US Stocks Mostly Higher; Synchrony Financial Earnings Top Views

By Lisa Levin
 2 days ago
U.S. stocks traded mostly higher this morning, with the Nasdaq Composite gaining around 90 points on Monday.

Following the market opening Monday, the Dow traded up 0.11% to 33,411.62 while the NASDAQ rose 0.79% to 11,228.13. The S&P 500 also rose, gaining, 0.40% to 3,988.54.

Leading and Lagging Sectors

  • Information technology shares rose by 1.1% on Monday. Meanwhile, top gainers in the sector included TeraWulf Inc. WULF, up 10%, and Ribbon Communications Inc. RBBN, up 8%.
  • In trading on Monday, real estate fell by 0.6%.

Synchrony Financial SYF reported better-than-expected Q4 financial results.

Synchrony Financial posted Q4 earnings of $1.26 per share, beating analysts’ estimates of $1.12 per share. The company’s quarterly sales came in at $4.11 billion, versus expectations of $4.10 billion.

Equities Trading UP

  • Pliant Therapeutics, Inc.. PLRX shares shot up 48% to $33.31 after the company announced its trial for patients with Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis met its primary and secondary endpoints.
  • Shares of Wayfair Inc. W got a boost, shooting 26% to $59.05 after multiple analysts upgraded the stock in the wake of the company's cost efficiency plan and business performance update.
  • Cadrenal Therapeutics, Inc. CVKD shares were also up, gaining 23% to $5.07. Cadrenal Therapeutics was granted FDA Fast Track designation for tecarfarin for prevention of systemic thromboembolism of cardiac origin in patients with end-stage renal disease and atrial fibrillation.

Equities Trading DOWN

  • Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. CPRX shares tumbled 29% to $14.71 after Teva Pharmaceuticals stated it plans to sell a generic version of Catalyst's FIRDAPSE in the United States.
  • Shares of Cosmos Health Inc. COSM were down 12% to $4.67. Cosmos Health updated the payment terms of its agreement to acquire ZipDoctor.
  • Jaguar Health, Inc. JAGX was down, falling 13% to $5.55. Jaguar Health announced establishment of board of directors for newly formed joint venture Magdalena Biosciences.

Commodities

In commodity news, oil traded up 0.7% to $82.17 while gold traded down 0.7% at $1,915.10.

Silver traded down 4% to $22.99 on Monday while copper fell 0.3% to $4.2380.

Euro zone

European shares were mixed today. The eurozone’s STOXX 600 rose 0.1%, London’s FTSE 100 rose 0.2% while Spain’s IBEX 35 Index slipped 0.1%. The German DAX gained 0.1% French CAC 40 gained 0.2% and Italy’s FTSE MIB Index fell 0.4%.

Asia Pacific Markets

Asian markets closed higher on Monday, with Japan’s Nikkei 225 adding 1.33% and India’s S&P BSE Sensex gaining 0.5%. Many Asian markets were closed for the Lunar New Year holidays.

COVID-19 Update

The U.S. has the highest number of coronavirus cases and deaths in the world, reporting a total of 103,856,210 cases with around 1,128,800 deaths. India confirmed a total of at least 44,682,010 cases and 530,730 deaths, while France reported over 39,484,540 COVID-19 cases with 163,750 deaths. In total, there were at least 673,376,870 cases of COVID-19 worldwide with more than 6,746,780 deaths.

