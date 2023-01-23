The Talk honored Tracey Bregman‘s 40th anniversary on The Young and the Restless in the sweetest way. During Tuesday’s (Jan. 24) episode, the actress was surprised with a replacement Emmy after hers was destroyed in a fire. Bregman, who has played Lauren Fenmore on the soap opera since 1983, won the Emmy in 1985 for what is now known as the award for Outstanding Younger Actress — back then, the category was called Outstanding Ingenue in a Drama Series. However, the award became “damaged beyond repair” when she lost her home in the Woolsey Fire in 2018. To commemorate her longtime gig on the show,...

16 HOURS AGO