Solvay girls bowlers earn wins over Chittenango, CBA

ONONDAGA COUNTY – Busy again last week, bowling teams from Solvay and

continued eaching toward their respective post-season tournaments.

In Solvay’s case, it meant facing Chittenango and seeing the girls Bearcats record a 7-0 shutout of the Bears.

Nydia Rentas, with games of 153 and 150, earned a 421 series, while Miranda Leggett had a 391 series. Dallas Steinbrecher, with a 348 series, beat out Gabriella LaFlair’s 336 series and Jasmine Arroyo’s 328 set.

Though the boys match was closer, Solvay still beat Chittenango 5-2. Brian Sarno’s second-game 231 was part of a 544 series as Justin Zimmerman closed with a 200 in his 517 set and Michael Svitak’s 189 led to a 502 series.

Then Solvay’s girls got a big win on Thursday when its overall depth made a difference in a 5-2 victory over Christian Brothers Academy.

Solvay claimed the games 730-683, 698-689 and 744-713 despite CBA’s Eliana Occhino’s top 610 series. Steinbrecher, with a 386 series, led the Bearcats as Rentas got a 382 set. LaFlair a 375 set and Maranda Leggett a 365 series.

By that same 5-2 margin, Solvay’s boys lost to CBA. Rylan Tarbell’s 230 game closed out a 549 series as Brian Sarno started with a 213 in his 520 set, but the Brothers got a 550 series from Ryan Mulhern, 539 series from Jake Mason and 514 series from Zach Mulhern.

West Genseee had a pair of defeats to Fayetteville-Manlius last Tuesday at Solvay Recreation Alleys on Senior Day, where Lorelai Leskoske shot a 180, 156 and 129 in her 465 series for the girls side.

During the boys Wildcats’ 5-2 defeat, Jack Einlich shot 200 in the middle of a 481 series, while Alex Bigelow opened with a 176 during a 414 set, Kyler Chigaridas had a 388 series behind the Hornets’ Sean Bird (455 series) and Ryan Yenny, who had a three-game total of 446.

When WG bowled at Strike-N-Spare Lanes against Cicero-North Syracuse on Thursday, Bigelow led the boys Wildcats with a 204 second game in a 544 series.

Tyler Wavercak’s 472 series finished with a high game of 181. Jason Clifton closed with a 178 in his 459 set as Einlich (425 series) beat out the 424 set from Chigaridas.

On the girls side, Leskoske closed with a 199 in her 540 series as Allison Putnam had a three-game total of 382. Marissa Leone led the Northstars with a 452 set.