Lifesaver
2d ago
Regardless of what others might say the old girl still got it! I mean...look at Dolly and you don't hear anyone saying she should retire. If you don't like it you don't have to buy a ticket.
saidwhatisaid
2d ago
I myself would love to see her. she is an icon! she still has those pipes too ! my bestie just seen her in Florida and even recorded from a phone she sounded absolutely amazing.
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
List: Performers at Southern Skies Music Festival in Knoxville
The Southern Skies Music Festival returns to World's Fair Park in May and organizers on Tuesday announced who will perform at two-day event.
wvlt.tv
Southern Skies Music Festival announces lineup, ticket sale
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Live music is once again coming to Knoxville as Dogwood Arts announces the lineup for the 2023 Southern Skies Music Festival, curated by The Dirty Guv’nahs. The festival is set for May 20 and 21 and will feature St. Paul & the Broken Bones, Grace...
wvlt.tv
Competition highlighting craftsmanship while benefitting Brewing and Distilling Center
HARDIN VALLEY, Tenn. (WVLT) - The owners at Orange Hat Brewery in Hardin Valley hoped to spread the word about the works and craftsmanship put into homebrew. According to the American Homebrewing Association, there are an estimated 1.1 million home brewers in the United States. Of those 1.1 million, nearly...
bbbtv12.com
William “Mike” Goodman, Rockwood
William “Mike” Goodman, age 69, Retired Lieutenant with the Berry Hill Police Department in Berry Hill, Tennessee passed away peacefully on Tuesday, January 10, 2023, at his home in Rockwood, Tennessee with his family by his side. He was born November 17, 1953, in Nashville, Tennessee. Lieutenant (Ret.) Goodman was a long-time Law Enforcement Officer, serving most of his law enforcement career with Berry Hill Police Department. While serving the citizens and community of Berry Hill, he was injured in the Line of Duty, and for his heroic actions was awarded the Medal of Valor, the Silver Star, and the Purple Heart, and was also inducted into the Law Enforcement Hall of Fame. Following retirement, he was a Security Officer with the St. Thomas Hospital and the Baptist Hospital, both in Nashville, Tennessee. Mike enjoyed fishing, camping, shooting, and sharing memories of his career with friends and family. He was an avid dog lover and always enjoyed helping anyone he could. Most of all, Mike was a loving and beloved Son, Father, Grandfather, Brother, and Friend. He was preceded in death by his mother, Willora Smith Goodman.
wvlt.tv
Simcox honored for contributions to baseball in Tennessee
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Hats off to our old friend and former UT Baseball assistant Larry Simcox, honored this weekend with the Tennessee Baseball Coaches association Lifetime Achievement Award. A deserving honor for a guy who’s devoted his life to teaching the sport he loves. ”Well it’s always exciting,...
wvlt.tv
Barnes selected for North Carolina Sports Hall of Fame induction
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The North Carolina Sports Hall of Fame has announced that Tennessee basketball coach Rick Barnes has been selected as a member of its 2023 induction class. Barnes is a native of Hickory, North Carolina, and graduated from Lenoir-Rhyne University in his hometown. Joining Barnes in the...
This Is Tennessee's Most Popular Breakfast Spot
Stacker compiled a list of the fan-favorite breakfast restaurant in each state.
wvlt.tv
Ober Mountain opens renovations to mountain top restaurant
Blount County and Alcoa city law enforcement responded to a situation at an Alcoa Walmart Tuesday, officials told WVLT News. A week full of hikes, talks and music is underway to learn more about the Great Smoky Mountains. Knoxville business donates new roof to Cerebral Palsy Center. Updated: 5 hours...
wvlt.tv
Ober Mountain brings changes to the mountain top ski resort
GATLINBURG, Tenn. (WVLT) - The new owners of Ober Mountain, formally Ober Gatlinburg, have wasted no time making improvements to the facilities on the Parkway and up the mountain. A big change is inside the restaurant. Just step inside and it’s a whole new feel. There is a fresh coat...
visitmysmokies.com
New Rides Now Open at The Island in Pigeon Forge
The Island in Pigeon Forge has now released to the public 4 of its 5 new rides! This means there are now more opportunities for fun at this unique Pigeon Forge amusement park! Are you excited to try out all the new rides and explore more of this playful destination? Here are all the details about the new rides now open at The Island in Pigeon Forge:
wvlt.tv
University of Tennessee’s Athletic Director Danny White gets contract extension
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The University of Tennessee’s Athletic Director Danny White will be staying on campus for a bit longer after earning a contract extension. Chancellor Donde Plowman announced the extension for White, who also serves as the vice chancellor, Wednesday. “Danny White’s strong and innovative leadership of...
wvlt.tv
Going My Way: Ray Mears
Ober Mountain opens renovations to mountain top restaurant. Company coming to Knoxville to make 'life-saving' electric vehicle technology. Lee said the company is going to produce technology that goes inside lithium batteries for electric vehicles. The technology prevents the batteries from catching fire in a crash. False call sparks police...
wvlt.tv
Wilderness Wildlife Week opens in Pigeon Forge
Lawsuit over Clinton High School softball field settles with plans to move forward. Anderson County Schools and neighbor David Worthington agree to move the field further from home so lights don’t shine on Worthington’s property. Updated: 5 hours ago. Blount County and Alcoa city law enforcement responded to...
WATE
Cemetery for the Enslaved in West Knoxville
This edition of Tennessee Treasure is a cemetery for the Enslaved in West Knoxville. This edition of Tennessee Treasure is a cemetery for the Enslaved in West Knoxville. Good Morning Tennessee at 6:30 a.m. WATE 6 On Your Side Good Morning Tennessee at 6:30 a.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2023.
wvlt.tv
Dollywood now hiring hundreds of employees for 2023 season
Two Knox County schools see social media threats, authorities are investigating. Knox County Schools officials confirmed that the two schools involved were Carter High School and Powell High School. Updated: 4 hours ago. Investigators with the Knoxville Police Department are on the lookout for a suspect after a Sunday morning...
wvlt.tv
Tennessee’s fourth College GameDay visit this athletic year brings big fan excitement
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - After College GameDay made the trip to Knoxville twice for football, the men’s and women’s basketball team is now getting the ESPN treatment for another nationally televised game. Thursday night, GameDay will visit the Lady Vols as they host UCONN before they visit the...
wvlt.tv
Couple married in Vol-themed wedding
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Lifetime Vol fans Susan and Roy Hughes got married on Jan. 14, and started their marriage on Rocky Top. From checkered shoes to an orange suit, the Hughes got married in front of the Volunteer Statue in Circle Park. “We’re both huge fans,” Susan Hughes said....
High winds reached 80 mph for some Wednesday
Areas across East Tennessee saw strong winds on Wednesday, with some gusts reaching over 80 mph at higher elevations.
wvlt.tv
Sevier County residents, workers to receive discounts at Ober Mountain
GATLINBURG, Tenn. (WVLT) - Anyone who lives and/or works in Sevier County can receive a discount at the slopes on Ober Mountain. On select Thursdays and Sundays through March 2, residents and workers of Sevier County can receive a ski/snowboard package for $40. That price includes a ski area ticket...
thesmokies.com
What Caused the Gatlinburg Fire of 2016? Here’s the Real Story
Years have passed, but the scars remain. Large swaths of the forest that burned in November of 2016 have yet to completely heal. Of course, they will heal eventually. As more years pass, green growth will envelop the deadwood. Some scars heal with the passage of time. Others, however, stay...
