Read full article on original website
Related
WSAW
Caring for the tiniest patients in the NICU
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - 10% to 15% of all babies born in the United States spend time in a Neonatal Intensive Care Unit or NICU according to the National Library of Medicine. In Wausau, some of the youngest newborns are cared for at Aspirus’ Level III NICU. A NICU offers one of four levels of care, specializing in caring for ill or premature infants and newborns.
WSAW
Granite House will replace North Central Health Care’s Community Corner Clubhouse
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The Granite House is picking up where the Community Corner Clubhouse left off. North Central Health Care’s Community Corner Clubhouse closed its door in October of last year because of a lack of funding. Now, the Granite House will be replacing the organization that once helped adults struggling with mental illness and drug abuse.
CBS 58
Therapy dogs at Kathy's House offer love to mother and daughter battling cancer
WAUWATOSA, Wis. (CBS 58) -- Therapy comes in all forms, and at Kathy's House -- a living facility for people who need long-term medical care -- therapy comes with four legs and fur. Monday, Jan. 23, one Wisconsin family had a tearful goodbye for their four-legged therapist. Kayla Fraley and...
WSAW
Stevens Point Fire, Portage County Ambulance to bring awareness to cardiac health
STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WSAW) - First responders in Portage County will begin a new initiative on Jan. 28 to bring awareness to heart health. Beginning Saturday, a large heart illuminated by red bulbs will be placed on Fire Dept. Station 1. For every heart attack or cardiac arrest recorded by the Stevens Point, Amherst, and Plover Fire Department in Portage County, a red bulb will be replaced with a black bulb.
WSAW
NEW Zoo announces death of Matilda the Moose
SUAMICO, Wis. (WBAY) - The NEW Zoo and Adventure Park is mourning the loss of Matilda the moose. Matilda had a fall in heavy wet snow on the morning of January 19. “The difficult decision was made to humanely euthanize Matilda. Her long-time, trusted caretaker was by her side,” reads a statement from the NEW Zoo.
WSAW
Community Partners Campus to hold grand opening event next week
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Community Partners Campus is providing a single location for the provision of a wide range of human services by offering functional, collaborative, shared-space facilities for its nonprofit partners. CPC will hold a grand opening/open house event on Feb. 1 from 3-5:30 p.m. CPC is assisting its...
WSAW
Friends of MCPL to host book sale next week
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - If you are looking to stock up on things to read, watch, or listen to, the Friends of the Marathon County Public Library Book Sale is hosting a public book sale at the library’s Wausau Headquarters located at 300 N. First St. The sale opens...
spmetrowire.com
EXCLUSIVE: County committee votes to postpone new health care center
The Portage Co. Space and Properties Committee on Tuesday unanimously voted to pause the new healthcare center project.
WSAW
Merrill man builds winter fun land in his front yard
MERRILL, Wis. (WSAW) - Consisting of a 40x60 ice rink, a nearly 20 ft tall sledding hill, and no shortage of snowmobile rides, Merrill’s Derrick Simon is the architect of a winter playland. This is Simon’s fifth year creating the playland. He said the area takes plenty of hard work to put together.
wtaq.com
Pulaski Bonfire Victim Speaks Out for First Time at Community Fundraiser
PULASKI, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) — Brandon Brzeczkowski has spoken out for the first time about his experience that night during a fundraiser Saturday for victims like himself. Authorities have said 50 to 60 people were at the bonfire when a partially filled drum of diesel fuel was thrown into it, causing it to explode, and leaving many of the people with burns.
Pet of the Week: Oles
Editor’s note: Pet of the week is a weekly feature, sponsored by S.C. Swiderski, profiling pets at the Humane Society of Marathon County in need of a home. To find out more about this week’s pet and the adoption process, visit the HSMC website here. Hiya, I’m Oles!...
Wausau area births, Jan. 24
Donald and Stephanie Meisenhelder announce the birth of their daughter Raelyn Izzie, born at 1:46 a.m. Jan. 15, 2023. Raelyn weighed 7 pounds, 7 ounces. Justin Baker and Cassidy Smith announce the birth of their daughter Emmalee Joann, born at 12:30 a.m. Jan. 15, 2023. Emmalee weighed 2 pounds, 5 ounces.
WSAW
Gov. Evers, Lt. Gov. Rodriguez visit Wausau on statewide tour highlighting mental health
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Following the State of the State address on Tuesday, Gov. Tony Evers, Lt. Gov. Sarah Rodriguez, and administration members visited Wausau on Wednesday to highlight mental health resources. Secretary Amy Pechacek from the Wisconsin Department of Workforce Development and Secretary Emilie Amundson from the Wisconsin Department...
wearegreenbay.com
Wisconsin speeder cited for going 100+mph with multiple children in vehicle
MARATHON COUNTY, Wis. (WFRV) – A driver in central Wisconsin was reportedly cited for going over 100 mph in Marathon County with two children in the vehicle. In a Facebook post from Wisconsin State Patrol, it states that the incident happened last week during wet, slippery conditions on I-39.
Your Words: Wausau school restructuring is not what the community wants
Editor’s note: Wausau Pilot & Review gladly publishes commentary from readers, residents and candidates for local offices. The views of readers and columnists are independent of this newspaper and do not necessarily reflect the views of Wausau Pilot & Review. To submit, email editor@wausaupilotandreview.com or mail to 500 N. Third St., Suite 208-8, Wausau, Wis. 54403.
WSAW
Ukrainian Fox Valley Tech student displays art work
APPLETON, Wis. (WBAY) - Irina Vish is a student at Fox Valley Technical College whose story is unlike most. She left war-torn Ukraine in December 2021 while visiting her daughter in Appleton over the holidays. Due to unrest, it became uncertain the next time she could go home to Odessa, Ukraine, and see her loved ones.
cwbradio.com
Some Wood County Snowmobile Trails Open
Bakerville Sno Rovers trails in Wood County are now open. Trails are Open West to Clark County, North to Marathon County, Open East to Hewitt, and South to Arpin. Trail connection between intersection 20 and 23 is closed for the year. All other trails in Wood County remain closed due to poor trail conditions.
WBAY Green Bay
Neenah woman driving wrong way arrested for 3rd OWI, child neglect
WAUSAU, Wis. (WBAY) - A Neenah woman was arrested in the Wausau area after driving the wrong way on State Highway 29. Police say she was taken into custody on charges of 3rd Offense OWI and Neglecting a Child. On Saturday, at about 10:30 p.m., officers responded to Highway 29...
cwbradio.com
Two Marshfield Manufacturers Selected as Finalists for the 34th Annual Manufacturer of the Year Awards
Twenty-eight Wisconsin manufacturers have been selected as finalists for the 34th Annual Manufacturer of the Year (MOTY) Awards. As part of the state’s largest industry, Wisconsin’s 9,000 manufacturing companies employ nearly a half million people. Manufacturers produce $68 billion in economic output for the state each year. The...
WSAW
First Alert Weather Day declared for Friday into Saturday
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) -A First Alert Weather Day begins Friday due to morning snowfall, followed by breezy and much colder conditions Friday night into Saturday. Temperatures will drop by over 25° between Friday and Saturday, with wind chills as cold as -20° by Saturday morning. Most areas will...
Comments / 1