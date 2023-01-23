Read full article on original website
pethelpful.com
Great Pyrenees Who Didn't Get a Home for Christmas Is Breaking Hearts
Over the holidays we saw so many wonderful, heartwarming stories of adoption, and it breaks our heats to think of all the animals in shelters who still need their forever homes. Foster homes do such a wonderful job of filling the gap between caring for an animal that is yet to be adopted before they can go home to their new owners. It can be such a heartbreaking labor of love for those fosters who can't seem to find the right home for their dog or cat.
Hearts Break As Shelter Given 1-Month-Old Puppy: 'Unwanted Christmas Gifts'
"Don't give out pets as gifts to someone who didn't ask for one or done research on how to care for it," a caption on a video featuring a puppy in an animal shelter warned.
Pet Horse keeps hugging pregnant woman. Couple surprised after doctor tells them why.
Animals are known to sense things that humans usually can’t. Dogs and cats have shown this trait, amazing their owners, and such incidents with horses aren’t popular. However, a recent event has shown that horses, like dogs and cats, can sense certain things.
Dog Who 'Froze' in -35 Degree Wind Forced To Be Rescued by Owner
A dog struggling in the extreme weather that recently hit America has gone viral on TikTok.
Popular Dog Brand's Treats Potentially Linked to Illness, Death in Dogs
As pet owners, our top priority is the well-being and safety of our beloved dogs. While rawhide, rib bones, and similar treats have long been popular choices for dogs, there are growing concerns about their potential as choking hazards. Some dogs may struggle to digest rawhide, leading to indigestion or stomach pain, while others may chew off large pieces and risk blocking their esophagus. As a result, many people have turned to rawhide alternatives as safer options.
'Cuteness Overload': Baby Elephant Practices Charging in Adorable Video
Wildlife photographer Zander Rautenbach told Newsweek: "We were impressed with his tenacity and started filming."
One Green Planet
Dog Rescued After 500 Days in Shelter, and Her Joy is Contagious! [Video]
The holidays are an exciting time! Just ask this lovely girl Bonita who found her furever home just in time for the holidays last year. Seeing her pure joy and excitement will make you want to add a furry companion to your family yourself. If and when you do decide to welcome a pet, consider adopting. We think Bonita’s contagious joy makes the case for itself. Just look at how happy she is to be leaving the shelter.
pethelpful.com
Abandoned Dog Whose Owners Didn't Want Her Back Gets Amazing Forever Home
Bubbles is a gorgeous dog that belongs to TikTok user @RoboKittenz and the way they came to acquire this beautiful furbaby is so heartbreaking! The video explains that Bubbles wandered into their yard as a stray and the kind people who found her posted an ad on Facebook marketplace looking for her owner. Welp, the owner contacted them and said they didn't want her anymore so RoboKittenz decided to give her the home she deserves.
Watch Golden Retriever's 'Trust Fall' Before Bed Caught on Security Camera
"She's so precious," wrote one TikToker of the video viewed 9.6 million times, "but obviously she trusts you a lot and that proves how much you love her."
lovemeow.com
Cat Comes to a Balcony and Decides to Begin New Life, He Turns Out to Be the Cutest 'Supervisor'
A cat came to a balcony and decided to begin a new life. He turned out to be the cutest "supervisor". A long-haired tabby cat wandered his way to the right person for help over a year ago. He climbed up to a balcony and wolfed down the food a resident, Celine Crom, had prepared for a few local strays.
pethelpful.com
Rescue Bird's Reaction to His First Bath Is Beyond Adorable
We’ve recently introduced you to Cracker, a rescue Blue-fronted Amazon bird, who was rescued by TikTok user @geckoemmy. Slowly, but surely, this TikToker has been helping him adjust. She hasn’t wanted to give him all his treatments at once because it could stress him out. Plus, he’s already been through so much.
One Green Planet
Woman Rescues Stray Dog in Serbia and Shows Him What it Looks Like to Be Loved
When @karolinasanimalrescue found a pup who had been dumped near a lake, the dog was so scared she didn’t know if she would be able to approach close enough to help him. She slowly inched forward and tried to gain the animal’s trust. The pup continued to yelp and seemed very scared of human interaction. Soon after, he realized that she was not a threat, and he instantly switched to a happy pup who wanted all of the love he could get.
pethelpful.com
Mini Australian Shepherd's Reaction to Family Coming Home Is Pure Love
With so many families traveling during the holiday season, a lot of pet parents relied on kennels and pet sitters and neighbors to watch their fur babies when they were away. Such is the case with TikTok account holder @_Hhh_Farm, who left their adorable mini Australian Shepherd with their neighbors while they were gone.
pethelpful.com
Basset Hound Puppy's Cute Reaction to Seeing a Horse Is the Best
The only thing better than watching babies and toddlers discovering new things in life is seeing puppies go through it too. Watching their faces light up in amazement at something new warms our hearts. And other times, their discoveries also make us laugh. Take for example this clip from TikTok...
Owners Film Hilarious Moment They Discover Cat's Secret Place for 'Toys'
A viral video has left TikTokers in stitches, with several saying the kitten was "panicking" that she would lose her "treasures."
Want to a greet a dog the right way? These five trainer approved tips will keep the dog and its owner happy
Watch and learn the do's and don'ts of approaching a stranger's dog according to a professional canine trainer
a-z-animals.com
Watch an Adult Lion Ambush an Entire Pack of Wild Dog Pups!
Cats vs. dogs is an age-old conflict and one immortalized in many stories and cartoons. In nature, however, the outcome can be sudden and brutal and in this video, we see just how savage life on a game reserve can be. This particular video was bravely captured by a 22-year-old visitor. He was on a trip to Sabi Sands, Greater Kruger Park, in South Africa with his family. They particularly wanted to see a pack of wild dogs and were delighted when they found a group of 16 pups. The encounter started off just the way they had planned as they watched the mother dog return and regurgitate food for her offspring. This is typical behavior for these animals who use it as an efficient way to carry food back to the den for their young. They will also regurgitate food for other dogs and all adults will regurgitate food for the pups – not just the parents.
goodmorningamerica.com
These dogs in Alaska ride on a bus like humans
A bus in Alaska has gone to the dogs, literally. Mo Mountain Mutts, a dog-walking business in Skagway, Alaska, takes different groups of dogs on walks multiple times a day, and it uses a bus to transport them all. The bus, dubbed the "puppy bus" by the business's owners, is...
petpress.net
Five Weirdest Reasons Why Dogs Try to Catch Snowflakes
Ah, wintertime – the snow is falling, and our beloved canine friends are running after them! Why do dogs try and catch snowflakes that fall from the sky? Is it a game of chase or something more complex?. We may never know what goes on in their minds when...
