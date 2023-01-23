Read full article on original website
KATV
Goodness Village provides housing for long-term hospital families
Little Rock (KATV) — Imagine being faced with a life-changing diagnosis and being whisked away to undergo treatment in an unfamiliar city long-term. Goodness Village, a local non-profit is making sure those in that situation have a comforting place to stay while they heal. Kim Burket, Executive Director of...
KATV
Malvern police searching for two 16-year-olds
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — The Malvern Police department is searching for two missing 16-year-olds from Malvern. According to authorities, Michael D'amato went missing on Sunday and Austin Henning went missing on Jan. 14. D'amato is believed to be in Colorado, while Henning was last seen in Malvern. D'amato is...
KATV
5 Sylvan Hills students killed in car accident while on a college visit in Wyoming
Sherwood (KATV) — The Sylvan Hills community is grieving over the tragic loss of five people, all of whom were killed in a wreck out of state. Administrators of the Pulaski County Special School District confirmed the fatal accident of two current students and three former students on Sunday.
KATV
North Little Rock police identify individual who barricaded himself inside a home
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — North Little Rock Police Department announced on Tuesday afternoon the identity of an individual who barricaded himself inside a residence. On Wednesday, Jan. 18 at 1:55 a.m. officers with NLRPD went to 4700 block of North Locust Street due a disturbance with a weapon report.
KATV
Former Great Shekinna Stricklen now coaching at Sylvan Hills
Shekinna Stricklen just ended a long playing career in the WNBA. These days, you can find the former Morrilton and Tennessee great, coaching at Sylvan Hills junior high school.
KATV
Arkansas State Fair appoints their first African American, female general manager
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — The state fair confirmed on Tuesday they have appointed their first female general manager. The Arkansas State Fair is known as one of the state's favorite pastimes, and for the past two years, the fair has had record-breaking attendance numbers. Little Rock native, Tiffany Wilkerson...
KATV
GasBuddy gas price update shows 'upward trajectory'
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Gasbuddy shows a rise in gas prices across Arkansas and Little Rock in its weekly gas price update. According to a survey of 334 stations in Little Rock, average gasoline prices in Little Rock have risen 14.5 cents per gallon in the last week and averaging at $3.05 as of Monday.
KATV
Highway 67 on-ramp to Interstate 30 eastbound in Saline County will be closed
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Arkansas Department of Transportation announced on Wednesday the on-ramp to I-30 eastbound in Saline County will be closed for a short time on Thursday. The on-ramp will be worked on for three hours on Thursday night. If the weather permits the ramp will close from...
KATV
Gov. Sanders reaffirms plan for School Choice expansion at Little Rock rally
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Governor Sanders made an appearance Monday morning at a school choice rally at the Statehouse Convention Center in Little Rock. The majority of those in attendance were students from area schools. At the rally, which commenced at 11 a.m., students showed off their talents with...
KATV
Little Rock sanitation crews save the day after rescuing abandoned dogs in dumpsters
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Waste Management workers in Little Rock have become a part-time pet rescue crew after saving a number of dogs from being fatally injured by garbage trucks. The team said it's not uncommon to run across stranded animals but when they find them inside their trucks,...
KATV
Entergy to shut off electricity at Big Country Chateau Apartments
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Tenants at Big Country Chateau Apartments are leaving in droves after the latest utilities shutoff notice, desperate to find a better home. "For good people like us, who worked all their life, or who's disabled or who is veteran's who's fought for their country, we're human beings. We deserve to be treated as such," said tenant Hasaunee Keri.
KATV
Little Rock Homeland Security & UALR hosts one-day symposium human trafficking
LITTLE ROCK-(KATV) — As part of National Human Trafficking Prevention Month, the Little Rock Division of Homeland Security and the University of Arkansas at Little Rock hosted a one-day symposium on human trafficking and college campuses Monday. The symposium was held in collaboration with The U.S. Department of Homeland...
KATV
19-year-old arrested in Conway homicide, charged with 2 counts of capital murder
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — The Conway Police Department has made an arrest in connection to a double homicide that happened Saturday. Police said at approximately 5:00 p.m., Dashaun Jordan Jones was arrested and charged with 2 counts of capital murder. The Conway Police department said they were actively investigating...
KATV
U of A Pulaski Tech hosts inequity mental health seminar Wednesday
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — To honor the life and legacy of Martin Luther King Jr.'s birthday, the Cultural Diversity department at the University of Arkansas Pulaski Technical College, the Community Involvement Committee, and the Little Rock Central High National Historic Site hosted a panel discussion on the topic of inequity in mental health Wednesday.
KATV
Some minorities more likely to receive COVID-19 vaccine at church, UAMS finds
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Researchers at the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences Office of Community Health & Research found that people in some minority and underserved communities were more open to receiving the COVID-19 vaccine at their church than in a medical setting. A study recently published by...
