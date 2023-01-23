ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Savannah, GA

Savannah Tribune

Savannah Black Heritage Festival Opens with In-Person Events Feb. 1

Savannah Black Heritage Festival (SBHF) will take place February 1 – 28 in-person with the central theme, “The Festival Lives So Our Legacy Thrives.” Committed to emphasizing the importance of celebrating Black culture, the festival will bring cultural education and exposure to the performing and visual arts, as well as, historical gems and entertainment for all demographics and interests throughout the celebration.
SAVANNAH, GA
wtoc.com

8th annual Savannah Traffick Jam happening this weekend

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Savannah’s Mayor joined forces with the Savannah-Hilton Head International Airport to speak out against human trafficking. Today, the Savannah Interagency Diversity Council hosted a press conference raising awareness for their 8th annual Traffick Jam. The event will bring experts together to educate those in law...
SAVANNAH, GA
WJCL

Savannah native named as new director of Coastal Health District

SAVANNAH, Ga. — The Georgia Department of Public Health (DPH) announced a Savannah native to lead the Coastal Health District. Dr. Bonzo Reddick will now lead the agency, which covers public health programs in Bryan, Camden, Chatham, Effingham, Glynn Liberty, Long and McIntosh counties. WJCL 22 News spoke with...
SAVANNAH, GA
matadornetwork.com

These Savannah Hotels Offer the Finest Southern Hospitality in the City

Savannah, Georgia is one of the oldest cities in the United States and has a rich history and culture that dates back to its founding in 1733. Known for being the first planned metropolis US, the many historic squares, antebellum architecture, art galleries, shops, restaurants, and parks charm visitors. This Southern hospitality and beauty are also mirrored in the many exceptional Savannah hotels.
SAVANNAH, GA
WJCL

Popular River Street restaurant receives prestigious honor

SAVANNAH, Ga. — A restaurant that has called River Street home for more than three decades can now boast as being one of the top restaurants in the world. For the last 30-plus years, the Olympia Café has been a staple down on River Street. The restaurant with a Greek flare is now getting worldwide recognition as readers of Tripadvisor has named it one of the top 10 percent restaurants in the world.
SAVANNAH, GA
wtoc.com

Effingham Co. opens first of eight inclusive playgrounds

EFFINGHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - Tuesday morning, Blandford Elementary cut the ribbon on one of the first inclusive playgrounds in Effingham County. The school district making it a priority to add these playgrounds to every single elementary school in the county. Allowing children to experience the joy of a recess...
EFFINGHAM COUNTY, GA
WSAV News 3

5 Savannah and Richmond Hill students nominated as US Pres. Scholars

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Some local high schoolers have been recommended for one of the nation’s highest honors, the United States Presidential Scholars Program. The program recognizes and honors some of America’s most distinguished graduating high school seniors. Five students in Savannah and Richmond Hill have been nominated to represent their districts as United States […]
SAVANNAH, GA
WSAV-TV

TALMADGE BRIDGE PROJECT GETS THE GREEN LIGHT

The State Transportation Board has voted to move forward in updating the Talmadge Bridge in Savannah. The State Transportation Board has voted to move forward in updating the Talmadge Bridge in Savannah. Boys HS BBall: Benedictine wants be known for basketball, …. Benedictine Military School has won four state titles...
SAVANNAH, GA
WSAV News 3

Where to go for the Girls Engineer It Day in Savannah

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – A local Society of Women Engineers chapter will be hosting a Girls Engineer It Day on Jan. 28 at Woodville Tompkins High School. The day will give 300 Coastal Empire elementary, middle, and high school students the opportunity to get hands on experience working in STEM. The activities will be age […]
SAVANNAH, GA
wtoc.com

Learn to marinate chicken wings with Zunzi’s

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - We are a little over two weeks away from Super Bowl Sunday, which pretty much the day for wings. Zunzi’s in downtown Savannah takes a different approach to their wings and Larry Belton is in the kitchen with us to show us their take on the popular gameday snack.
SAVANNAH, GA
wtoc.com

HAPPENING TODAY: United Way telethon raising money for books

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The United Way of the Coastal Empire is hosting a telethon on Tuesday, Jan. 24. The money collected Tuesday will help the United Way buy books for the Read United program. That program helps place new books in the homes of students in Pre-K through second...
SAVANNAH, GA
wtoc.com

Make a pie like Auspicious Baking Company on National Pie Day

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Monday is Pie Day, not Pi, that’s the day in March when all the math lovers celebrate. Today, we celebrate real pie, and we are ding it with Katie Bryant from Savannah’s Auspicious Bakery. She is going to share some keys to a great pie, which of course starts with the crust.
SAVANNAH, GA
wtoc.com

LIVE: Opening statements begin in Murdaugh murder trial

WALTERBORO, S.C. (WTOC) - Opening statements will begin Wednesday afternoon in the murder trial for the man accused of killing his wife and son in Colleton County. Disbarred Lowcountry attorney Alex Murdaugh is facing murder and gun charges involving the killing of his wife, Maggie Murdaugh, and youngest son, Paul Murdaugh, on their property in 2021.
COLLETON COUNTY, SC
thegeorgeanne.com

What do Students want in Boro’ Nightlife?

With around 20,000 college students and only a couple of local bars, Statesboro’s nightlife might need some upgrades. We asked GS students one question about nightlife in the Boro and they responded with their recommendations to “up” the nightlife. What do you wish Statesboro’s nightlife had more...
STATESBORO, GA

