is quiet and quaint with just a few thousand people calling it home, but the next few weeks will be anything but normal as the Alex Murdaugh murder trial gets underway The Colleton County Courthouse and surrounding areas of the city were swarmed […]
abcnews4.com
Jury trial to begin on March 6 for 2018 downtown Charleston murder suspect
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — The jury trial for Tyrone Lamar Council II is scheduled to begin the week of March 6. Council is accused of fatally shooting De'Andre Greg on Feb. 19, 2018, at the intersection of Hagood Avenue and Ashton Street. He is charged with murder and possession of a firearm.
2 Bodies Found in Lake Moultrie: Coroner
First responders have recovered the bodies of two fishermen from Lake Moultrie, according to the Berkeley County Coroner's Office. The post 2 Bodies Found in Lake Moultrie: Coroner appeared first on The Berkeley Observer.
1 injured after dump truck overturns on Savannah Highway
CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – An overturned dump truck impacted traffic along Highway 17 near Ravenel on Wednesday. The crash happened around 1:00 p.m. close to the Circle K gas station in the northbound lanes of Highway 17 (Savannah Highway) near Highway 162. First responders and Charleston County deputies are responding to the crash, which […]
Long Creek Bridge in West Ashley to undergo two-month replacement project
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A bridge replacement project along the West Ashley Greenway is set to begin Monday afternoon, City of Charleston officials said. As part of the West Ashley Greenway Plan, the current wooden bridge over Long Creek will be replaced by a new eight-foot-wide aluminum bridge. Those who use the West Ashley Greenway […]
Threat prompts lockdown at two Williamsburg Co. schools on Wednesday
HEMINGWAY, S.C. (WCBD) – Authorities in Williamsburg County are investigating a threat made toward a middle school. Officials with the Williamsburg County Sheriff’s Office responded to M.B. Lee Middle School in the Hemingway area on Wednesday following a shooting threat. Sheriff’s office officials said there is no active shooter on campus, but the school is […]
Comments / 0