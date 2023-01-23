Read full article on original website
WFAA
The snow is gone from DFW. What's next?
DALLAS — Tuesday's snow has moved out as cold air settles in. Here is a look at what is next:. Rain chances this weekend through the end of the month. Tuesday's cold front brought in rain, snow, and severe weather across the state. Now that the moisture is out, the cold air filters in. As a result, the next several mornings will be downright cold.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
First Snow of 2023: Here's Who Saw the Most Wintry Weather in North Texas
A strong storm system moved across Texas on Tuesday, bringing a chilly rain to all of North Texas before changing over to snow. The rainfall was needed after a dry start to the year. By mid-evening, many areas had received an average of a half inch to an inch of rain, with some spots reporting well over an inch.
fox4news.com
Dallas-Fort Worth road conditions fine for most after snowy night
DALLAS - The roads are fine throughout most of the Dallas-Fort Worth metroplex. With temperatures above freezing Wednesday morning, the snow that fell Tuesday night has already melted or will melt soon. Only a handful of school districts north and west of the metroplex will start late Wednesday because of...
It snowed! | Photos, video capture snow throughout North Texas
DALLAS — Despite some doubt whether it would stick, parts of North Texas are seeing heavy snowfall Tuesday night. Northern parts of the metroplex, including Denton County and parts of Tarrant County, saw snow fall early in the evening with large, heavy flakes sticking to the ground, and creating the image of a winter wonderland.
fox4news.com
North Texas warming shelters opening as winter weather arrives
Several warming centers will be open across North Texas as winter weather moves into the Dallas-Fort Worth area. We have a list of the locations that are opening their doors to keep people out of the cold. Arlington. The Arlington Life Shelter began taking people in at 2 p.m. on...
fox4news.com
Snow showers pass through Tarrant County
Snow came down pretty heavy at the Buc-ees in far north Fort Worth off I-35 and Highway 114. The snow has been coming down at a steady rate.
fox4news.com
Things to do in Dallas this weekend: January 27-29
There is plenty to do in and around Dallas-Fort Worth this weekend. Each week, FOX 4 will update viewers and readers on Things to Do in Dallas. Download the FOX 4 News App, follow FOX 4 on social media channels for weekly updates. Friday, January 27. Pretty Woman: The Musical...
US 380 widening project in Frisco to move forward in 2023
Work began in April to widen US 380 near Frisco. Crews are working on the southern portion of the road, so traffic has been shifted to the north side of US 380. (Miranda Jaimes/Community Impact Newspaper) A project to widen US 380 in Frisco is expected to move forward in...
McKinney TxDOT Project Could Force Residents To Move
TxDOT is planning a new freeway to alleviate traffic along Highway 380 from Prosper to McKinney, but nothing is finalized. But the proposed freeway brings forth issues for community members. TxDOT announced the Blue Alternative as a frontrunner for the US-380 bypass earlier this month, but, the C-route would force...
8 DFW Apartments That Are Under $800 a Month
Dallas, TX. - The Dallas-Fort worth Metroplex is one of the fastest-growing regions in the country with a population of more than 7.5 million residents. In fact, more than 300 people move to the DFW area a day.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
22 Homes, 35 Businesses Could Be Seized by TxDOT's US-380 Bypass
Although plans are not yet final, TxDOT hopes a new freeway will alleviate traffic along Highway 380 from Prosper to McKinney. The plans for road expansion have already divided people in Collin County. This month TxDOT announced the Blue Alternative as a frontrunner for the US-380 bypass, however, the C...
Fire guts Fort Worth church, investigators looking for the cause
Fort Worth investigators are still looking for the cause of the Tuesday fire that gutted a church in North Fort Worth. The building is the home of Templo Bethesda Asambleas de Deo (Temple Bethesda Assembly of God) on Deen Road
Dallas Observer
Dallas Hopes to Build an "Iconic Park" Near the Demolished Valley View Mall
If all goes as planned for the city of Dallas, a large, new park will help improve the green scene in North Dallas. The City Council has approved an application to be submitted for an Outdoor Recreation Legacy Partnership (ORLP) Program grant that could be worth up to $10 million for a new park in the Dallas International District.
2 Texas cities ranked in top 10 dirtiest cities in America: report
Litter is a problem all across America, but trash in the streets can be a problem in cities more so than in small towns; so, what are some of the dirtiest cities in the U.S.?
6 ongoing transportation projects in Plano
The six ongoing projects in Plano total nearly $26M. (Courtesy Adobe Stock) Curious about the latest construction work in Plano? See the scope, timeline, cost and funding sources of 6 ongoing transportation projects in the city below. 1. Plano Parkway and Independence Parkway intersection improvements. A project to improve this...
Westbound lanes closed on Interstate 30 in Grand Prairie due to crash
GRAND PRAIRIE, Texas — Grand Prairie officials have closed down the westbound lanes of Interstate 30 to clear out a crash, according to TXDOT. Drivers are being directed off of the highway at Belt Line Road until further notice. TXDOT suggests people avoid the area if possible since delays are expected.
2 Texas coffee shops ranked among the 25 best in the entire country: Report
Everyone loves a good cup of coffee, whether it's to get your day started or get you through the afternoon to push to the end of the work day. If you're looking for a good latte, macchiato, or just a cup of black coffee, there's no shortage of amazing coffee shops in the country.
fox4news.com
City of Dallas unveils new mapping tool to help track coyote sightings
After a coyote attacked a toddler on his front porch in Lake Highlands last May, Dallas began working on a coyote management plan. An important part of the plan is the interactive map that is now available to the public. https://www.fox4news.com/news/city-of-dallas-unviels-new-mapping-tool-to-help-track-coyote-sightings.
fox4news.com
SUV crashes into Lake Worth swimming pool
LAKE WORTH, Texas - Crews in Lake Worth spent Tuesday evening cleaning up after an SUV crashed through a fence and ended up in a backyard swimming pool. Lake Worth police shared photos from the crash on Lakeside Drive. ◀︎ ▶︎. ▼. Police at the scene say there were...
