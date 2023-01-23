Read full article on original website
Related
Brooks & Dunn Add Rising Star To 'REBOOT 2023 TOUR' With Scotty McCreery
The lineup just got even better!
Flatland Cavalry Plot Spring 2023 Headlining Tour
Country band Flatland Cavalry have added a new stretch of headlining shows to their already busy 2023 touring schedule. The Texas natives will treat fans across the U.S. to intimate theater and club shows in between previously announced support slots for Luke Combs and Parker McCollum later this year. Fresh...
Stevie Nicks Adds Solo Arena Tour Dates for 2023 on Top of Stadium Gigs With Billy Joel
Stevie Nicks has extended her 2023 touring plans to include 14 solo dates across the US. The tour, produced by Live Nation, will kick off on March 15 at Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle, and make stops in Las Vegas, San Francisco and more, before concluding on June 27 in Louisville, Kentucky at the KFC Yum! Center. These dates are in addition to the eight previously announced joint headlining stadium dates with Billy Joel. Joel and Nicks are set to play their first co-headlining date at the SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles on March 10 and their last appearance will...
Hootie & the Blowfish Announce ‘HootieFest’ Schedule
Hootie & the Blowfish has unveiled the daily schedule for the 2023 HootieFest: The Big Splash. The annual event taking place April 26-29 at the Moon Palace in Cancún, Mexico, will feature headlining performances by Goo Goo Dolls and Barenaked Ladies, in addition to two headlining sets by Hootie & the Blowfish. Goo Goo Dolls will perform on April 27, while the Barenaked Ladies follow on April 28. Hootie will headline the opening and closing nights of the festival, with an additional performance in the Sunset Show slot in the evening on April 28. Gin Blossoms, Collective Soul, Everclear, Edwin McCain, Lit and Cowboy Mouth will also perform over the four-day event.
Chris Stapleton & Miranda Lambert Wrote A Song Called “Somebody Winds Up Pregnant,” And I Really Hope They Release It
I don’t even really know what this means… All I know is that I need to hear it. Chris Stapleton and Miranda Lambert have a new song registered to BMI (a massive company that handles licensing and royalties for songwriters) called “Somebody Winds Up Pregnant”… and I don’t think I’ve been so intrigued with a song title or pair of writers in a long time: SOTY we already know. pic.twitter.com/1eN9uHuRXO — alex (@Aayers10) April 14, 2022 Typically, this wouldn’t be much to write […] The post Chris Stapleton & Miranda Lambert Wrote A Song Called “Somebody Winds Up Pregnant,” And I Really Hope They Release It first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
Luke Bryan, Shania Twain, Zac Brown Band set to headline Faster Horses
Faster Horses will celebrate its 10th year July 14, 15 and 16, with country music stars Luke Bryan, Zac Brown Band and Shania Twain set to take to the stage. The three-day country music festival on the Michigan International Speedway grounds, 12626 U.S. 12, will also feature a number of familiar and up-and-coming acts on two stages, including Dwight Yoakum, Dustin Lynch, Billy Currington, Tenille Townes, Megan Moroney, Ben Burgess and Pillbox Patti. Daily performance times will be announced ahead of the event.
Bobby Shares Heartwarming Story About Jake Owen
Jake Owen helped Arnold's Country Kitchen 10 years ago!
The Chainsmokers, Miranda Lambert, The Black Crowes, Charley Crockett to Headline Chicago Street Race Concerts on July 1-2
NASCAR announced today that The Chainsmokers and Miranda Lambert will headline full-length concerts with the support of The Black Crowes and Charley Crockett for the first-ever street race in the NASCAR Cup Series, the Chicago Street Race, on July 1-2. The unprecedented 12-turn, 2.2-mile street race will take the Cup Series and NASCAR Xfinity Series past and through many of Chicago’s most renowned downtown landmarks as part of a two-day festival during Fourth of July Weekend.
Happy 186th Birthday, Michigan: 6 fun facts about the state
Known as the Mitten State, the Wolverine State or even the Great Lakes State — our beloved Michigan turns 186 today!. Here are some fun facts Michiganders can use to brag about their state. Surrounded by water. You are never more than 6 miles from a body of water...
Blake Shelton Breaks Ground on Ole Red Las Vegas
Blake Shelton’s Blue Tick Burger, Redneck Nachos, Hillbilly Seltzer, and more are coming to Sin City. Blake recently broke ground in Las Vegas on his sixth Ole Red restaurant and bar. The Vegas location, tentatively slated to open in late 2023, follows venues in Nashville (2), Tishomingo, Gatlinburg, and Orlando.
Elle King settles in Nashville as a mom and country singer
Singer Elle King has never fit neatly into any one box. Her early years were split between Ohio, New York City and Los Angeles and her rock music was always banjo-based, with elements of bluegrass, rockabilly and country pulling at the seams. Now raising her young son in Nashville, King is releasing her third album — a country album through a country music label — that is fully connecting all the colorful threads of her life. It releases Friday.“Now as a resident and living here, Nashville and country music unfolds more and more layers for me,” said King during...
100.7 WITL
Lansing, MI
9K+
Followers
11K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
100.7 WITL plays the best new country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Lansing, Michigan. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0