Stocks could soar 10% by mid-2023, but investors should expect a decade of flat markets after that, major investment bank says
Stifel’s chief equity strategist says stocks have “likely locked in a weak 2020s decade,” which means investors should be cautious about any near-term market rally.
The 3 Best Stocks to Buy With $20
The declining inflation, expected slower rate hikes, and a tight labor market are raising hopes of the economy achieving a soft landing. Moreover, the stock market is expected to recover...
Investors should sell stocks and take profits as the latest rally is set to falter amid surprises from the Fed and weak corporate earnings, JPMorgan says
Investors should sell stocks and take profits as the current market rally is set to fizzle, according to JPMorgan. The bank said stocks will face several curveballs this year thrown by the Fed and weak corporate earnings. "We... are reluctant to chase the past week's rally as recession and overtightening...
Don't buy into the current stock rally as the final stages of the bear market have yet to play out, Morgan Stanley's top strategist says
"The final stages of the bear market are always the trickiest, and we have been on high alert for such head fakes," the firm's Michael Wilson wrote.
Zacks.com
3 Stocks to Keep an Eye on for Superb Earnings Acceleration
Incessant earnings growth captivates almost everyone in the investment world, right from the top brass to research analysts. This is because earnings are a measure of the money a company is making. Still, earnings acceleration works better when it comes to lifting the stock price. Studies have shown that most successful stocks have seen an acceleration in earnings before an uptick in the stock price.
Elon Musk's net worth skyrockets nearly $11 billion in 2 days as the Tesla CEO defends his 'funding secured' tweet in trial
Elon Musk's wealth soared by nearly $11 billion since he took the stand on Friday in the "funding secured" trial. The Tesla CEO 's net worth rose $10.6 billion to $145.2 billion, marking the biggest two-day gain since November. Musk's gain in wealth comes as he defends his 2018 tweet...
An NYU economics professor says that Elon Musk has an ‘amazingly fraught relationship with Wall Street’ and warns that Tesla faces several risks
Joseph Foudy, an economics professor at New York University’s Stern School of Business, warns Twitter has been a distraction for Elon Musk, and rising EV competition could hurt Tesla's sales growth.
Elon Musk Has a Simple Idea to End U.S. Debt-Ceiling Standoff
The White House and Republicans in Congress are at an impasse that could cause a U.S. default.
Tesla Bull Says Time For Tim Cook To Step Down: Apple In 'Serious Trouble' If Elon Musk's Company Begins Making Phones
Apple, Inc. AAPL CEO Tim Cook and Elon Musk may have patched up following the latter’s outburst over the tech giant pulling out most of its ads from Twitter — but a Tesla bull in late November lashed out at the Apple chief over the way he was leading the company.
Benzinga
Markets Turn More Bullish Ahead Of Earnings
The CNN Money Fear and Greed index showed improvement in overall market sentiment among US investors. US stocks closed higher ahead of a busy week of earnings. Markets are expecting the US Federal Reserve to increase rates by 25 basis points at its upcoming meeting. Shares of Tesla, Inc. TSLA...
msn.com
2 Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist Before the Nasdaq Soars Higher in 2023
The Nasdaq-100 index started 2023 on a positive note with gains of more than 5% as of this writing. And there are chances that it could have a better year following a big slide in 2022 that saw the index lose a third of its value amid surging inflation that led the Federal Reserve to raise interest rates.
Tesla Stocks Soars As Bullish Musk Pushes Case For Big 2023 Gains After Q4 Earnings Beat
"If it's a smooth year, actually, without some big supply chain interruption or massive problem, we actually have the potential to do 2 million cars this year," said Tesla CEO Elon Musk.
investing.com
Gold prices eye 9-month high as markets mull over U.S. recession
Investing.com -- Gold prices rose slightly on Monday, trading close to a nine-month high as markets awaited more U.S. data this week to gauge whether the world’s largest economy was facing a potential recession in 2023. Trading volumes in metal markets were also relatively smaller at the beginning of...
Asian shares mixed on hopes for avoiding recession
BEIJING — (AP) — Asian stock markets were mixed Thursday amid hopes Western economies can avoid a recession despite higher interest rates to cool inflation. Hong Kong and Seoul advanced. Tokyo declined. Markets in China, India and Australia were closed for holidays. Wall Street ended Wednesday little changed...
AOL Corp
Stock market news live updates: Tech leads stocks higher as big earnings week begins
U.S. stocks gained Monday as investors braced for a jam-packed week of corporate earnings and contemplated the Federal Reserve's next rate move before officials meet later this month. The S&P 500 (^GSPC) advanced 1.2%, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average (^DJI) jumped about 250 points, or 0.8%. The technology-heavy Nasdaq...
Zacks.com
Markets Stay Positive on Perceived Fed Slowing
Markets continued their exuberance today, as traders and investors see a pending 25 bps interest rate hike next week as a sign of slowing Fed tightening. This begets the idea that the worst may be behind us, and — look Ma! no recession… The Dow was +253 points on the day, +0.76%; the Nasdaq grew +223 points. or +2.01%. Splitting the difference today were the S&P 500, +1.18%, and the small-cap Russell 2000, +1.25%.
Asia shares trading mixed, China markets closed for holidays
TOKYO — (AP) — Asian shares were mixed Wednesday after Wall Street indexes finished little changed as investors awaited earnings results from major global companies. Shares rose in Tokyo and Seoul, but fell in Sydney and Mumbai. Markets were closed in Hong Kong and Shanghai for Lunar New Year holidays.
msn.com
2 Stocks Down 25% and 41% to Buy Right Now
Like most of the stock market, industrial stocks have struggled over the last year as investors prepare for a recession. That makes sense, as the industrial sector, which includes manufacturing, transportation, and shipping, is one of the more cyclical industries, meaning it's sensitive to the overall strength of the economy.
msn.com
Dow Rises 200 Points; Nasdaq Up Over 2%
U.S. stocks traded higher toward the end of trading, with the Nasdaq Composite gaining over 200 points on Friday. The Dow traded up 0.61% to 33,245.17 while the NASDAQ rose 2.14% to 11,084.83. The S&P 500 also rose, gaining, 1.24% to 3,947.25. Check This Out: Insiders Selling Delta Air Lines...
Zacks.com
What Awaits Principal Financial (PFG) This Earnings Season?
PFG - Free Report) is slated to report fourth-quarter 2022 earnings on Jan 30, after market close. PFG delivered an earnings surprise in each of the last four quarters, the average being 14.18%. Factors at Play. Principal Financial fourth-quarter results are likely to reflect growth in the Specialty Benefits insurance...
