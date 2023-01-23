Read full article on original website
Uncovered Van Dyck Artwork with Bird Droppings Worth MillionsHerbie J PilatoKinderhook, NY
Longstanding Eddie Bauer Location ClosingJoel EisenbergSaratoga Springs, NY
Eddie Bauer To Close A New York Location PermanentlyTy D.Saratoga Springs, NY
NY Advocates for privacy hope to stop the escalating use of cameras and monitoring software in New YorkAbdul GhaniAlbany, NY
Fast-growing restaurant chain opens new location in New YorkKristen WaltersTroy, NY
Related
Water main break in Guilderland
The Guilderland Police Department is reporting a water main break in the area of Western Avenue and Waverly Place.
Snow emergency declared in Rotterdam
A snow emergency has been declared in Rotterdam and will be effective as of noon on Wednesday, ending at noon on Thursday.
East Side Cafe in Pittsfield damaged by snow plow
PITTSFIELD, Mass. (NEWS10) — On Monday, the East Side Cafe in Pittsfield, Massachusetts, was allegedly damaged by a snow plow driving by, and they are asking the public for help. Anyone driving on Newell Street in Pittsfield between noon and 2 p.m. on Monday is asked to call the East Side Cafe at (413) 447-9405. […]
CDTA seeks public input on BusPlus Red Line
The CDTA is seeking public feedback to determine changes that will improve station areas and adjacent intersections along the Red Line.
Code blue alert declared in Albany County
A code blue alert has been issued by the Homeless and Travelers Aid Society (HATAS) for Tuesday through Friday, January 27, for temperatures dropped into the mid and upper 20s.
Snowstorm causes chaos for Capital Region
CAPITAL REGION, N.Y.(NEWS10) – The heavy, wet snow from our latest storm causing an ambulance to crash, downed lines, power outages and concern for tree limbs falling. The storm has passed, and it left behind a blanket of wet, heavy snow throughout the entire Capital Region, wreaking havoc and endangering lives.
1/24/2024: Quiet today, another storm tomorrow
The latest Storm Tracker Forecast from meteorologist Matt Mackie:. It’s a much quieter weather day lined up for your Tuesday. Aside from a few icy spots on the back roads and side streets, the morning commute should be uneventful. We spend most of the day in the 30’s, with mostly cloudy skies and a bit of a breeze.
Powerball is $500M! NY’s Luckiest Lotto Hub is One Hour from Albany
Tonight's Powerball jackpot from the NY Lottery is already over $500 million dollars and that number is growing. If you plan on playing tonight and haven't gotten your tickets- and don't mind traveling a little bit - then this is for you!. We've told you many times to get your...
West Mountain to open trails for free skiing
West Mountain features 25 runs, 29 trails, and a vertical climb of 1,010 feet. The skiii area is located at 59 West Mountain Road in Queensbury.
Capital Region Smashburger locations permanently close
The Saratoga Springs, Clifton Park and Colonie Smashburger locations have closed. According to a member of Smashburger’s Public Relations team, all three restaurants are permanently closed.
The history of Albany’s Cherry Hill
Cherry Hill, a historic home located at 523 1/2 South Pearl Street, has a rich history in Albany. Dating back to the 1700s, the home is now museum, which offers tours during the spring, summer and fall.
Ride Historic Train Loved By Celebrities From NYC To Albany
A vintage train that was once a favorite of Marilyn Monroe and Walt Disney will be riding the rails along the Hudson River from New York City to Albany next month. Before flying the friendly skies became the primary means of mass transit when moving across the country, riding the rails was the main way Americans traveled around our great nation. While still a form of viable transportation today, that history does bring a bit of nostalgia when riding the rails. Anytime I jump on an Amtrak train I still feel that history, and now it is coming back to Albany on the historic 20th Century Limited Train.
Winter storm warning for the afternoon & Thursday
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The first part of the day should be fairly dry, but that changes starting early afternoon. A winter storm warning starts at 1 p.m. today and ends at 7 p.m. on Thursday. That covers Jefferson, Lewis, Oswego, and St. Lawrence counties, as well as most of the Adirondacks.
Snow emergency declared in East Greenbush
A snow emergency has been declared in the town of East Greenbush, effective from 6 p.m. on Sunday, to noon on Tuesday, January 24. According to the East Greenbush Department of Public Works, the snow emergency is declared out of an abundance of caution due to the forecast predicting ice and snow in the next two days.
How Much Did We Get? See Capital Region Snowfall Totals
Winter is starting to act like winter in Upstate New York. After a slow start to the season to kick off the new year Old Man winter has woken up!. We are seeing a very active winter weather pattern after last week's storm brought a wintry mix to a good portion of the area. Over the last 24 hours, we finally got our first big snowfall of 2023 across the Capital Region. This one ended up bringing more than expected, with some areas getting a foot of fresh powder. And we are not done yet this week! More snow is expected Wednesday night into Thursday!
Storm's Extreme Weather Took Pittsfield DPW by Surprise
PITTSFIELD, Mass. — The city's administration says the poor road conditions during the Christmas weekend snowstorm that caused more than three dozen collisions were not due to a lack of response. The slick and snow-ridden ways have been attributed to extreme, unexpected weather that took the Department of Public...
See how much snow fell in Upstate NY’s first widespread snow storm of 2023 (chart)
Syracuse, N.Y. -- Upstate New York’s first widespread snowstorm of 2023 dropped up to a foot of snow, with the highest totals in the eastern half of the state. The snowiest spot was the town of Warrensburg, in the Adirondacks county of Warren, with 12 inches of snow. Oneonta, in Otsego County, was runner-up with 11 inches.
Storm Bringing Upwards of Foot of Snow Over the Region
Another storm moving through the region could mean up to a foot of snow over North Berkshire and the hilltowns through Monday. The National Weather Service in Albany, N.Y., is forecasting anywhere from 2 to 8 inches across Berkshire County, eastern New York and Southern Vermont. Heavy bands of snow beginning around 4 p.m. are expected to drop 6 to 12 inches over Northern Berkshire.
1/22/23: Snow Continues into Monday
Latest Forecast Update from Meteorologist Rob Lindenmuth:. Winter storm is now underway for the Capital Region with Winter Storm warnings now posted from the Catskills through the Capital District, Saratoga Region into Western New England. This is where we expect the highest snowfall totals to fall with lesser amounts north and south in the winter weather advisory areas.
FedEx delivery truck totaled in Berkshire County fire
Plenty of packages have gone up in smoke – after a FedEx delivery truck caught on fire in Berkshire County. It happened Sunday afternoon on Wood Duck Road in Lee, reported NewsChannel 13’s media partners at The Berkshire Eagle. The truck engine, and the driver’s cab went up...
