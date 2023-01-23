ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charleston, SC

Berkeley Co. paves 7 dirt roads in rural communities

MONCKS CORNER, S.C. (WCIV) — Berkeley County has completed seven Dirt-to-Pave projects, also called the 7 Roads Project, in rural communities across the county. The 2.1 miles in length project was approved by voters in the 2014 One-Cent sales Tax Referendum. The initiative included the following roads:. Crest Lane...
BERKELEY COUNTY, SC
Lowcountry organizations brace for scaling back of SNAP benefits

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - In one week, families across the state will go back to receiving pre-pandemic level SNAP benefits, and Lowcountry organizations are bracing for what this could mean for the families they serve. Since March 2020, a 2-person SNAP household was able to receive an additional $266 in...
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC
Summerville student crowned Dorchester Dist. 2 spelling bee champ

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCSC) - A Rollings Middle School of the Arts student took the crown as Dorchester County School District 2′s top speller. Anika Khare was named the district’s Spelling Bee Champion after competing against 64 other spellers in grades 5-8. She won by correctly spelling the word opponency.
SUMMERVILLE, SC
Food trucks fuel journalists covering Murdaugh trial

WALTERBORO, S.C. (WSAV) – An army of journalists and trial watchers have descended on the small town of Walterboro as Alex Murdaugh’s murder trial continues. The disbarred attorney is accused of murder in the June 2021 killings of his wife, Maggie, and youngest son, Paul, who were found shot to death near dog kennels at […]
WALTERBORO, SC
King of SC: Johns Island man loses nearly 50 lbs, meets weight goal

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — A man from Johns Island was named King of South Carolina after losing 46.8 lbs. through nonprofit weight-loss program TOPS (Take Off Pounds Sensibly). Roger Swift joined TOPS' Summerville chapter in 2017 after bringing his wife to meetings for a year straight. After encouragement...
SUMMERVILLE, SC
Missing man in Mount Pleasant located safe

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCIV) — A man who went missing in Mount Pleasant the evening of Jan. 24 has been found in safe condition. At 9:03 p.m., the Mount Pleasant Police Department posted a missing person alert for Barry Gathers, 60, on Facebook. The police said he was last seen in the area of Anna Knapp Boulevard and Highway 17.
MOUNT PLEASANT, SC
1 injured after dump truck overturns on Savannah Highway

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – An overturned dump truck impacted traffic along Highway 17 near Ravenel on Wednesday. The crash happened around 1:00 p.m. close to the Circle K gas station in the northbound lanes of Highway 17 (Savannah Highway) near Highway 162. First responders and Charleston County deputies are responding to the crash, which […]
CHARLESTON COUNTY, SC
Threat prompts lockdown at two Williamsburg Co. schools on Wednesday

HEMINGWAY, S.C. (WCBD) – Authorities in Williamsburg County are investigating a threat made toward a middle school. Officials with the Williamsburg County Sheriff’s Office responded to M.B. Lee Middle School in the Hemingway area on Wednesday following a shooting threat. Sheriff’s office officials said there is no active shooter on campus, but the school is […]
WILLIAMSBURG COUNTY, SC

