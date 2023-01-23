Read full article on original website
Cowboys QB Dak Prescott, girlfriend Natalie Buffett break up after 2 years
Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott and Natalie Buffett have broken up after two years of dating, Page Six can exclusively reveal. Multiple sources confirm the longtime couple actually split around March 2022 but have kept it close to the vest. We’re also told Prescott has been casually dating. Reps for the former couple didn’t immediately return Page Six’s request for comment. The athlete, 29, and Buffett, 25, began dating sometime in 2020 based on social media photos, though it’s unclear exactly when they became official. She posted their first picture together in honor of his 27th birthday, captioning the outdoorsy shot at the...
Aaron Rodgers just made it tougher for the Packers to trade him
Aaron Rodgers turned the Packers narrative on its head, and suddenly they’ll look bad for dealing the franchise QB. In the weeks following the Packers season-ending defeat at the hands of the Detroit Lions, it’s become increasingly likely that their long-term marriage with Aaron Rodgers comes to an end.
New England Patriots Make Terrific Signing
After a miserable offensive season for the New England Patriots and 2nd-year quarterback Mac Jones, the New England Patriots announced they were going to conduct a search for a new offensive coordinator. This morning it appears they have found their new offensive coordinator.
NFL World Reacts To The Tom Brady, Raiders Announcement
The NFL world today is fixated on Tom Brady and Aaron Rodgers. Questions continue to follow the future Hall-of-Famers regarding their future. Is retirement on the table? What about a change of scenery? In the case of Brady, a report emerged Tuesday indicating Brady may play in 2023... just ...
Baseball Hall Of Famer Found Dead
In just a little over a month, the World Baseball Classic is set to begin on March 8, 2023. The world baseball classic reminds us of how many baseball players reside in countless countries all across the globe. There are major baseball leagues around the world, and a lot of top players have never had the opportunity to play in the MLB, yet their impact is still felt.
Broncos down to 2 finalists for head coach job?
There are five NFL teams looking to fill head coach vacancies, and nobody has made a hire yet. But one NFL reporter believes the Denver Broncos could be close to making a decision. Pro Football Talk’s Mike Florio said late Tuesday night that the Broncos could make a decision on their head coach as early... The post Broncos down to 2 finalists for head coach job? appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
dcnewsnow.com
NFL Coaching Carousel: What We’re Hearing on Cardinals, Texans, Colts, Broncos
The playoffs and league rules are slowing down the process with five head coach openings and more than 10 offensive and defensive coordinator positions still available. This is a good time to reset the coaching carousel and, as it stands, there are two general manager jobs filled, and none open, with five head coach openings, and none filled. Even all 10 of the offensive coordinator openings out there remain. The easy explanation for why things have played out this way over the past couple of weeks is that, with rules getting more and more stringent around coaches, especially those who are in the playoffs, it’s much easier to expedite a GM search than it is a coaching search.
Veteran NFL Quarterback Considering Transitioning To Coaching Career
Former Texas Tech and California quarterback has enjoyed six seasons in the NFL, albeit without seeing much action on the field. Doing a tour of New York teams, Webb has spent time with the Jets, Giants, and Bills. And according to a report today from Adam Schefter, the 28-year-old is ...
List of 2023 Denver Broncos Free Agents
The offseason is quickly approaching for all 32 teams, and most are already looking ahead at in-house and outside talent to improve their team. Here is a full list of 2023 Denver Broncos free agents, just ahead of the offseason and the beginning of the free agency period, beginning on March 15.
NFL World Reacts To Surprise Sean Payton Announcement
For the past few weeks, Sean Payton has been heavily linked to the Broncos and Panthers. And yet, a deal has not yet materialized. Jeff Duncan of NOLA.com reported on Tuesday that Payton will meet with the Cardinals later this week. His second meeting with the Broncos, meanwhile, has been ...
Broncos Have Reportedly 'Made Decision' On Coaching Offer
The Denver Broncos have already interviewed Sean Payton for their head coaching position, and are reportedly planning a second meeting with the former Saints head coach. If FS1's Colin Cowherd is correct, Denver doesn't even need to speak with Payton again. On "The Herd" Tuesday afternoon, Cowherd ...
Tom Brady Addresses Retirement Rumors in Very Cranky Manner
Tom Brady getting a little prickly about retirement talk.
NFL World Reacts To The Broncos' Rumored 'Decision
Russell Wilson and the Denver Broncos reportedly have a leading choice for their next head coach. Colin Cowherd said the team and quarterback know who they want to replace Nathaniel Hackett "I have been told, the Broncos have made a decision. They want Sean Payton," Cowherd said Tuesday on The ...
Peter King Reveals 'Gut Feeling' On Broncos Coaching Hire
As the Denver Broncos continue their quarterback search, they've cast a wide net for potential candidates. But for NBC's Peter King, one name sticks out to him. Taking to Twitter in response to a user asking him who he thinks will get the job, King said that his "gut feeling" is that it will be ...
NBC Sports
Most Cowboys coaching contracts have expired
When explaining that both Cowboys owner Jerry Jones and his son and team COO (among other titles) Stephen Jones were canceling their weekly interviews with 105.3 The Fan in Dallas, it was speculated by the hosts that the Joneses were spending their time dealing with the fact that the majority of the coaches’ contracts have expired.
Former NFL Star Suffers Stroke
Former National Football League star Chris Baker has suffered a stroke, according to TMZ. Baker, 35, took to Instagram to say “Tell Your love ones you love em my life almost ended 2days ago.” He continued, “I can’t believe I had a stroke but God not done with me yet.”
Broncos head coach update: What's the latest in Denver?
Jerry Rosburg was added to the list of names being considered by the Denver Broncos for their open head coach position over the weekend. Rosburg joins fellow in-house candidate Ejiro Evero, plus Dan Quinn, Raheem Morris, DeMeco Ryans, Jim Caldwell, David Shaw and Sean Payton as one of eight known candidates for the job. (Jim Harbaugh was also in consideration before he opted to remain at Michigan.)
NFL Insider Names 'Dark Horse' For Denver Broncos Coach
The Denver Broncos are in the process of hiring a new head coach for the second straight offseason. Denver hired former Green Bay Packers offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett last offseason. The move didn't pan out as Hackett was fired before the end of his first season. Now the team is looking ...
Report: 1 Coaching Candidate 'Impressed' Carolina Panthers
The Carolina Panthers have had more time than any other team in the NFL to scout their potential head coaching candidates. But one popular candidate appears to have "impressed" them early. According to NFL insider Ian Rapoport, the Panthers are focusing on hiring an experienced head coach in the ...
NOLA.com
Jeff Duncan: Are the Denver Broncos the favorites to hire Sean Payton? It sure looks that way
All signs point to the Denver Broncos as the leader in the Sean Payton sweepstakes. Given the fluidity of the situation and the number of moving parts involved, things could change on a whim, so take that into consideration while trying to handicap this race. But right now, the Broncos appear to be the frontrunners for the former New Orleans Saints coach.
