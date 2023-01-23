Read full article on original website
beckershospitalreview.com
10 systems seeking pharmacy leaders
The following 10 hospitals, health systems and hospital operators have posted job listings seeking pharmacy leaders in the last week. Note: This is not an exhaustive list. Job listings were compiled from job-seeker websites. 1. Ascension, based in St. Louis, seeks a regional director of pharmacy to work in Chicago.
beckershospitalreview.com
6 hospitals seeking chief medical officers
Below are six health systems and hospitals currently seeking chief medical officers around the country. Please note that this is not an exhaustive list. Information was gathered directly from jobseeker websites. North Suburban Medical Center, an HCA Healthcare facility based in Thornton, Colo.,. a chief medical officer to lead clinical...
allnurses.com
Should Hospitals Rehire LPNs/LVNs?
Specializes in Tele, ICU, Staff Development, Freelance Writer. Has 30 years experience. One large healthcare system, Allegheny Health Network in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, has decided to do just that-bring LPNs back to address the staffing crisis. Note: LVNs (licensed vocational nurses) and LPNs (licensed practical nurses) are the same, but they...
WebMD
Hospitals Continue to Defy Federal Requirement to Publish Prices
Jan. 20, 2023 – Most hospitals are not fully complying with a 2021 requirement to publish prices, a new analysis shows. The requirement was intended to increase transparency of health care costs and even make it possible to shop around for the best price of, for example, a mammogram. But just 1 in 5 hospitals are making the information available.
MedicalXpress
New digital health tool assists pharmacists with minor ailment prescribing
As of January 1, 2023, the pharmacists' scope of practice has expanded across Ontario with the ability for pharmacists to assess and autonomously prescribe medications for 13 minor ailments. While new to Ontario, this process is not a novelty, as pharmacists in other countries and Canadian provinces have been improving...
pharmacytimes.com
PREP Act Provides Opportunities for Advanced Roles
Can the profession afford not to retain expanded job roles for technicians in a post-pandemic era?. The scope of practice for pharmacy technicians has expanded rapidly over the past decade, accelerating recently because of the COVID-19 pandemic. But depending on the jurisdiction in which a technician practices, this most recent expansion may not last. Although much of the direct regulation of pharmacy practice has been traditionally left to the states, the federal government’s legal authority under the Public Readiness and Emergency Preparedness (PREP) Act marked a drastic departure from that policy, putting pharmacy team members in a position to decide what each of them could do and how, to ensure compliance when accepting broader roles.
beckershospitalreview.com
7 recent hospital, health system CEO moves
The following hospital and health system CEO moves have been reported by Becker's since Jan. 17. 1. Mark Holyoak, BSN, was named CEO of Pasco, Wash.-based Lourdes Health. 2. Scott Phillips resigned as acting CEO of El Centro (Calif.) Regional Medical Center after Healthcare Management Partners, where he is a managing director, terminated its contract with the hospital.
beckershospitalreview.com
Providence Cedars-Sinai Tarzana workers negotiate 40% raises over 4 years
Members of the National Union of Healthcare Workers at Providence Cedars-Sinai Tarzana (Calif.) Medical Center have approved a contract that will raise wages by an average 40 percent, according to hospital and union statements shared with Becker's. The four-year agreement covers about 600 workers at the 245-bed hospital. This includes...
beckershospitalreview.com
How 5 CNOs elevate nurses' voices in decision-making
By and large, nurses want to be involved in decisions that affect their daily practice at the bedside, with recent evidence suggesting it may even combat burnout. A study funded by the Agency for Healthcare Research and Quality suggests nurses who are engaged and involved in quality improvement measures and feel confident in patient experience measures report less burnout.
beckershospitalreview.com
6 states that have explored expanding APRN roles
As the American Medical Association works to block state laws from broadening the scope of advanced practice registered nurses, six states have explored expanding APRNs' roles. Three states where legislation is being discussed or recently passed:. 1. In New Jersey, a bill currently in committee seeks to increase an advanced...
beckershospitalreview.com
URMC pediatric hospital launches workforce app for surgical staff
University of Rochester (N.Y.) Medical Center-Golisano Children’s Hospital partnered with digital health company Elemeno Health to launch an app for perioperative surgical staff. The app will provide the workers with digital communication tools and actionable insights. Additionally, the app offers how-to guides, checklists and quick training videos, according to...
beckersdental.com
10 DSO and dental leaders to know
The dental industry is a fascinating space with regional and national dental service organizations growing rapidly. Below is a list of 10 leaders who have made a positive impact on their organizations and have their sights set on future growth. Contact Cameron Cortigiano at ccortigiano@beckershealthcare.com to recommend a leader for...
beckershospitalreview.com
VA reports EHR disruption
Multiple VA medical facilities across the U.S. reported an EHR slowdown earlier this week, according to The Spokesman-Review. An EHR update caused "performance degradation," according to the report, and the VA confirmed changes to the system interrupted services and connectivity to the network. The disruption meant users had to wait for "long intervals" to navigate between screens, slowing patient care.
beckershospitalreview.com
Cleveland Clinic bills for less than 1% of weekly MyChart messages
Cleveland Clinic began billing patients for electronic messages through Epic's MyChart patient portal in November. Since then, it has charged fees for responses to less than 1 percent of the 110,000 weekly emails its providers received, The New York Times reported Jan. 24. Five things to know:. 1. Cleveland Clinic...
beckershospitalreview.com
UCHealth, Parkview agree on deal to combine
Aurora, Colo.-based UCHealth and Parkview Health System on Jan. 24 signed an agreement to merge in mid-2023. UCHealth, a 12-hospital system, has agreed to invest almost $200 million into Pueblo, Colo.-based Parkview and the community, including staff recruitment efforts; supporting nurses and clinical education programs; upgrading facilities, equipment and technology; and helping stabilize Parkview's finances.
beckershospitalreview.com
CVS Health debuts new virtual primary care
CVS Health launched new virtual care offerings Jan. 23 focused on primary care and mental health services. CVS Health Virtual Primary Care includes pre-scheduled primary care and mental health visits as well as on-demand services. All Aetna commercial members in fully-insured and self-insured health plans can use the virtual care platform.
beckershospitalreview.com
Samaritan Medical Group appoints COO
Julie Osgood, DrPH, has joined Newport, Ore.-based Samaritan Medical Group as chief operating officer. As COO, Dr. Osgood will collaborate with Samaritan leaders to ensure efficient and effective operations of the medical group, according to a Jan. 25 news release. She will help lead the work of Samaritan providers at more than 100 clinics and hospital departments.
beckershospitalreview.com
Northeast Georgia Health stays in the black even as income declines
Gainesville-based Northeast Georgia Health System, which earlier this month agreed to acquire rural hospital Habersham Medical Center, reported positive operating income of $118.2 million in 2022 even in the face of higher expenses. Expenses in the period ending Sept. 30 were up approximately 9 percent on 2021, driven mainly by...
beckershospitalreview.com
UT Health hires Tracy Vinciguerra for CEO role
Tracy Vinciguerra was named CEO for UT Health East Texas Long-Term Acute Care and UT Health East Texas Rehabilitation Center, both in Tyler. She will step into her new role Jan. 31, according to a UT Health news release. Previously, Ms. Vinciguerra served as vice president of operations for Resolute...
