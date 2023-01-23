Read full article on original website
Celtics Land Pistons’ Bojan Bogdanovic In Bold Trade Scenario
When an NBA team has a genuine outlook to contend for an NBA title, it’s important to strike while the iron is hot. The Boston Celtics are in a position to win it all, and if they added another contributor at the NBA trade deadline, it would go a long way.
Trade Rumor: Brooklyn Nets Reportedly Interested In Former LSU Star?
According to Kevin O'Connor of The Ringer, the Brooklyn Nets have shown interest in Minnesota Timberwolves player Naz Reid.
Lakers now have perfect Myles Turner plan B on trade market
Los Angeles Lakers fans have patiently been waiting for the team to make a trade this season and the front office finally fulfilled those wishes by trading for Rui Hachimura. While Hachimura is an excellent addition for the price, the hope is that this is just the beginning on the trade front for LA.
Baseball Hall Of Famer Found Dead
In just a little over a month, the World Baseball Classic is set to begin on March 8, 2023. The world baseball classic reminds us of how many baseball players reside in countless countries all across the globe. There are major baseball leagues around the world, and a lot of top players have never had the opportunity to play in the MLB, yet their impact is still felt.
CBS Sports
LeBron James says son Bronny can go to any college he wants: 'All I have to do is pick up the phone'
Only a handful of schools have publicly offered a scholarship to top-40 recruit Bronny James, LeBron James' oldest son. This week, his options were reportedly pared down to a final three of USC, Ohio State and Oregon. However, The King himself weighed in this weekend on his son's options as he stares down the homestretch of his recruitment, and made thing abundantly clear: Bronny's options are not limited.
Lakers are guaranteed to make another trade after Rui Hachimura deal
The Los Angeles Lakers finally made a trade as it was reported on Monday that the team would be trading three second-round picks to the Washington Wizards for Rui Hachimura. While a trio of second-round picks may initially seem like a lot, Rob Pelinka structured the trade in a genius way to keep Los Angeles from offering too much for the former lottery pick. The Lakers are sending the Chicago Bulls’ 2023 second-round pick as well as their own pick in 2029 and a second-round pick swap in 2028.
NBC Sports
Should Celtics make a deadline trade? Eddie House offers a warning
The Boston Celtics have between now and Feb. 9 to decide whether they should make a deal ahead of the NBA trade deadline, and there are compelling arguments on both sides. There's an argument that the Celtics could use an extra wing or big man to bolster their depth. Sam Hauser's production has dropped dramatically over the past month, so the C's could benefit from a veteran wing who can help ease the burden on young superstars Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown.
Grayson Allen drawing trade interest from 1 team
Grayson Allen’s name is a radioactive one to many NBA fans, but he may have a trade suitor from elsewhere in the Eastern Conference. Michael Scotto of HoopsHype reported Monday that the New York Knicks have trade interest in the controversial Milwaukee Bucks guard Allen. The 27-year-old Allen, who has shot above 40 percent on... The post Grayson Allen drawing trade interest from 1 team appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
The Hockey Writers
4 Bruins Who Could Be Traded at the 2023 Deadline
When it comes to the NHL trade deadline, anything is possible. It really is. There are moves made for both the present and future. One of those teams that will look at making a move for not only the present, but also the future, is the Boston Bruins. There is a need for a bottom-six wing, defensive depth and if possible a top-six forward with an eye toward the future at center.
Brittney Griner might need to fly private. The WNBA doesn't allow charters. What's next?
On the heels of Brittney Griner's release from Russia, she may need to fly private due to security concerns. Charters have been an issue in the WNBA.
Celtics Injury Report: Boston Without Four Contributors Vs. Heat
The Boston Celtics will be noticeably shorthanded Tuesday night when they face the Miami Heat for the fourth and final time during the regular season. The Celtics, who are playing on the second night of a back-to-back, will be without four key contributors and three starters. Jaylen Brown (right adductor injury management), Marcus Smart (right ankle sprain), Al Horford (lower back stiffness) and Malcolm Brogdon (personal reasons) all will miss the contest in Miami along with Danilo Gallinari, who has not played a game this season after an offseason ACL tear.
Celtics’ Danilo Gallinari Reveals Targeted Return Amid Recovery
Danilo Gallinari has eyed a particular time for his debut with the Boston Celtics. Gallinari, who joined the Celtics on a two-year deal during the offseason, was expected to be a depth piece for Boston’s reserve unit. However, Gallinari suffered a torn ACL in August when he represented Italy during the FIBA Eurocup. He’s since watched the Celtics assemble a league-best 35-14 record, though it’s not something the 34-year-old has grown fond of.
Recent NBA 4th-Overall Pick Is Reportedly Signing In The G League
According to Michael Scotto of HoopsHype, Josh Jackson, the fourth overall pick in the 2017 NBA Draft by the Phoenix Suns, is signing with the Sacramento Kings G League affiliate.
San Antonio Spurs Discussing Major Trade With Boston Celtics
The Boston Celtics are currently the best team in the entire National Basketball League with a 35-12 record and are currently on a nine-game win streak. They are four and a half games above the next closest team in the Eastern Conference, the Philadelphia 76ers.
NBC Sports
Report: Celtics searching for big man on NBA trade market
Frontcourt depth is important in the NBA playoffs when the game slows down and things like halfcourt defense and rebounding become even more critical to winning games. And it sounds like the Boston Celtics are looking to upgrade in that area ahead of the Feb. 9 trade deadline. Chris Haynes...
Milwaukee Bucks head coach Mike Budenholzer says players have significant say in whether they can play or not
Milwaukee Bucks head coach Mike Budenholzer says that the players have a lot of say when it comes to playing or sitting out.
Stephen A. Smith Earned a Basketball Scholarship on the Spot by Drilling 17 Straight Threes in Front of the Coach
Stephen A. Smith put on the shooting clinic of his life to earn his college basketball scholarship. The post Stephen A. Smith Earned a Basketball Scholarship on the Spot by Drilling 17 Straight Threes in Front of the Coach appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
earnthenecklace.com
Meet Boston Celtics Payton Pritchard’s Girlfriend, Lucy Charter
Payton Pritchard is the best playmaker and such a good rebounder. Recently, he climbed into the top 25 on the Boston Celtics’ all-time three-pointers list. However, the NBA star appears to be a private person when it comes to his personal life, making fans curious to know who his girlfriend is. Payton Pritchard’s girlfriend, Lucy Charter, is a stunning writer from Oregon who also keeps a low profile. So, we deep dive into her background in this Lucy Charter wiki.
Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum is a superstar, and this is why
Fans of the Boston Celtics have had very high expectations for superstar forward Jayson Tatum since he entered the NBA with their favorite team. The former Duke standout was selected by then-team president Danny Ainge with the third pick of the 2017 NBA draft after trading back to that spot from No. 1 overall.
New York Knicks Reportedly Interested In Former Duke Star
According to Michael Scotto of HoopsHype, the New York Knicks have shown interest in Milwaukee Bucks guard Grayson Allen.
