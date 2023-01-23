Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Men’s Volleyball: No. 14 Buckeyes sweep MaryvilleThe LanternColumbus, OH
Men’s Volleyball: No. 14 Buckeyes to face Maryville, Missouri S&T this weekendThe LanternMaryville, MO
The historic and beautiful Worth County Courthouse in Grant City, Missouri was constructed by 1899CJ CoombsGrant City, MO
Architect Edmund Jacques Eckel's firm designed the Gentry County Courthouse in 1884CJ CoombsAlbany, MO
Related
kmaland.com
Virginia M. Lett, 95, Maryville, MO
Memorials:The New Nodaway Humane Society, Maryville, MO. Notes:Virginia passed away on Sunday, January 22, 2023, at the Nodaway Nursing Home, Maryville. www.bramfuneralhome.com.
kmaland.com
Ella Mae McGinness, 90, formerly of Maryville, MO
Visitation Day and Date: Saturday, January, 28, 2023. Memorials: Compassionate Friends, Allzheimers Association or the American Heart Association. Funeral Home:Price Funeral Home, Maryville, Missouri. Cemetery: Hillcrest Cemetery, Skidmore, Missouri.
kmaland.com
Ardith Sunderman, 82, of Clarinda, Iowa
Funeral Home:Nodaway Valley Funeral Home of Clarinda, Iowa. Ardith passed away Wednesday, January 25, 2023 at the Azria Care center in Clarinda, Iowa. Condolences and memories may be shared at nodawayvalleyfuneralhome.com/
kmaland.com
Joyce E. Livengood, 82, Tarkio, Missouri
Location: United Methodist Church, Tarkio, Missouri. Visitation Location: United Methodist Church, Tarkio, Missouri. Visitation Start: 10:00 A.M. Visitation End: 11:00 A.M.
kmaland.com
KMAland Sports Schedule: Thursday, January 26th
(KMAland) -- KMA Sports is in Tabor and Underwood tonight for high school basketball on the KMAX-Stream. Check out the full schedule below. Sioux City North at Sioux City East (G) Bluegrass Conference Tournament. Semifinal: Ankeny Christian vs. Diagonal at Murray (G), 7:00 PM. Semifinal: Twin Cedars vs. Melcher-Dallas (G),...
kmaland.com
Claron "Mark" Cole, 79 of Shenandoah
Time:11:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m. Memorials:Wounded Warrior Project or People 4 Paws. Cemetery:Garnett Cemetery ~ Garnett, KS With Military Honors on January 28, 2023. Mark passed away on Monday, January 23, 2023 at his home in Shenandoah. Remembrances and condolences may be shared with the family at wabashmemorial.com.
kmaland.com
Stacy Shepherd, 53, of Corning
Location:Pearson Family Funeral Service & Cremation Center, 701 7th Street, Corning, Iowa. Visitation Location:Pearson Family Funeral Service & Cremation Center, 701 7th Street, Corning, Iowa. Visitation Day and Date:Friday, January 27, 2023. Visitation Start:Open Visitation 4:00 - 8:00 P.M. Visitation End:Family receiving friends 5:00 - 7:00 P.M. Memorials:Stacy Shepherd Memorial,...
kmaland.com
What is the Dirtiest City in all of Missouri?
A ranking has revealed that a couple of Missouri's biggest cities are in the top 50 of the dirtiest cities in the United States, but which city in the Show-Me State is the dirtiest?. According to a new ranking called 2023's Dirtiest Cities in America published on the website lawnstarter.com,...
fox4kc.com
Joe’s Blog: How close we are/were to a big snowstorm (MON-1/23)
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — It’s turning into a delightful day in the region as the lower clouds and fog are dissipating revealing extensive snow cover up across northern Platte County, Missouri, and north/west as a result of the weekend snow system. That generally gave the metro a dusting to about an inch or so of sticking snow overnight on Saturday into early Sunday morning.
fox4kc.com
Joe’s Blog: February will not be like January (WED-1/25)
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Things are looking rather white in the region this morning as 1-2 inches of snow has fallen, clinging to everything. In many ways, the snow reminds me more of a November-type snow where the roads have fared rather well in many instances due to the warmth built up yesterday and the day before, while the flying wet snows stuck to everything else.
KCTV 5
I-435 crash seriously injures St. Joseph woman
PLATTE COUNTY, Mo. (KCTV) - A 29-year-old woman was seriously injured in a crash on I-435 Sunday night. A crash report from the Missouri State Highway Patrol said the woman, who was from St. Joseph, Missouri, was driving her 2021 Nissan when she struck the rear of a 2010 Chevrolet.
kmaland.com
kmaland.com
Rock Port girls making strides heading into downhill stretch
(Rock Port) -- The Rock Port girls basketball team carries a three-game win streak as they look to put themselves in a good spot heading into the postseason. Rock Port has found a stride lately with wins over South Holt, DeKalb and Hamburg. "I couldn't be more proud of these...
KCTV 5
School closings roll in Wednesday morning
KANSAS CITY METRO (KCTV) - As snow fell on the Kansas City metro early Wednesday morning, most local school districts either called off school or went virtual. The full list of school closings can be seen here, but some of the major closings include:. Kansas City Public Schools. Blue Valley.
northwestmoinfo.com
High Speed Pursuit Near Bethany Ends With Arrest of St. Joseph Man
HARRISON COUNTY, MO- A St. Joseph man was taken into custody following a high speed pursuit on Tuesday. According to an affidavit filed with the court, a Missouri State Highway Patrol Trooper attempted to stop a vehicle travelling 96 miles per hour near the 98 mile marker on Interstate 35 in Harrison County. The trooper attempted to stop the vehicle but says the vehicle accelerated to 110 miles per hour and began passing other vehicle’s on the shoulder of roadway.
kmaland.com
Farnan reacts to Parson's state of the state speech
(Maryville) -- At least one of KMAland's Missouri lawmakers is pleased with the priorities laid out by Governor Mike Parson's State of the State Address. State Representative Jeff Farnan was among those addressed in Jefferson City during the Governor's annual address Wednesday afternoon. Farnan currently represents Missouri 1st House District, including Atchison, Holt, Nodaway, and Gentry counties. The Maryville Republican says he felt the speech contained several bipartisan initiatives, including investment in the state's roads, notably the proposed addition of a third lane on Interstate 70 across the state. But, Farnan says he does have some questions over the potential cost, with Parson proposing an over $860 million investment.
northwestmoinfo.com
Troopers Report St. Joseph Woman Injured in I-29 Crash Monday
A Saint Joseph woman suffered injuries in a late Monday crash in Buchanan County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol says the accident occurred around 6:35 Monday night on I-29, at mile marker 46.6 in Saint Joseph, as 56-year-old Cheryl J. Carpenter drove northbound. Troopers say another northbound vehicle struck Carpenter...
kttn.com
St. Joseph man arrested and accused of 8 allegations by Missouri State Highway Patrol
The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports the arrest of a Saint Joseph man in Harrison County on multiple allegations on Tuesday morning, January 24th. Thirty-year-old Jeremy Pullen was accused of felony fleeing creating a substantial risk, operating a motor vehicle in a careless and imprudent manner, failing to stop at a stop sign, failing to drive on the right half of the road, failing to signal, failing to yield to an emergency vehicle sounding a siren and displaying red and blue lights, and failing to proceed with caution or reduce speed when approaching a stationary vehicle displaying emergency lights. He was also accused of three counts of exceeding the posted speed limit by more than 26 miles per hour.
Group to build $200M food processing center in south KCMO; 583 new jobs possible
Economic development officials Monday announced plans for a new $200 million food processing center and cold storage facility in south Kansas City, Missouri.
Comments / 0