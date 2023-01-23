ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sebastian, FL

veronews.com

Crime Blotter: Jan. 23

Mario Morales Perez Jr., 19, of the 100 block of Oleander Street, Fellsmere; Status: Held without bond; Charge(s): aggravated battery with a deadly weapon, tampering with or destroying evidence, resisting arrest without violence, battery on a law enforcement officer. Oracio Cata Santizo Velasquez, 40, of the 500 block of 5th...
VERO BEACH, FL
wqcs.org

$10,000 Reward for Information Leading to Arrest and Conviction of MLK Day Gunmen

Treasure Coast - Tuesday January 24, 2023: The Federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) together with the Florida Sheriff’s Association are offering a $10,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of the gunmen who shoot and killed one woman and injured 7 others at Ilous Ellis Park in Fort Pierce on January 16, during the annual 772 MLK Car Show and Family Fun Day at Ilous Ellis Park in Ft. Pierce. Four other people were also injured fleeing from the mayhem.
FORT PIERCE, FL
wqcs.org

3 Handguns Recovered, Two Teens Charged

Indian River County - Wednesday January 25, 2023: Indian River County Sheriff Deputies have recovered three handguns, two of which were stolen, and arrested two teens on felony firearm charges. According to a release from the Sheriff's office, the incident began last Friday when the Sheriff's office got a call...
INDIAN RIVER COUNTY, FL
fox35orlando.com

Man wielding rifle arrested near Central Florida elementary school

A man was wielding a rifle and walking through bushes near Pineapple Cove Academy early Tuesday morning school, police say. A K-9 unit and aerial surveillance from a sheriff's office helicopter led officers to 25-year-old Enrique Christen Martinez. Officers said Martinez was not in possession of a rifle when they took him into custody. Police later found the rifle in the surrounding area.
PALM BAY, FL
cbs12.com

FORT PIERCE, FL
cw34.com

Man who punched gas station clerk sought in Fellsmere

FELLSMERE, Fla. (CBS12) — Police need help identifying a man who they say punched a gas station clerk in Fellsmere. On Sunday night, police said the man walked into the Citgo gas station on South Oak Street and hit the employee in the face. The man drove away in...
FELLSMERE, FL
treasurecoast.com

Brightline Traffic Notice for Indian River County

As GoBrightline continues their construction through our area, there will be closings at railroad crossings for approximately 21 days each. Dates of closure: Beginning on Saturday January 28th at 7:00am until 7:00pm Friday February 17 2023. Detour Information. Eastbound 32nd St. traffic will be directed to travel south on 43rd...
INDIAN RIVER COUNTY, FL

