Marathon County, WI

WSAW

Caring for the tiniest patients in the NICU

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - 10% to 15% of all babies born in the United States spend time in a Neonatal Intensive Care Unit or NICU according to the National Library of Medicine. In Wausau, some of the youngest newborns are cared for at Aspirus’ Level III NICU. A NICU offers one of four levels of care, specializing in caring for ill or premature infants and newborns.
WAUSAU, WI
WSAW

Granite House will replace North Central Health Care’s Community Corner Clubhouse

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The Granite House is picking up where the Community Corner Clubhouse left off. North Central Health Care’s Community Corner Clubhouse closed its door in October of last year because of a lack of funding. Now, the Granite House will be replacing the organization that once helped adults struggling with mental illness and drug abuse.
WAUSAU, WI
WSAW

Stevens Point Fire, Portage County Ambulance to bring awareness to cardiac health

STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WSAW) - First responders in Portage County will begin a new initiative on Jan. 28 to bring awareness to heart health. Beginning Saturday, a large heart illuminated by red bulbs will be placed on Fire Dept. Station 1. For every heart attack or cardiac arrest recorded by the Stevens Point, Amherst, and Plover Fire Department in Portage County, a red bulb will be replaced with a black bulb.
PORTAGE COUNTY, WI
WSAW

NEW Zoo announces death of Matilda the Moose

SUAMICO, Wis. (WBAY) - The NEW Zoo and Adventure Park is mourning the loss of Matilda the moose. Matilda had a fall in heavy wet snow on the morning of January 19. “The difficult decision was made to humanely euthanize Matilda. Her long-time, trusted caretaker was by her side,” reads a statement from the NEW Zoo.
SUAMICO, WI
WSAW

Community Partners Campus to hold grand opening event next week

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Community Partners Campus is providing a single location for the provision of a wide range of human services by offering functional, collaborative, shared-space facilities for its nonprofit partners. CPC will hold a grand opening/open house event on Feb. 1 from 3-5:30 p.m. CPC is assisting its...
WAUSAU, WI
WSAW

Friends of MCPL to host book sale next week

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - If you are looking to stock up on things to read, watch, or listen to, the Friends of the Marathon County Public Library Book Sale is hosting a public book sale at the library’s Wausau Headquarters located at 300 N. First St. The sale opens...
WAUSAU, WI
WSAW

Merrill man builds winter fun land in his front yard

MERRILL, Wis. (WSAW) - Consisting of a 40x60 ice rink, a nearly 20 ft tall sledding hill, and no shortage of snowmobile rides, Merrill’s Derrick Simon is the architect of a winter playland. This is Simon’s fifth year creating the playland. He said the area takes plenty of hard work to put together.
MERRILL, WI
wtaq.com

Pulaski Bonfire Victim Speaks Out for First Time at Community Fundraiser

PULASKI, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) — Brandon Brzeczkowski has spoken out for the first time about his experience that night during a fundraiser Saturday for victims like himself. Authorities have said 50 to 60 people were at the bonfire when a partially filled drum of diesel fuel was thrown into it, causing it to explode, and leaving many of the people with burns.
PULASKI, WI
WausauPilot

Pet of the Week: Oles

Editor’s note: Pet of the week is a weekly feature, sponsored by S.C. Swiderski, profiling pets at the Humane Society of Marathon County in need of a home. To find out more about this week’s pet and the adoption process, visit the HSMC website here. Hiya, I’m Oles!...
MARATHON COUNTY, WI
WausauPilot

Wausau area births, Jan. 24

Donald and Stephanie Meisenhelder announce the birth of their daughter Raelyn Izzie, born at 1:46 a.m. Jan. 15, 2023. Raelyn weighed 7 pounds, 7 ounces. Justin Baker and Cassidy Smith announce the birth of their daughter Emmalee Joann, born at 12:30 a.m. Jan. 15, 2023. Emmalee weighed 2 pounds, 5 ounces.
WAUSAU, WI
WausauPilot

Your Words: Wausau school restructuring is not what the community wants

Editor’s note: Wausau Pilot & Review gladly publishes commentary from readers, residents and candidates for local offices. The views of readers and columnists are independent of this newspaper and do not necessarily reflect the views of Wausau Pilot & Review. To submit, email editor@wausaupilotandreview.com or mail to 500 N. Third St., Suite 208-8, Wausau, Wis. 54403.
WAUSAU, WI
WSAW

Ukrainian Fox Valley Tech student displays art work

APPLETON, Wis. (WBAY) - Irina Vish is a student at Fox Valley Technical College whose story is unlike most. She left war-torn Ukraine in December 2021 while visiting her daughter in Appleton over the holidays. Due to unrest, it became uncertain the next time she could go home to Odessa, Ukraine, and see her loved ones.
APPLETON, WI
cwbradio.com

Some Wood County Snowmobile Trails Open

Bakerville Sno Rovers trails in Wood County are now open. Trails are Open West to Clark County, North to Marathon County, Open East to Hewitt, and South to Arpin. Trail connection between intersection 20 and 23 is closed for the year. All other trails in Wood County remain closed due to poor trail conditions.
WOOD COUNTY, WI
WBAY Green Bay

Neenah woman driving wrong way arrested for 3rd OWI, child neglect

WAUSAU, Wis. (WBAY) - A Neenah woman was arrested in the Wausau area after driving the wrong way on State Highway 29. Police say she was taken into custody on charges of 3rd Offense OWI and Neglecting a Child. On Saturday, at about 10:30 p.m., officers responded to Highway 29...
NEENAH, WI
WSAW

First Alert Weather Day declared for Friday into Saturday

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) -A First Alert Weather Day begins Friday due to morning snowfall, followed by breezy and much colder conditions Friday night into Saturday. Temperatures will drop by over 25° between Friday and Saturday, with wind chills as cold as -20° by Saturday morning. Most areas will...
WAUSAU, WI

