Savannah Tribune
Savannah Black Heritage Festival Opens with In-Person Events Feb. 1
Savannah Black Heritage Festival (SBHF) will take place February 1 – 28 in-person with the central theme, “The Festival Lives So Our Legacy Thrives.” Committed to emphasizing the importance of celebrating Black culture, the festival will bring cultural education and exposure to the performing and visual arts, as well as, historical gems and entertainment for all demographics and interests throughout the celebration.
wtoc.com
8th annual Savannah Traffick Jam happening this weekend
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Savannah’s Mayor joined forces with the Savannah-Hilton Head International Airport to speak out against human trafficking. Today, the Savannah Interagency Diversity Council hosted a press conference raising awareness for their 8th annual Traffick Jam. The event will bring experts together to educate those in law...
WJCL
Savannah native named as new director of Coastal Health District
SAVANNAH, Ga. — The Georgia Department of Public Health (DPH) announced a Savannah native to lead the Coastal Health District. Dr. Bonzo Reddick will now lead the agency, which covers public health programs in Bryan, Camden, Chatham, Effingham, Glynn Liberty, Long and McIntosh counties. WJCL 22 News spoke with...
matadornetwork.com
These Savannah Hotels Offer the Finest Southern Hospitality in the City
Savannah, Georgia is one of the oldest cities in the United States and has a rich history and culture that dates back to its founding in 1733. Known for being the first planned metropolis US, the many historic squares, antebellum architecture, art galleries, shops, restaurants, and parks charm visitors. This Southern hospitality and beauty are also mirrored in the many exceptional Savannah hotels.
WJCL
'It can give us many more years of great service': Savannah landmark globe gets a makeover
SAVANNAH, Ga. — An iconic Savannah landmark is getting a facelift. The iconic globe that sits along Derenne Avenue right before Abercorn Street has stood in the spot since the 1950s. With all the recent construction going on in the area, many wondered what would happen to the globe.
wtoc.com
St. Joseph’s/Candler to break ground on Richmond Hill campus in February
RICHMOND HILL, Ga. (WTOC) - St. Joseph’s/Candler leaders say they’ll break ground on a new Richmond Hill campus at the end of next month. The project will be built near the new Heartwood Development which is expected to have 10,000 homes in 25 years. After three years of...
WJCL
Popular River Street restaurant receives prestigious honor
SAVANNAH, Ga. — A restaurant that has called River Street home for more than three decades can now boast as being one of the top restaurants in the world. For the last 30-plus years, the Olympia Café has been a staple down on River Street. The restaurant with a Greek flare is now getting worldwide recognition as readers of Tripadvisor has named it one of the top 10 percent restaurants in the world.
wtoc.com
Effingham Co. opens first of eight inclusive playgrounds
EFFINGHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - Tuesday morning, Blandford Elementary cut the ribbon on one of the first inclusive playgrounds in Effingham County. The school district making it a priority to add these playgrounds to every single elementary school in the county. Allowing children to experience the joy of a recess...
5 Savannah and Richmond Hill students nominated as US Pres. Scholars
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Some local high schoolers have been recommended for one of the nation’s highest honors, the United States Presidential Scholars Program. The program recognizes and honors some of America’s most distinguished graduating high school seniors. Five students in Savannah and Richmond Hill have been nominated to represent their districts as United States […]
WSAV-TV
TALMADGE BRIDGE PROJECT GETS THE GREEN LIGHT
The State Transportation Board has voted to move forward in updating the Talmadge Bridge in Savannah. The State Transportation Board has voted to move forward in updating the Talmadge Bridge in Savannah. Boys HS BBall: Benedictine wants be known for basketball, …. Benedictine Military School has won four state titles...
Where to go for the Girls Engineer It Day in Savannah
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – A local Society of Women Engineers chapter will be hosting a Girls Engineer It Day on Jan. 28 at Woodville Tompkins High School. The day will give 300 Coastal Empire elementary, middle, and high school students the opportunity to get hands on experience working in STEM. The activities will be age […]
wtoc.com
Learn to marinate chicken wings with Zunzi’s
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - We are a little over two weeks away from Super Bowl Sunday, which pretty much the day for wings. Zunzi’s in downtown Savannah takes a different approach to their wings and Larry Belton is in the kitchen with us to show us their take on the popular gameday snack.
wtoc.com
HAPPENING TODAY: United Way telethon raising money for books
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The United Way of the Coastal Empire is hosting a telethon on Tuesday, Jan. 24. The money collected Tuesday will help the United Way buy books for the Read United program. That program helps place new books in the homes of students in Pre-K through second...
WSAV-TV
Alex Murdaugh arrives at Colleton County courthouse for second day of jury selection
Alex Murdaugh is at the courthouse for day two of jury selection. Alex Murdaugh arrives at Colleton County courthouse …. Alex Murdaugh is at the courthouse for day two of jury selection. As egg prices soar, local businesses feel the impact. Owner of Unforgettable Bakery in Savannah, Belinda Baptiste, says...
wtoc.com
Make a pie like Auspicious Baking Company on National Pie Day
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Monday is Pie Day, not Pi, that’s the day in March when all the math lovers celebrate. Today, we celebrate real pie, and we are ding it with Katie Bryant from Savannah’s Auspicious Bakery. She is going to share some keys to a great pie, which of course starts with the crust.
wtoc.com
LIVE: Opening statements begin in Murdaugh murder trial
WALTERBORO, S.C. (WTOC) - Opening statements will begin Wednesday afternoon in the murder trial for the man accused of killing his wife and son in Colleton County. Disbarred Lowcountry attorney Alex Murdaugh is facing murder and gun charges involving the killing of his wife, Maggie Murdaugh, and youngest son, Paul Murdaugh, on their property in 2021.
allongeorgia.com
Lobster Dogs Food Truck at Georgia Southern Jan 27 and Tractor Supply Feb 2
Lobster Dogs Food Truck is returning to Statesboro this Friday, January 27 at Georgia Southern’s Student Union Building, 11:00 am – 2:00 pm and Thursday, February 2 at Tractor Supply, 2:30 pm – 6:30 pm. Menu items to choose from are rolls with lobster, crab, or shrimp...
wtoc.com
Chatham County 911 director provides details on emergency calls following deadly crash on Ogeechee Road
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Chatham County’s 911 director has provided an update after a deadly crash last week at Ogeechee and Chief O.F. Love roads. A woman who stopped to help told WTOC that she had problems contacting 911. She said she failed to reach an operator on her first call. On the second try, she said a Ft. Stewart operator answered.
wtoc.com
Developers try again to propose rezoning in Georgetown, development of almost 400 homes
GEORGETOWN, Ga. (WTOC) - Landmark 24 is trying to rezone about 100 acres of land off Wild Heron Rd. to residential. Wednesday night was all about Landmark 24 developers addressing residents’ concerns and reiterating their plans, but the community’s biggest frustrations are traffic, safety and the potential impact on the school system.
thegeorgeanne.com
What do Students want in Boro’ Nightlife?
With around 20,000 college students and only a couple of local bars, Statesboro’s nightlife might need some upgrades. We asked GS students one question about nightlife in the Boro and they responded with their recommendations to “up” the nightlife. What do you wish Statesboro’s nightlife had more...
