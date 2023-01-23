ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WFAA

The snow is gone from DFW. What's next?

DALLAS — Tuesday's snow has moved out as cold air settles in. Here is a look at what is next:. Rain chances this weekend through the end of the month. Tuesday's cold front brought in rain, snow, and severe weather across the state. Now that the moisture is out, the cold air filters in. As a result, the next several mornings will be downright cold.
DALLAS, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

First Snow of 2023: Here's Who Saw the Most Wintry Weather in North Texas

A strong storm system moved across Texas on Tuesday, bringing a chilly rain to all of North Texas before changing over to snow. The rainfall was needed after a dry start to the year. By mid-evening, many areas had received an average of a half inch to an inch of rain, with some spots reporting well over an inch.
TEXAS STATE
fox4news.com

Dallas-Fort Worth road conditions fine for most after snowy night

DALLAS - The roads are fine throughout most of the Dallas-Fort Worth metroplex. With temperatures above freezing Wednesday morning, the snow that fell Tuesday night has already melted or will melt soon. Only a handful of school districts north and west of the metroplex will start late Wednesday because of...
DALLAS, TX
WFAA

It snowed! | Photos, video capture snow throughout North Texas

DALLAS — Despite some doubt whether it would stick, parts of North Texas are seeing heavy snowfall Tuesday night. Northern parts of the metroplex, including Denton County and parts of Tarrant County, saw snow fall early in the evening with large, heavy flakes sticking to the ground, and creating the image of a winter wonderland.
DENTON COUNTY, TX
fox4news.com

North Texas warming shelters opening as winter weather arrives

Several warming centers will be open across North Texas as winter weather moves into the Dallas-Fort Worth area. We have a list of the locations that are opening their doors to keep people out of the cold. Arlington. The Arlington Life Shelter began taking people in at 2 p.m. on...
FORT WORTH, TX
fox4news.com

Things to do in Dallas this weekend: January 27-29

There is plenty to do in and around Dallas-Fort Worth this weekend. Each week, FOX 4 will update viewers and readers on Things to Do in Dallas. Download the FOX 4 News App, follow FOX 4 on social media channels for weekly updates. Friday, January 27. Pretty Woman: The Musical...
DALLAS, TX
Local Profile

McKinney TxDOT Project Could Force Residents To Move

TxDOT is planning a new freeway to alleviate traffic along Highway 380 from Prosper to McKinney, but nothing is finalized. But the proposed freeway brings forth issues for community members. TxDOT announced the Blue Alternative as a frontrunner for the US-380 bypass earlier this month, but, the C-route would force...
MCKINNEY, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

22 Homes, 35 Businesses Could Be Seized by TxDOT's US-380 Bypass

Although plans are not yet final, TxDOT hopes a new freeway will alleviate traffic along Highway 380 from Prosper to McKinney. The plans for road expansion have already divided people in Collin County. This month TxDOT announced the Blue Alternative as a frontrunner for the US-380 bypass, however, the C...
COLLIN COUNTY, TX
Dallas Observer

Dallas Hopes to Build an "Iconic Park" Near the Demolished Valley View Mall

If all goes as planned for the city of Dallas, a large, new park will help improve the green scene in North Dallas. The City Council has approved an application to be submitted for an Outdoor Recreation Legacy Partnership (ORLP) Program grant that could be worth up to $10 million for a new park in the Dallas International District.
DALLAS, TX
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

6 ongoing transportation projects in Plano

The six ongoing projects in Plano total nearly $26M. (Courtesy Adobe Stock) Curious about the latest construction work in Plano? See the scope, timeline, cost and funding sources of 6 ongoing transportation projects in the city below. 1. Plano Parkway and Independence Parkway intersection improvements. A project to improve this...
PLANO, TX
fox4news.com

City of Dallas unveils new mapping tool to help track coyote sightings

After a coyote attacked a toddler on his front porch in Lake Highlands last May, Dallas began working on a coyote management plan. An important part of the plan is the interactive map that is now available to the public. https://www.fox4news.com/news/city-of-dallas-unviels-new-mapping-tool-to-help-track-coyote-sightings.
DALLAS, TX
fox4news.com

SUV crashes into Lake Worth swimming pool

LAKE WORTH, Texas - Crews in Lake Worth spent Tuesday evening cleaning up after an SUV crashed through a fence and ended up in a backyard swimming pool. Lake Worth police shared photos from the crash on Lakeside Drive. ◀︎ ▶︎. ▼. Police at the scene say there were...
LAKE WORTH, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy