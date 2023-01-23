ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Little Rock, AR

KATV

Goodness Village provides housing for long-term hospital families

Little Rock (KATV) — Imagine being faced with a life-changing diagnosis and being whisked away to undergo treatment in an unfamiliar city long-term. Goodness Village, a local non-profit is making sure those in that situation have a comforting place to stay while they heal. Kim Burket, Executive Director of...
LITTLE ROCK, AR
KATV

Malvern police searching for two 16-year-olds

LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — The Malvern Police department is searching for two missing 16-year-olds from Malvern. According to authorities, Michael D'amato went missing on Sunday and Austin Henning went missing on Jan. 14. D'amato is believed to be in Colorado, while Henning was last seen in Malvern. D'amato is...
MALVERN, AR
KATV

GasBuddy gas price update shows 'upward trajectory'

LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Gasbuddy shows a rise in gas prices across Arkansas and Little Rock in its weekly gas price update. According to a survey of 334 stations in Little Rock, average gasoline prices in Little Rock have risen 14.5 cents per gallon in the last week and averaging at $3.05 as of Monday.
LITTLE ROCK, AR
KATV

Entergy to shut off electricity at Big Country Chateau Apartments

LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Tenants at Big Country Chateau Apartments are leaving in droves after the latest utilities shutoff notice, desperate to find a better home. "For good people like us, who worked all their life, or who's disabled or who is veteran's who's fought for their country, we're human beings. We deserve to be treated as such," said tenant Hasaunee Keri.
LITTLE ROCK, AR
KATV

U of A Pulaski Tech hosts inequity mental health seminar Wednesday

LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — To honor the life and legacy of Martin Luther King Jr.'s birthday, the Cultural Diversity department at the University of Arkansas Pulaski Technical College, the Community Involvement Committee, and the Little Rock Central High National Historic Site hosted a panel discussion on the topic of inequity in mental health Wednesday.
LITTLE ROCK, AR

