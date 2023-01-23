Read full article on original website
HIGH SCHOOL WRESTLING: Lake Mills, West Hancock qualify for Regional Duals
Following the release of the final Iowa Wrestling Coaches and Officials Association dual team rankings, the IHSAA has released pairing for the 24 teams who qualified for a shot at state duals. West Hancock and Lake Mills have both qualified and will wrestle on Tuesday, Jan 31st, at 6:00 PM.
West Hancock High School Track May Receive Upgrades
The West Hancock track and field facilities at Sanger Field in Britt are in need of a major overhaul. The West Hancock Community School Board has an eye on the future as far as a number of upgrades are concerned. West Hancock Community Schools Superintendent Wayne Kronemann explained.
Northern Iowa Man Wins $100K Iowa Lottery Prize
A northern Iowa man has won a $100,000 Iowa Lottery prize. The Iowa Lottery says 41-year-old Travis Hovey of Riceville won the fourth top prize in the Iowa Lottery’s “Cash Blast” scratch game. He bought his winning ticket at Casey’s in Riceville, where he stopped to fill the gas tank of his wife’s vehicle, which he also almost let roll away.
Barbara Kay Carra
Barbara Kay Carra, 79 of Austin, MN died Sunday, December 25, 2022 at the Mayo Clinic in Austin, Minnesota. A gathering celebrating her life will be held from 1:00 – 4:00 P.M. Saturday, January 28, 2023 at the Heritage Town Center in Buffalo Center. Schott Funeral Homes in Forest...
Geraldine (Gahan) Hansmeier
Geraldine (Gahan) Hansmeier, 93, of Crystal Lake, passed away Sunday, January 22, 2023 at Good Samaritan Home in Forest City. Funeral service for Geraldine Hansmeier will be held at 10:30 AM, Thursday, January 26, 2023 at Ewing Funeral Chapel 178 Center Street West in Britt with Pastor Les Green officiating.
Area School Districts Discuss the Student Savings Program
With the passage of a student savings system in Iowa, area districts now must examine the process and if it is beneficial to the district and/or the student. The measure would allot money to the district for the student who resides in the district but chooses not to attend school there. The student would be able to use the funding to attend a private school of their choice. For Lake Mills Community Schools Superintendent Chris Rogne, the effects are not being felt.
Country Star Shares Special Moment At Sold Out Iowa Show
At a recent country concert in Northern Iowa fans and performer shared a very special moment. Country star Chris Janson is back on the road again and it seems like he's trying to help fans make some amazing memories. The 'Buy Me A Boat' singer will be continuing his nationwide tour from now up until the summer.
One-Time Floyd County Supervisor Candidate Killed in Rollover Crash
A one-time Floyd County Supervisor candidate has died in a single-vehicle rollover crash. The Iowa State Patrol says the wreck occurred at about 2:30 pm Monday afternoon about seven miles northeast of Charles City. 44-year-old Julius Bryant was driving a Ford F350 truck south on Willow Avenue when he lost control of the vehicle due the ice and snow-packed road conditions. The truck then entered the ditch and impacted a creek bank before rolling onto the driver’s side, partially ejecting Bryant from the vehicle.
Charles City man dead after crashing into creek bank
Floyd County — A Charles City man is dead after crashing and rolling into a creek bank Monday afternoon. Around 2:30p.m. Julius Bryant was traveling southbound on Willow Avenue in rural Charles City when he lost control of his truck after sliding on some ice. The truck then entered...
Mason City Burger King embezzler is sentenced
MASON CITY, Iowa – A woman who stole over $1,500 from a Mason City fast-food restaurant has been sentenced. Stacy Daniele Anderson, 48 of Mason City, pleaded guilty to second-degree theft and was ordered to spend two years on supervised probation and pay $2,000 in damages. Law enforcement says...
Howard Brown Arrested in Charles City for Crimes in Tucson, Arizona
An Arizona murder suspect is being held in a Floyd County jail after his arrest following a brief standoff in Charles City. Police in Tucson, Arizona issued a warrant last year for. 24-year-old Trevontea Tyron Howard-Brown, a suspect in a fatal shooting near the University of Arizona campus. A 23-year-old...
Arrest made connected to Mason City convenience store robbery
MASON CITY — A Mason City man has been jailed in connection with a convenience store robbery earlier this month. Mason City police accuse 18-year-old Jesup Ward of the armed robbery of the Casey’s at 813 North Federal on January 3rd. Court records also say that Ward has been charged in connection with a burglary at 105 South Broadway in Manly on January 2nd, where the property owner reported missing two black handguns.
New Charges Added Against Former Charles City Resident Charged with Murder
Additional charges have been filed against a former Charles City resident accused of killing a New Hampton man. 26-year-old Sayvonne Jordan of Elma faces a first-degree murder charge in the death of 30-year-old Jonathan Esparza, who was last seen leaving New Hampton to visit a friend in Elma on October 20th. According to the criminal complaint, Jordan allegedly killed Esparza the same day at a residence in Elma.
Garner Approves Real Estate Sale in Hejliks Third
The city of Garner continues to push forward with its effort to provide much needed quality housing in city limits. Business and industry are expanding which requires more housing for employees coming to work in Garner. Mayor Tim Schmidt was very excited to see yet another home planned for the...
Mason City woman pleads guilty to stealing money from department store
MASON CITY, Iowa – A woman accused of stealing from the Mason City Fleet Farm is pleading guilty. Law enforcement says Ann Marie Rosenmeyer, 56 of Mason City, was working at the department store in 2022 when she took cash out of a register on 14 occasions. Court documents state $3,350 dollars was stolen.
