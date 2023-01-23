Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Our 5 Favorite Crab Cake Spots in MarylandEast Coast TravelerMaryland State
Get your masks ready for Mardi Gras!Adrian HolmanBaltimore, MD
This Huge Antique Shop in Maryland is a Must-VisitJoe MertensAnnapolis, MD
The First Railway in the United States and Its Impact on American Historyhard and smartBaltimore, MD
More than 500 children from Baltimore had radioactive radium placed in their nostrils in the 1940sAnita DurairajBaltimore, MD
Related
Our 5 Favorite Crab Cake Spots in Maryland
MARYLAND - If you are in the mood for some crab cakes in Maryland, you've come to the right place. We have reviewed the best crab cakes in Maryland from Jimmy's Famous Seafood, Koco's Pub, Boatyard Bar & Grill, and Faidley Seafood, and I'm sure there is a new spot that I missed, but these places deserve your attention. We hope you enjoy the read!
Randallstown scratch off player wins $2 million
Marylanders win big in scratch offs. The biggest was in Randallstown where someone claimed a two million dollar prize last week.
Parents noticing discrepancies with statement balance in Maryland 529 college savings plan
BALTIMORE - A year-long quest for answers continued Tuesday in Annapolis for parents who say their long-term investment into a college savings plan evaporated and left them in a precarious financial position.For decades, parents have used Maryland 529 as a reliable avenue to save in advance for their children's tuition. But some parents say they started to notice discrepancies with their statement balance in the spring of 2022.Brian Savoie, from Silver Spring, said that realization came when he attempted to make a payment for his son's tuition."And was told - when I basically - when I received the first bill for...
This Huge Antique Shop in Maryland is a Must-Visit
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2023. It is for educational purposes. Taking a trip to your local antique shop can be a fun experience. There's always something cool to find and for a great deal too! You never know what sort of awesome antique items you'll find!
Gov. Moore removes Stadium Authority chairman as Orioles lease looms
Governor Wes Moore on Wednesday announced plans to remove Thomas Kelso from his post as Maryland Stadium Authority chairman.
Wbaltv.com
Sunday Gardener: Valley View Farms previews the Mid Atlantic Nursery Trade Show
COCKEYSVILLE, Md. — In this special edition of Sunday Gardener, we head down to the Baltimore Convention Center for the Mid-Atlantic Nursery Trade Show. We are joined by Carrie Engel from Valley View Farms as she tells us about the show, and shows us some of the plants available from the different suppliers.
WJLA
Baltimore ranks among top 2 cities with homicide rate problems, according to study
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — With the homicide rate having decreased by an average of roughly 7% in 45 of the biggest U.S. cities between Q4 2021 and Q4 2022, WalletHub released its report on the cities with the biggest homicide rate problems. In order to determine which cities have the...
Nottingham MD
Police searching for woman reported missing from Towson area
TOWSON, MD—Police in Baltimore County are searching for a woman who has gone missing from the Towson area. Brooke Lewis, 22, is 5’4″ tall and weighs 135 pounds. She was last seen at 4 p.m. on January 23 in the east Towson wearing unknown clothing. Brooke has...
Nottingham MD
Fallston cook claims winning $50,000 lottery scratch-off prize
FALLSTON, MD—A stop for coffee with his father and niece turned into a once-in-a-lifetime Maryland Lottery experience for a 35-year-old Fallston resident. He told officials that discovering a $50,000 scratch-off prize at the Royal Farms at 1915 Belair Road in Fallston was the luckiest moment in his life. The...
MTA Light Rail operator charged in death of St. Frances Academy star football player Lamar Patterson
BALTIMORE - An MTA Light Rail operator has been charged in the death of star high school football player Lamar Patterson in Anne Arundel CountyPatterson, a highly-recruited football player at St. Frances Academy in Baltimore, was killed when his car was struck by a light rail last February in Linthicum.Charging documents obtained by WJZ show that Tavon Smith has been charged with negligent manslaughter, criminal negligent and reckless endangerment."The aforesaid defendant on or about the aforesaid date, did cause the death of Lamar Anthony Patterson, while driving, operating and controlling a vehicle in a grossly negligent matter," the documents read.Police...
Nottingham MD
Director of Towson pain management clinic sentenced for conspiracy to distribute, dispense oxycodone
BALTIMORE, MD—The director of a Towson pain management clinic has been sentenced for conspiracy to distribute and dispense oxycodone. U.S. District Judge George L. Russell, III on Tuesday sentenced Norman Rosen, 84, of Towson, to four months of home detention as part of 18 months of probation, followed by three years of supervised release, for conspiracy to distribute and dispense oxycodone in connection with his operation of Rosen-Hoffberg Rehabilitation and Pain Management Associates, P.A., where he was Medical Director and part owner.
Wbaltv.com
2 Baltimore chefs nominated for distinguished 'James Beard' awards
Two chefs from Baltimore are semifinalists for the James Beard Award for the best chef in the Mid-Atlantic region for 2023. Chef Steve Chu of Ekiben and Chef Chris Amendola from foraged. on North Charles Street have both been nominated for the distinguished award. Ekiben has three locations in Fells Point, Hampden and South Baltimore.
Major discount grocery store chain opening another new location in Maryland
A major discount supermarket chain recently announced that they would be opening another new grocery store location in Maryland next month. Read on to learn more. On Thursday, January 26, 2023, the popular discount grocer Aldi will be opening its newest Maryland supermarket location in Denton, according to the company's website. The supermarket will also be offering a "sneak peek" of the new grocery store location on January 25th.
Nottingham MD
Vehicle bursts into flames following Towson crash
TOWSON, MD—Crews are on the scene of a crash and vehicle fire in the Towson area. The incident was reported at just before 1:30 p.m. on Wednesday on Loch Raven Boulevard at Cromwell Bridge Road (21286). The Providence Volunteer Fire Company reports that one vehicle became engulfed in flames...
southbmore.com
Great Plates of Late Around South Baltimore
A friend of mine with parents born in the Caribbean told me about Sweet Home Jamaica in Brooklyn a couple years ago. I finally made a visit in recent weeks, and should not have waited so long to stop by. It was outstanding. I got the jerk chicken lunch special...
Regal to close 2 Maryland theaters
(CNN) -- Regal Cinemas is closing 39 more movie theaters across the United States. Two of those theaters are in Maryland, with more in Virginia, Pennsylvania and Washington, D.C. The decision comes four months after its parent company Cineworld filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy after the pandemic devastated the industry and public screenings.In a filing this week, Cineworld said it is planning to reject leases for the 39 theaters beginning February 15, saving the company $22 million annually.Cineworld is working with landlords to keep its other theaters open. Around 500 remain, after these closures and a previous round in September 2022...
Wbaltv.com
Man dead after fleeing Baltimore City police, carjacking driver in Towson
TOWSON, Md. — A wild afternoon in Baltimore Tuesday, where a suspect led police on a chase from the city into the county, leaving a trail of carjackings behind him. It finally ended in Towson on Goucher Boulevard, near Colbury Road, where the suspect was found dead. It all...
Bay Journal
Options for ‘green’ burials grow in Chesapeake region
As a recently retired surgeon, Howard Berg has always had an uneasy relationship with death. But the four-year process of opening a cemetery at the end of 2022 — Maryland’s first certified natural cemetery — on land that’s been in his family for decades has made him far more comfortable with the subject.
southbmore.com
Levy Taking Over Food and Beverage Operations at Oriole Park at Camden Yards
Last week the Baltimore Orioles announced hospitality company Levy will replace Delaware North as the food and beverage partner at Oriole Park at Camden Yards. In a press release, the team said, “Levy’s team will welcome fans with new signature offerings highlighting the iconic tastes of Baltimore and the Chesapeake Bay, upgraded technology to allow faster and frictionless check-out options, and new culinary training opportunities for up-and-coming hospitality talent.”
Commercial Observer
ARLS Properties Starts Work on 35-Acre Mixed-Use Community in Bel Air, Md.
Baltimore-based developer ARLS Properties on Tuesday started construction of Bel Air Village, a 35-acre mixed-use community in Bel Air, Md. When completed, the development will include 115,000 square feet of office space, 252 multifamily units and 24 townhomes. A four-story multifamily building with 50 units will be the first property...
Comments / 0