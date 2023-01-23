ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Benzinga

Layer-1 Gaming Token Rallies 75% In A Week, Leaving Bitcoin, Ethereum And Dogecoin In The Dust

By Mehab Qureshi
Benzinga
Benzinga
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4a9kdG_0kOBqN9700

Aptos APT/USD is up 75% in the last seven days, leading the crypto market gains on Monday, recorded at 12 am EST.

Cryptocurrency Gains (+/-) Price (Recorded at 12 a.m. EST)

Aptos +75.13% $13.98

Axie Infinity +42.04% $13.38

Hedera +32.11% $0.070

CurveDAO Token +27.97% $1.09

Optimism +25.51% $2.25

What Happened: Apex cryptocurrency Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) is up 7.52%. Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) gained 3.92% and Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) rose 4.19% in the last seven days, according to CoinMarketCap.

Cryptocurrency Gains (+/-) Price (Recorded at 12 a.m. EST)

Bitcoin +7.52% $22,743

Ethereum +3.92% $1,634

Dogecoin +4.19% $0.090

The rally in APT's price can be attributed to a major announcement made by Binance, on Friday.

According to an official statement, Binance has opened new liquidity pools for Aptos in its Liquid Swap offering. Binance Liquidity Farming is an automatic Market Maker approach that consists of various liquidity pools, each containing two digital tokens that can be traded against each other.

The second on the list is Axie Infinity (CRYPTO: AXS) can be largely attributed to the recent NFT project by Sky Mavis, the company behind Axie Infinity. The NFT project has generated $4.26 billion in total NFT sales.

The third on the list is Hedera HBAR/USD, which gained 32.11% in the seven days. The rise came after the network said it launched HbarSuite, the first NFT decentralized exchange.

The fourth on the list is Curve DAO (CRYPTO: CRV), which was up 27.79%, trading at $1.09. Last on the list is Optimism (CRYPTO: OP), with a 25.51% gain.

Comments / 0

Related
Benzinga

Kim Jong Un Wanted US Military In South Korea For Protection From Xi Jinping, Says Mike Pompeo

Kim Jong Un once told former U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo that he needed the U.S. military in South Korea to protect himself from the dominance of China. What Happened: In his new memoir titled "Never Give an Inch, Fighting for the America I Love," Pompeo said Kim told him that he was not bothered at all by the U.S. military presence in Seoul during a conversation on his first trip to Pyongyang in March 2018.
NASDAQ

5 Cryptocurrencies to Avoid Like the Plague in 2023

What a difference a year makes. Following a scorching-hot 2021 for the cryptocurrency space, the combined value of more than 21,000 digital currencies sank by $1.4 trillion, or nearly 64%, to $795 billion in 2022. With equities plunging into a bear market and cryptocurrencies failing to decouple from the stock market, this highly volatile asset class has been clobbered.
Android Headlines

How many SHIB cryptos can make you a millionaire in 2023

Shiba Inu is an ERC-20 token that hit the market for the first time in August 2020. Shiba Inu was first made because Dogecoin was becoming more popular then. But by the end of 2021, its value had increased by more than 48,000,000%, making it one of the most successful cryptocurrencies ever. Do you want to know how the Shiba Inu coins could make you a billionaire?
dailyhodl.com

Is Shiba Inu (SHIB) About To Explode? Crypto Analyst Issues Warning on Meme Coin Market Shift

A popular analyst and trader warns that the wider crypto market will be affected if meme coins like Shiba Inu (SHIB) explode in price. The pseudonymous analyst Altcoin Sherpa tells his 189,300 Twitter followers that if meme coins start rallying, it could result in the market recovery seeing the total crypto market cap surge above $1 trillion come to an end.
NASDAQ

3 Cryptocurrencies to Buy and Hold Forever

When investing in cryptocurrencies, you must understand that they are a highly volatile asset class. Some would call the entire category "speculative," and many digital coins fit that description for every investor. However, if you're willing to take on that risk, it's possible to see significant returns. One key difference...
astaga.com

Shiba Inu price prediction ahead of Shibarium launch

Shiba Inu (SHIB/USD) worth went parabolic as buyers reacted to the most recent developments on Shibarium launch. The SHIB token jumped by greater than 20% prior to now 24 hours. It has soared by over 57% from the bottom stage in December 2022. Different top-performing cryptocurrencies are STEEM, LOKA, and HIVE.
Benzinga

FBI Confirms North Korean Group 'Lazarus' Responsible For $100M Harmony Hack

The Federal Bureau of Investigation on Monday confirmed that North Korean cybercrime group "Lazarus Group" is responsible for last year's massive $100 million breach of Harmony Protocol. What Happened: According to a press release by FBI, six months after the initial heist, over $60 million worth of stolen Ethereum ETH/USD...
Benzinga

Benzinga

Detroit, MI
111K+
Followers
193K+
Post
41M+
Views
ABOUT

Our mission is to connect the world with news, data and education that makes the path to financial prosperity easier for everyone, everyday.

 https://www.benzinga.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy