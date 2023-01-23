ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Madison, WI

wpr.org

More than a thousand march to restore abortion access in WI

At least a thousand people rallied at the Wisconsin State Capitol on Sunday to demand an end to the state's ban on abortions and mark the 50th anniversary of the passage of Roe v. Wade. The landmark legal decision granted women a constitutional right to abortion access and was overturned by the U.S. Supreme Court last summer.
WISCONSIN STATE
madisoncollege.edu

Get Ready to Vote: Special Primary Election Feb. 21

The Wisconsin Spring and Special Primary Election is coming up on Tuesday, February 21! Take a moment to get ready to vote. 1. Check your registration status ASAP to make sure it matches your current address: myvote.wi.gov/en-us/Register-To-Vote. Still need to register to vote? You can register online until Feb. 1,...
MADISON, WI
wortfm.org

Nino Amato Running In Primary Election for District 9

We continue our coverage of the 2023 spring primary election by heading to Madison’s far-west side to see who is heading to the ballot in April for the alder seat in District 9. District 9 contains West Towne Mall, and parts of Old Sauk Road. We conclude our coverage...
MADISON, WI
x1071.com

More on Possible Plant Closures in Fennimore & Portage

Two manufacturing plants and hundreds of jobs are at risk for two Wisconsin communities, one in Portage and the other in Fennimore. The Energizer plants in Portage and Fennimore are being caught in the middle of what its parent company calls a “phased consolidation.” According to Teamsters Union officials, the possible closing of the two plants as a result of the plan could lead to the layoff of over 600 workers over the next two years. The union is calling the company’s intentions “corporate greed.” Portage Mayor Mitchell Craig says he’s going to the top levels of state government including Governor Tony Evers and his staff for help. Fennimore has had the Energizer Plant in operation since 1970.
FENNIMORE, WI
CBS 58

UW Health doctor offers update on COVID-19

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- January 2023 has arrived but activity surrounding COVID-19 is still changing and evolving. Dr. Jeff Pothoff, Chief Quality Officer at UW Health in Madison joined us on Tuesday, Jan. 24 to offer some insight.
MADISON, WI
Channel 3000

UWPD warning of phone scam

MADISON, Wis. -- The University of Wisconsin-Madison Police Department is warning people to be aware of a phone scam in which a scammer is posing as a department employee. In a Facebook post Monday afternoon, the department said it has received multiple reports of people getting calls that appear to come from one of its phone numbers. During the calls, the scammer, posing as a UWPD employee, demands payment and personal information.
MADISON, WI
nbc15.com

U.S. Marshals join search for Madison homicide suspect

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) – Federal agents have now joined the search for one of the suspects in a summertime homicide in Madison last year. The Madison Police Dept. revealed late Tuesday afternoon the U.S. Marshal Service has been enlisted to help find Charvis Blue, who is wanted for first-degree intentional homicide, party to a crime.
MADISON, WI
Channel 3000

Oregon police use Taser on man, seize 18 guns

OREGON, Wis. -- Oregon police used a Taser on a man Tuesday after they said he refused to cooperate with them. Police were called to the 100 block of East Richards Road just before 8 p.m. for a report of a suspicious man standing on the sidewalk holding a gun at his side.
OREGON, WI
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Ex-Winnebago GOP Chair Eli Nicolosi sued for $50K for beating up wife’s boyfriend

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Former Winnebago County Republican Party Chairman Eli Nicolosi is being sued by his wife’s boyfriend after he reportedly attacked the couple while they slept, in October. Nicolosi’s wife’s boyfriend, James Stoliker, is suing for $50,000 in damages for emotional distress. Court documents revealed Stoliker suffered a ripped ear lobe, a black […]
WINNEBAGO COUNTY, IL
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Jefferson County fatal crash; driver lost control, crossed lanes

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Wis. - One person is dead following a two-vehicle crash in Jefferson County Wednesday morning, Jan. 25. It happened around 7:40 a.m. on State Highway 12 at County Highway C in the town of Jefferson. Preliminary investigation at the scene found the driver of a vehicle traveling westbound...
JEFFERSON COUNTY, WI

