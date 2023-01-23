Read full article on original website
Popular retail store closing another location in MichiganKristen WaltersGrand Rapids, MI
"Rise in Violent and Property Crime in Grand Rapids: What Residents and Visitors Need to Know to Stay Safe"Pen 2 PaperGrand Rapids, MI
"Grand Rapids' World of Winter Draws Record Crowds, Praised for Diverse Range of Activities and Attractions"Pen 2 PaperGrand Rapids, MI
"Grand Rapids' Opioid Epidemic: A Devastating Crisis that Requires a Collective Effort to Address"Pen 2 PaperGrand Rapids, MI
"Embrace the Adventure: A Love-Hate Relationship with Michigan Weather, and How Grand Rapids Residents Thrive"Pen 2 PaperGrand Rapids, MI
Emmanuel Hospice focuses on person-centered care
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Emmanuel Hospice is a non-profit, faith-based organization serving the West Michigan community specifically and providing care wherever people call home. They focus on person-centered care and take a holistic approach that cares for the whole person. Reverend Madelyn Thompson joins us from Emmanuel Hospice...
Popular Donut Shop Expands with New Grand Rapids Location
A family-owned West Michigan Bakery has opened a new donut shop in Grand Rapids!. Sprinkles Donut Shop opened its first location in Hudsonville in 2014 and has since expanded to Rockford, Allendale, Ada, Caledonia - and now, Grand Rapids. The new Sprinkles Donuts opened at Leonard and Fuller last week....
Snowfall forecast for Grand Rapids, Kalamazoo, Muskegon might have you surprised tomorrow
A widespread snow this afternoon and evening will transition to a robust spurt of lake-effect snow Thursday morning. If you are expecting Thursday morning to have quieter weather, you could be unpleasantly surprised while traveling. The widespread snow this afternoon will break down and taper fairly quickly early this evening...
Michigan snowfall map: How many inches are forecast to fall near you
Michigan’s snowfall on Wednesday is expected to be heavy in spots, especially the closer you get to the Indiana and Ohio state lines. While snow is falling over much of the Lower Peninsula, spots in southwest and southeast Michigan are slated to see the highest inch counts when it comes to accumulation.
Catch the final week of the January Series
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Today kicks off the final week of the January Series at Calvin University! Michael joins us today with a preview of the five speakers this week. Doors open at 11:45 am – presentations begin at 12:30pm each day. Parking available at the Prince...
We Now Know Which Restaurant Is Replacing Theo & Stacy’s in Downtown Kalamazoo
It truly is the end of an era. After 50 years in business one of Kalamazoo's favorite eateries, Theo & Stacy's, announced they're closing their doors once and for all-- but don't panic just yet! Kzoo residents still have a few days left to say their final goodbyes before the popular Greek restaurant closes its kitchen on January 29, 2023.
Storm Team 8 Forecast, 11 p.m.: 012523
System snow winds down mid-evening with lake effect snow showers developing southwest of Grand Rapids towards South Haven. Lows will be in the mid to upper 20s. System snow winds down mid-evening with lake effect snow showers developing southwest of Grand Rapids towards South Haven. Lows will be in the mid to upper 20s.
Celebrate Black History Month in West Michigan: 2023 events guide
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (ABC 4)- February is Black History Month, a time to commemorate and highlight the contributions of African Americans, both past and present. This year, many organizations and groups are hosting events and activities for the community to participate in!. Grand Rapids. Black History 101 Exhibits with Dr....
Get your finances in order for your family’s future
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – It’s a rough time for some when it came to the economy and our personal finances but it’s a new year and it’s a nice fresh slate to get your finances in order. We know that the need for planning ahead is more important than ever, especially when it comes to our financial future and that of our family.
‘FULL CIRCLE’ | Michigan man returns to the place that helped him overcome addiction
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — As the lunch crowd slowly finishes up and files out of the cafeteria at Mel Trotter Ministries, Rufus Alexander is in the kitchen. He's in the last hour of his shift and he's already focused on tomorrow's breakfast. As the blade of his knife slices through a stack of sausages, a co-worker walks by and the two exchange a smile and a laugh.
Snow Day for many mid-Michigan students
LANSING, MI — The National Weather Service is predicting three to five inches of snow will fall across the mid-Michigan area today. Snow fall totals will be heaviest south of Lansing. There is a Winter Storm Warning until 8 p.m. today for southeast Michigan. The afternoon commute is expected...
Winter storm taking aim at West Michigan
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — For an updated forecast, visit the story: Heavy, wet snow arrives Wednesday morning. A winter storm is projected to brush West Michigan Wednesday, likely bringing the most snow we've seen since the blizzard just before last Christmas. A powerful storm is projected to move from the...
Driving under this one-lane bridge will be less worrisome after expansion project
WALKER, MI – There’s a bridge near an industrial area north of Grand Rapids that is 116 years old. It’s been struck numerous times by box trucks because of low clearance. Only one vehicle can drive through the bridge at a time. It’s somewhat confusing and in...
Veteran surgeon to lead University of Michigan Health-West team
The Cardiovascular Network of West Michigan has a new surgical team leader. University of Michigan Health-West (UMH-West) has announced the addition of Dr. Alphonse DeLucia III, who will lead the Cardiovascular Network of West Michigan’s local surgical team from UMH-West’s open-heart surgical center in Wyoming. DeLucia is a...
Man Cave Mondays: The Blizzard of ’78
This week is the 45th anniversary of the famous blizzard of 1978. Strong winds blew extremely heavy snow into huge snowdrifts that blocked many roads for days and closed schools for up to two weeks. Notre Dame and Ohio State Universities closed for the first time ever. (Jan. 23, 2023)
UPDATED: Town-by-Town Mid-Michigan Snowfall Predictions for January 25
Ah, sure - a couple inches dropped over the weekend, but that's nothing by Michigan standards. Looks like we're finally getting our first significant snow event of the month. Winter Weather Advisories issued for much of Mid-Michigan. The National Weather Service has issued Winter Weather Advisories for parts of southern...
2 West Michigan Girls Escape Sinking Vehicle, Spend Hours Outside Before Rescue
The will of humans can be extraordinary even during the most tragic situations. Two young girls under 11 spent seven hours outside after climbing out of a sinking vehicle. Lake Macatawa in Ottawa County, Michigan, is a very large lake at 1,700 acres. To give you a better description, Lake Macatawa is about six miles long and about 1.2 miles wide.
Man’s body discovered near Grand Rapids hospital
EAST GRAND RAPIDS, MI – A man’s body was found with a fatal gunshot wound early Wednesday morning near Corewell Health Blodgett Hospital, East Grand Rapids Police said. Police responded to a 12:35 a.m. report of a man down Wednesday, Jan. 25, near the intersection of Lake Drive SE and Plymouth Avenue. Officers found a Black man bleeding from the head.
Hope for Single Moms is empowering women to thrive
Learn about Hope for Single Moms during this AARP Real Possibilities interview!
Michigan’s largest cannabis dispensary is opening in a former Mexican restaurant
Pure Roots is behind the $5.6 million development, located on the outskirts of the Lakeview Square Mall in Battle Creek
