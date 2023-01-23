I don’t even really know what this means… All I know is that I need to hear it. Chris Stapleton and Miranda Lambert have a new song registered to BMI (a massive company that handles licensing and royalties for songwriters) called “Somebody Winds Up Pregnant”… and I don’t think I’ve been so intrigued with a song title or pair of writers in a long time: SOTY we already know. pic.twitter.com/1eN9uHuRXO — alex (@Aayers10) April 14, 2022 Typically, this wouldn’t be much to write […] The post Chris Stapleton & Miranda Lambert Wrote A Song Called “Somebody Winds Up Pregnant,” And I Really Hope They Release It first appeared on Whiskey Riff.

