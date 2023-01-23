Read full article on original website
Celebrate the Vero Beach 21st Annual Gardenfest in Riverside ParkKristin Leigh WilsonVero Beach, FL
Vero Beach SAFIR Family Fun Festival (Free Admission)Kristin Leigh WilsonVero Beach, FL
The Florida sheriff's office said 8 individuals were shot during a Martin Luther King Jr. Day rally.Sherif SaadFort Pierce, FL
Presenting The 2023 Sebastian Riverfront Fine Art & Music FestivalKristin Leigh WilsonSebastian, FL
Announcing The 32nd Annual Fellsmere Frog Leg FestivalKristin Leigh WilsonFellsmere, FL
Crime Blotter: Jan. 23
Mario Morales Perez Jr., 19, of the 100 block of Oleander Street, Fellsmere; Status: Held without bond; Charge(s): aggravated battery with a deadly weapon, tampering with or destroying evidence, resisting arrest without violence, battery on a law enforcement officer. Oracio Cata Santizo Velasquez, 40, of the 500 block of 5th...
wqcs.org
$10,000 Reward for Information Leading to Arrest and Conviction of MLK Day Gunmen
Treasure Coast - Tuesday January 24, 2023: The Federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) together with the Florida Sheriff’s Association are offering a $10,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of the gunmen who shoot and killed one woman and injured 7 others at Ilous Ellis Park in Fort Pierce on January 16, during the annual 772 MLK Car Show and Family Fun Day at Ilous Ellis Park in Ft. Pierce. Four other people were also injured fleeing from the mayhem.
sebastiandaily.com
Indian River County Sheriff’s Office 29th Annual Florida Sheriffs Youth Ranches Barbecue
The Indian River County Sheriff’s Office will have its 29th Annual Florida Sheriff’s Youth Ranches Barbecue at the Indian River Fairgrounds on Wednesday, March 1, 2023, from 2:00 pm – 7:00 pm. All proceeds will go directly to the Florida Sheriff’s Youth Ranches. They will have...
WESH
Sheriff: 1 dead, 1 injured in shootout with Brevard County deputies
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — One man is dead and a female is in the hospital following a standoff in Brevard County. The sheriff says they were on Beverly Court in Melbourne Beach on Wednesday to serve a drug search warrant specifically for fentanyl and meth. Neighbors said it is...
cw34.com
Another juvenile escapes treatment facility in Tequesta, 9th this week: sheriff's office
TEQUESTA, Fla. (CBS12) — Another teenager has escaped the Sandy Pines Juvenile Treatment Facility, the ninth this week. The Public Information Officer for the Martin County Sheriff's Office Christine Weiss told CBS12 News that another juvenile had reportedly escaped the facility on Tuesday afternoon. Weiss said the juvenile is...
Martin County Sheriff's Office wants to bill youth facility after 'riot'
WPTV is learning new details about what happened late Friday night at a youth residential treatment center near Tequesta that the Martin County Sheriff's Office described as a "riot."
wqcs.org
3 Handguns Recovered, Two Teens Charged
Indian River County - Wednesday January 25, 2023: Indian River County Sheriff Deputies have recovered three handguns, two of which were stolen, and arrested two teens on felony firearm charges. According to a release from the Sheriff's office, the incident began last Friday when the Sheriff's office got a call...
WPBF News 25
Martin County Sheriff's Office demands private juvenile treatment center pay for costly operations
TEQUESTA, Fla. — The Martin County Sheriff's office says they have responded to the Sandy Pines juvenile facility nearly 300 times in the last 18 months. This time, it took 27 deputies out of a busy weekend rotation. Now, the chief deputy says it's time the facility pays the bill.
fox35orlando.com
Man wielding rifle arrested near Central Florida elementary school
A man was wielding a rifle and walking through bushes near Pineapple Cove Academy early Tuesday morning school, police say. A K-9 unit and aerial surveillance from a sheriff's office helicopter led officers to 25-year-old Enrique Christen Martinez. Officers said Martinez was not in possession of a rifle when they took him into custody. Police later found the rifle in the surrounding area.
wqcs.org
PSLPD: Two Arrested for Purse Snatching After Witness Photographs Their Vehicle Fleeing from Scene of the Crime
Port St. Lucie - Tuesday January 24, 2023: An alert Port St. Lucie resident who snapped a picture of a vehicle fleeing the scene of a crime led to the arrest of two suspects in a purse snatching. It happened last Friday evening in the parking lot of the Eastport...
cbs12.com
$10,000 reward offered in MLK Day shooting in Fort Pierce
FORT PIERCE, Fla (CBS12) — The reward for information in the MLK Day shooting in Fort Pierce that left a young mother dead is now up to $10,000. The St. Lucie County Sheriff's office said the reward money is coming from the ATF and the Florida Sheriff's Association. The...
Custodian at Space Coast High School threatens student with razor, deputies say
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — A high school custodian in Brevard County was arrested after he threatened a student with a razor, according to deputies. On Friday, Jan. 20, the Brevard County Sheriff’s Office arrested 26-year-old James Baillaregon after he threatened a student with a razor in the school bathroom the day before.
veronews.com
Woman jailed after driving intoxicated, crashing vehicle with kids inside
INDIAN RIVER COUNTY — A woman was jailed last week after deputies said she crashed her car into another vehicle while her two kids were inside. The woman – who deputies said was intoxicated – did not stop after the wreck, reports show. Deputies said they found...
cw34.com
Man who punched gas station clerk sought in Fellsmere
FELLSMERE, Fla. (CBS12) — Police need help identifying a man who they say punched a gas station clerk in Fellsmere. On Sunday night, police said the man walked into the Citgo gas station on South Oak Street and hit the employee in the face. The man drove away in...
Police warn of 'Grandparent Scam' involving ride-share service
Port St. Lucie police have a warning for the public after four recent cases of what they're calling the "Grandparent Scam" that cost the elderly victims almost $100,000.
treasurecoast.com
Brightline Traffic Notice for Indian River County
As GoBrightline continues their construction through our area, there will be closings at railroad crossings for approximately 21 days each. Dates of closure: Beginning on Saturday January 28th at 7:00am until 7:00pm Friday February 17 2023. Detour Information. Eastbound 32nd St. traffic will be directed to travel south on 43rd...
WESH
2 teens face vehicle burglary charges in Brevard County, police say
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — Two Merritt Island teenagers are facing vehicle burglary charges. On Saturday, suspicious activity was reported in a parking lot on the 4000 block of Ocean Beach Boulevard, according to the Cocoa Beach Police Department. Responding police discovered some cars had been broken into at a...
A Florida Father Shoots His Older Son Dead to Save The Other Child During Dispute. Police Say It Left Him ‘Shattered’
A Florida father had to make a gut-wrenching decision on Sunday when his two sons got into a violent dispute. The trouble started in the early hours on Sunday, after Joseph Maloney, 30, had been drinking in the family home, according to WPTV.
Fort Pierce city leaders won't let tragedy stop positive momentum
City leaders in Fort Pierce are focusing on transformative projects and continuing to make the city safer following a mass shooting.
50-person riot breaks out at Florida mental health treatment center
Eight minors escaped from a Florida mental health clinic after a riot broke out among its residents.
