Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Wisconsin witness's cell phone dies as triangle-shaped object spotted overheadRoger MarshWisconsin State
On the 50th anniversary of Roe v. Wade, many women are planning to participate in marches.Sherif SaadMadison, WI
Men’s Ice Hockey: No. 7 Buckeyes split series at WisconsinThe LanternColumbus, OH
Cracking the Code: UW-Madison Scientists Bypass Brain's Protective Barrier for Neurological Disorder Gene TherapiesJeremy BrowerMadison, WI
Men’s Ice Hockey: No. 7 Ohio State heads north for weekend set at WisconsinThe LanternColumbus, OH
Related
Pro-choice activists hold “Bigger Than Roe” rally at State Capitol
MADISON, Wis. – Hundreds rallied for abortion rights at the Wisconsin State Capitol on what would have been the 50th anniversary of Roe v. Wade Sunday. Madison’s march was the marquee event in a series of dozens of marches across the nation in support of reproductive rights. Organizers said they chose Madison as the main event because of Wisconsin’s upcoming...
wpr.org
More than a thousand march to restore abortion access in WI
At least a thousand people rallied at the Wisconsin State Capitol on Sunday to demand an end to the state's ban on abortions and mark the 50th anniversary of the passage of Roe v. Wade. The landmark legal decision granted women a constitutional right to abortion access and was overturned by the U.S. Supreme Court last summer.
voiceofalexandria.com
'An anniversary of a different kind:' Thousands mark 50 years since Roe at State Capitol protest
A recent transplant from Florida to Green Bay, Presley Dooner’s arrival to Wisconsin was marked by shock that her deeply Republican home state has more abortion rights than Wisconsin. That’s partly why Dooner, who works in abortion policy, made the lengthy drive to Madison to join other abortion rights...
Wisconsin witness's cell phone dies as triangle-shaped object spotted overhead
A Wisconsin witness at Sun Prairie reported an electronics malfunction while watching a triangle-shaped object overhead at 10:15 p.m. on November 28, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
WWMT
Wisconsin school district sued over gender identity policy, accused of violating parental rights
MADISON, Wis. (CITC) — Wisconsin parents are moving forward with a lawsuit challenging a school district policy they claim allows children to undergo gender transitions without parental consent. A school board-approved gender support plan provided by the Madison Metropolitan School District (MMSD), one of Wisconsin's largest public school districts,...
madisoncollege.edu
Get Ready to Vote: Special Primary Election Feb. 21
The Wisconsin Spring and Special Primary Election is coming up on Tuesday, February 21! Take a moment to get ready to vote. 1. Check your registration status ASAP to make sure it matches your current address: myvote.wi.gov/en-us/Register-To-Vote. Still need to register to vote? You can register online until Feb. 1,...
wortfm.org
Nino Amato Running In Primary Election for District 9
We continue our coverage of the 2023 spring primary election by heading to Madison’s far-west side to see who is heading to the ballot in April for the alder seat in District 9. District 9 contains West Towne Mall, and parts of Old Sauk Road. We conclude our coverage...
x1071.com
More on Possible Plant Closures in Fennimore & Portage
Two manufacturing plants and hundreds of jobs are at risk for two Wisconsin communities, one in Portage and the other in Fennimore. The Energizer plants in Portage and Fennimore are being caught in the middle of what its parent company calls a “phased consolidation.” According to Teamsters Union officials, the possible closing of the two plants as a result of the plan could lead to the layoff of over 600 workers over the next two years. The union is calling the company’s intentions “corporate greed.” Portage Mayor Mitchell Craig says he’s going to the top levels of state government including Governor Tony Evers and his staff for help. Fennimore has had the Energizer Plant in operation since 1970.
Rockford women head to Wisconsin to fight abortion ban
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — People from the stateline were up in Madison, Wisconsin on Sunday for the National Women’s March. They met at Rock Valley College in the morning, braving the cold and snow, to decorate their cars. The caravan then left for Madison. Organizers explained the reason for the rip. “It’s in Madison this […]
wiproud.com
Two Wisconsin pizza joints crack Yelp’s top 100 spots in US and Canada
(WFRV) – Yelp released its top 100 pizza spots in the United States and Canada, and Wisconsin claimed two spots. On January 23, Yelp provided its top pizza spots across the country, and Canada too. Wisconsin’s two pizza places are in Madison and Milwaukee. The two pizza spots...
Another Phone Scam Reported In Small Town Wisconsin
Have you received a call from an unknown number recently? Maybe you've even received a call that said it was a company or business but it wasn't. Scammers are evolving and a new scam reported in Wisconsin is a good example of that. This scam was reported earlier this month...
CBS 58
UW Health doctor offers update on COVID-19
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- January 2023 has arrived but activity surrounding COVID-19 is still changing and evolving. Dr. Jeff Pothoff, Chief Quality Officer at UW Health in Madison joined us on Tuesday, Jan. 24 to offer some insight.
washingtoncountyinsider.com
REAL ESTATE | American Companies completes buildout at local Truck Driving Academy in Theresa, WI
West Bend, WI — American Companies finished the building remodel of WI Regional Truck Driving Academy’s new site in Theresa. The academy has state-of-the-art equipment that will keep it on the cutting edge of logistics training. Washington County Insider on YouTube. The mammoth grey building on the west...
Channel 3000
UWPD warning of phone scam
MADISON, Wis. -- The University of Wisconsin-Madison Police Department is warning people to be aware of a phone scam in which a scammer is posing as a department employee. In a Facebook post Monday afternoon, the department said it has received multiple reports of people getting calls that appear to come from one of its phone numbers. During the calls, the scammer, posing as a UWPD employee, demands payment and personal information.
nbc15.com
U.S. Marshals join search for Madison homicide suspect
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) – Federal agents have now joined the search for one of the suspects in a summertime homicide in Madison last year. The Madison Police Dept. revealed late Tuesday afternoon the U.S. Marshal Service has been enlisted to help find Charvis Blue, who is wanted for first-degree intentional homicide, party to a crime.
Channel 3000
Oregon police use Taser on man, seize 18 guns
OREGON, Wis. -- Oregon police used a Taser on a man Tuesday after they said he refused to cooperate with them. Police were called to the 100 block of East Richards Road just before 8 p.m. for a report of a suspicious man standing on the sidewalk holding a gun at his side.
Channel 3000
Smash-and-grab burglaries reported at dog parks in Dane, Jefferson counties
VERONA, Wis. -- Law enforcement agencies in Dane and Jefferson counties are warning residents to take precautions following a number of smash-and-grab burglaries. Police in Verona and McFarland took to Facebook Wednesday after a thief or thieves broke windows and took items from vehicles at dog parks and public parking areas the day prior.
Ex-Winnebago GOP Chair Eli Nicolosi sued for $50K for beating up wife’s boyfriend
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Former Winnebago County Republican Party Chairman Eli Nicolosi is being sued by his wife’s boyfriend after he reportedly attacked the couple while they slept, in October. Nicolosi’s wife’s boyfriend, James Stoliker, is suing for $50,000 in damages for emotional distress. Court documents revealed Stoliker suffered a ripped ear lobe, a black […]
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Snowplow crash, driver dead; family asks others to be mindful
A Milwaukee County snowplow driver died after he ran off the road and crashed near I-894 and Beloit. His family wants drivers to be more mindful.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Jefferson County fatal crash; driver lost control, crossed lanes
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Wis. - One person is dead following a two-vehicle crash in Jefferson County Wednesday morning, Jan. 25. It happened around 7:40 a.m. on State Highway 12 at County Highway C in the town of Jefferson. Preliminary investigation at the scene found the driver of a vehicle traveling westbound...
Comments / 2