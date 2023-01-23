ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Solvay, NY

Solvay girls bowlers earn wins over Chittenango, CBA

By Phil Blackwell
Eagle Newspapers
Eagle Newspapers
 2 days ago

ONONDAGA COUNTY – Busy again last week, bowling teams from Solvay and

continued eaching toward their respective post-season tournaments.

In Solvay’s case, it meant facing Chittenango and seeing the girls Bearcats record a 7-0 shutout of the Bears.

Nydia Rentas, with games of 153 and 150, earned a 421 series, while Miranda Leggett had a 391 series. Dallas Steinbrecher, with a 348 series, beat out Gabriella LaFlair’s 336 series and Jasmine Arroyo’s 328 set.

Though the boys match was closer, Solvay still beat Chittenango 5-2. Brian Sarno’s second-game 231 was part of a 544 series as Justin Zimmerman closed with a 200 in his 517 set and Michael Svitak’s 189 led to a 502 series.

Then Solvay’s girls got a big win on Thursday when its overall depth made a difference in a 5-2 victory over Christian Brothers Academy.

Solvay claimed the games 730-683, 698-689 and 744-713 despite CBA’s Eliana Occhino’s top 610 series. Steinbrecher, with a 386 series, led the Bearcats as Rentas got a 382 set. LaFlair a 375 set and Maranda Leggett a 365 series.

By that same 5-2 margin, Solvay’s boys lost to CBA. Rylan Tarbell’s 230 game closed out a 549 series as Brian Sarno started with a 213 in his 520 set, but the Brothers got a 550 series from Ryan Mulhern, 539 series from Jake Mason and 514 series from Zach Mulhern.

West Genseee had a pair of defeats to Fayetteville-Manlius last Tuesday at Solvay Recreation Alleys on Senior Day, where Lorelai Leskoske shot a 180, 156 and 129 in her 465 series for the girls side.

During the boys Wildcats’ 5-2 defeat, Jack Einlich shot 200 in the middle of a 481 series, while Alex Bigelow opened with a 176 during a 414 set, Kyler Chigaridas had a 388 series behind the Hornets’ Sean Bird (455 series) and Ryan Yenny, who had a three-game total of 446.

When WG bowled at Strike-N-Spare Lanes against Cicero-North Syracuse on Thursday, Bigelow led the boys Wildcats with a 204 second game in a 544 series.

Tyler Wavercak’s 472 series finished with a high game of 181. Jason Clifton closed with a 178 in his 459 set as Einlich (425 series) beat out the 424 set from Chigaridas.

On the girls side, Leskoske closed with a 199 in her 540 series as Allison Putnam had a three-game total of 382. Marissa Leone led the Northstars with a 452 set.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Eagle Newspapers

ESM, F-M boys bowlers each stay in first place

CENTRAL NEW YORK – In large part due to its Jan. 9 victory over Auburn, the East Syracuse Minoa boys bowling team had made it to the top of the Salt City Athletic Conference Empire division. And the Spartans maintained its good form in last Tuesday’s 7-0 romp over...
SYRACUSE, NY
Eagle Newspapers

CBA girls basketball routs SAS; J-D takes pair of losses

CENTRAL NEW YORK – Area high school girls basketball teams had plenty to challenge them last week, with sporadic success to be found. Christian Brothers Academy was quite successful in last Friday’s game against Syracuse Academy of Science, the Brothers’ offense humming in a 67-40 win over the Atoms.
SYRACUSE, NY
Eagle Newspapers

CBA/J-D ice hockey beaten at home by New Hartford

CENTRAL NEW YORK – An eight-game win streak spanning December and January lifted the Christian Brothers Academy/Jamesville-DeWitt ice hockey team to the top 10 of the state Division II rankings. And that was when things got tougher, starting with a 3-0 defeat on Jan. 12 to the same Skaneateles...
NEW HARTFORD, NY
Eagle Newspapers

Jamesville-DeWitt boys swimmers top Oswego, stay unbeaten

ONONDAGA COUNTY – This Friday night, the boys swimming teams from Jamesville-DeWitt/Christian Brothers Academy and Fayetteville-Manlius will clash at J-D Middle School. They do so with the Red Rams undefeated after it took on Oswego last Friday night and put together a 96-82 victory over the Buccaneers. Again leading...
JAMESVILLE, NY
Eagle Newspapers

Eagle Newspapers

Syracuse, NY
2K+
Followers
4K+
Post
340K+
Views
ABOUT

Eagle News produces the Cazenovia Republican, Eagle Bulletin, Baldwinsville Messenger, Eagle Observer, Eagle Star-Review and the Skaneateles Press, in addition to Syracuse Parent, Prime, and the PennySaver.

 https://eaglenewsonline.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy