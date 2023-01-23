ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grand Rapids, MI

WOOD

Emmanuel Hospice focuses on person-centered care

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Emmanuel Hospice is a non-profit, faith-based organization serving the West Michigan community specifically and providing care wherever people call home. They focus on person-centered care and take a holistic approach that cares for the whole person. Reverend Madelyn Thompson joins us from Emmanuel Hospice...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
WOOD

Catch the final week of the January Series

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Today kicks off the final week of the January Series at Calvin University! Michael joins us today with a preview of the five speakers this week. Doors open at 11:45 am – presentations begin at 12:30pm each day. Parking available at the Prince...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
WOOD

Storm Team 8 Forecast, 11 p.m.: 012523

System snow winds down mid-evening with lake effect snow showers developing southwest of Grand Rapids towards South Haven. Lows will be in the mid to upper 20s. System snow winds down mid-evening with lake effect snow showers developing southwest of Grand Rapids towards South Haven. Lows will be in the mid to upper 20s.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
WOOD

Celebrate Black History Month in West Michigan: 2023 events guide

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (ABC 4)- February is Black History Month, a time to commemorate and highlight the contributions of African Americans, both past and present. This year, many organizations and groups are hosting events and activities for the community to participate in!. Grand Rapids. Black History 101 Exhibits with Dr....
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
WOOD

Get your finances in order for your family’s future

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – It’s a rough time for some when it came to the economy and our personal finances but it’s a new year and it’s a nice fresh slate to get your finances in order. We know that the need for planning ahead is more important than ever, especially when it comes to our financial future and that of our family.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
13 ON YOUR SIDE

‘FULL CIRCLE’ | Michigan man returns to the place that helped him overcome addiction

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — As the lunch crowd slowly finishes up and files out of the cafeteria at Mel Trotter Ministries, Rufus Alexander is in the kitchen. He's in the last hour of his shift and he's already focused on tomorrow's breakfast. As the blade of his knife slices through a stack of sausages, a co-worker walks by and the two exchange a smile and a laugh.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
wkzo.com

Snow Day for many mid-Michigan students

LANSING, MI — The National Weather Service is predicting three to five inches of snow will fall across the mid-Michigan area today. Snow fall totals will be heaviest south of Lansing. There is a Winter Storm Warning until 8 p.m. today for southeast Michigan. The afternoon commute is expected...
LANSING, MI
WWMT

Winter storm taking aim at West Michigan

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — For an updated forecast, visit the story: Heavy, wet snow arrives Wednesday morning. A winter storm is projected to brush West Michigan Wednesday, likely bringing the most snow we've seen since the blizzard just before last Christmas. A powerful storm is projected to move from the...
KALAMAZOO, MI
Grand Rapids Business Journal

Veteran surgeon to lead University of Michigan Health-West team

The Cardiovascular Network of West Michigan has a new surgical team leader. University of Michigan Health-West (UMH-West) has announced the addition of Dr. Alphonse DeLucia III, who will lead the Cardiovascular Network of West Michigan’s local surgical team from UMH-West’s open-heart surgical center in Wyoming. DeLucia is a...
WYOMING, MI
WOOD

Man Cave Mondays: The Blizzard of ’78

This week is the 45th anniversary of the famous blizzard of 1978. Strong winds blew extremely heavy snow into huge snowdrifts that blocked many roads for days and closed schools for up to two weeks. Notre Dame and Ohio State Universities closed for the first time ever. (Jan. 23, 2023)
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
MLive

Man’s body discovered near Grand Rapids hospital

EAST GRAND RAPIDS, MI – A man’s body was found with a fatal gunshot wound early Wednesday morning near Corewell Health Blodgett Hospital, East Grand Rapids Police said. Police responded to a 12:35 a.m. report of a man down Wednesday, Jan. 25, near the intersection of Lake Drive SE and Plymouth Avenue. Officers found a Black man bleeding from the head.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI

