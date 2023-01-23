Read full article on original website
The Talk honored Tracey Bregman‘s 40th anniversary on The Young and the Restless in the sweetest way. During Tuesday’s (Jan. 24) episode, the actress was surprised with a replacement Emmy after hers was destroyed in a fire. Bregman, who has played Lauren Fenmore on the soap opera since 1983, won the Emmy in 1985 for what is now known as the award for Outstanding Younger Actress — back then, the category was called Outstanding Ingenue in a Drama Series. However, the award became “damaged beyond repair” when she lost her home in the Woolsey Fire in 2018. To commemorate her longtime gig on the show,...
The Young and the Restless legend Tracey E. Bregman needed a new Emmy trophy after her original award was destroyed during the 2018 Woosley Fire in Malibu. During a stop on CBS' The Talk, Bregman, 59, was surprised with a replacement Emmy from the National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences. Bregman is celebrating 40 years of playing Lauren Fenmore this year.
Tracey E. Bregman has an Emmy statuette once more thanks to a surprise from "Young and the Restless" love Christian Jules Le Blanc.
"As The World Turns" star Rita Walter has died at the age of 71, according to Soaps.com. Walter died on Christmas day, which was also the 41st anniversary of her departure from the famed soap opera.
Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale. Michael and Lauren are about to get a big surprise at the end of the month on The Young and the Restless when their son Fenmore returns to Genoa City, as first reported by Soap Opera Digest. Yes, Zach Tinker will be making his way back to the CBS soap during a very special episode to honor Tracey E. Bregman’s 40 years on the show on Wednesday, January 25, when Lauren is presented with a Lifetime Achievement Award for fashion.
Fans of The Young and the Restless have seen hundreds of alluring characters grace the screen since the show first aired in 1973. Paul Williams, the hunky bad boy and son of police detective Carl Williams, was a fan favorite right from his debut in 1978. The iconic character was portrayed by Doug Davidson for more than 40 years. Find out what happened to Paul and the actor who played him.
The Young and the Restless (Y&R) spoilers tease that the writers could be considering killing off an iconic character for the 50th- anniversary episode, which will air in March. Doug Davidson, the actor who plays Paul Williams, tweeted that if the writers kill off his character, it would be "hurtful" and wouldn't answer any questions about Paul.
Spoilers for The Young and the Restless tease that the Newman men will be dealing with multiple crisis situations as pre-February sweeps prepare for even bigger drama. Victor Newman (Eric Braeden) will naturally be in rare form trying to control the lives of his sons and Nick Newman (Josh Morrow) and Adam Newman (Mark Grossman) will deal with turmoil related to Sally Spectra (Courtney Hope) as well as in other areas of their lives.
A CONTESTANT on Monday's Jeopardy! episode has made a well-intentioned but uproariously incorrect guess. Fans even claimed host Ken Jennings "scoffed" at Anne Faircloth's response thinking college-aged runners have to shave their "legs." Reigning champ Troy Meyer faced Duncan Bowling, an ICU nurse manager from Washington, DC, and Anne, a...
Spoilers from Soaps.com for The Young and the Restless tease that on Thursday Lily Winters (Christel Khalil) will make a painful decision but don't give any idea what it could be. The obvious answer would be that she finally kicked Billy Abbott (Jason Thompson) to the curb but this may or may not be what happens.
Mishael Morgan was a mainstay on "The Young and the Restless" from 2013 to 2022 (via Soap Central). She originated the role of brash and sassy Hilary Curtis and went on to have a great deal of success with that character. However, after Hilary was abruptly killed off, Morgan returned to the soap as her powerhouse attorney twin sister, Amanda Sinclair, which she played until her exit late last year (via Soaps.com). Prior to that, the actor's appearances on the show gradually became less frequent, leaving many viewers questioning her status on the soap.
The Young and the Restless (Y&R) spoilers tease that Nick Newman (Joshua Morrow) will have a difficult question to ask Sally Spectra (Courtney Hope) during the week of January 16. Soap Dirt reported that after Nick learns of Sally's pregnancy, he begins to suspect that his brother Adam Newman (Mark Grossman) could be the baby's dad.
Former 'The Young and the Restless' star Hunter King opens up about the possibility of returning to the show as Summer Newman.
Brandon Barash is a married man! Six years after his divorce, the Days of Our Lives star said "I do" to fiancée Isabella Devoto in front of 145 guests at the North Ranch Country Club in Thousand Oaks, California on Dec. 17, with their Great Gatsby-inspired ceremony all thanks to the actor's 8-year-old daughter Harper, whom he shares with ex-wife Kristen Storms.
'The Young and the Restless' could be seeing more beloved characters return in 2023 in time for the show's 50th anniversary.
Famed soap opera and Broadway star Ben Masters has reportedly died following complications related to an illness, a family spokesperson announced Thursday. Masters, who first came to prominence on Broadway in the 1970s, eventually gaining widespread fame for his role on the NBC soap opera "Passions," reportedly died Wednesday. Masters had battled dementia for years, dying of complications due to Covid-19, according to People.
Billy Abbott has been his own worst enemy for many years on "The Young and the Restless," but he's slipped back into his bad habits more than ever in recent months. After Billy saved Chelsea Lawson (Melissa Claire Egan) from making an attempt on her own life, he's been borderline obsessed with being there for her. His savior complex reached a climax when his relationship with Lily Winters (Christel Khalil) crumbled because of his self asserted obligation to Chelsea (via Soaps).
Shemar Moore can't get enough of his baby girl. The Criminal Minds actor, 52, shared the first photo of his newborn daughter with girlfriend Jesiree Dizon Wednesday after welcoming Frankie Moore on Jan. 24. Posting a picture of himself holding a swaddled Frankie close, Moore introduced his firstborn to the world.
The news just broke that Zach Tinker is no longer on contract on Days of Our Lives as Sonny Kiriakis and the actor will return to The Young and the Restless as Fenmore Baldwin the son of Michael Baldwin (Christian LeBllanc) and Lauren Fenmore Baldwin) Tracey E Bregman. Tinker will only be on Y&R for one special episode as the soap celebrate 50 years of being on the air and Bregman observes 40 years on the CBS daytime drama.
The Young and the Restless spoilers tease a big line crossed, a desperate woman turning on the charm, and a son worrying about his parents’ decisions. It’s one rollercoaster episode that you won’t want to miss!. The Young and the Restless Spoilers Highlights. Pretty much every person...
