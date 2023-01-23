ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maine State

Cities with the most divorced people

There was a time in American society when marriage was, essentially, final—intractable, incapable of being dissolved, in fact. It wasn't until New York state's Married Women's Property Act of 1848 that women even began to be seen as "legal entities," to say nothing of equals to men, at least in the eyes of the law. Through the end of the 19th century, divorce retained a distasteful patina; it was a source of failure, shame, or wrongdoing. Yet there were parts of the country—such as Indiana,...
Long COVID-19 threatens US workforce: 4 notes

Long COVID-19 is keeping a significant number of Americans out of the workforce, according to a Jan. 24 report from the New York State Insurance Fund. The report examined 3,139 COVID-19-related compensation claims filed between Jan. 1, 2020, and March 31, 2022. Four report findings:. 1. About 31 percent of...
A boy told his teacher she can't understand him because she's white. Her response is on point.

This article originally appeared on 12.07.15Fifth-grade teacher Emily E. Smith is not your ordinary teacher. She founded The Hive Society — a classroom that's all about inspiring children to learn more about their world ... and themselves — by interacting with literature and current events. Students watch TED talks, read Rolling Stone, and analyze infographics. She even has a long-distance running club to encourage students to take care of their minds and bodies.Smith is such an awesome teacher, in fact, that she recently received the 2015 Donald H. Graves Award for Excellence in the Teaching of Writing.
New Study Shares How Black Americans See Overcoming Racial Inequality

Aspects include allyship, business and social change. Black History Month is around the corner, and significant work still needs to be done to see change as a society. Since the 2020 pandemic, the racial reckoning has been at the forefront of the conversation, not just on the front lines but through social media.
Things may finally be looking up for middle class America

The sharp rise in gas and auto prices, particularly used car prices, had an outsized effect on inflation-driven economic disparities across a number of demographics. As the price of used cars, fuel, and many consumer goods rose over the past couple of years due to persistently high inflation, the sting hasn’t been felt equally among all American households.
Wider adoption of AI could save healthcare $360B, study says

The wider adoption of artificial intelligence tools in the healthcare industry could lead to savings of 5 to 10 percent of U.S. healthcare savings, or $200 to $360 billion annual savings. The paper, authored by researchers affiliated with Cambridge, Mass.-based Harvard University and McKinsey & Company for the National Bureau...
Bill Gates is ‘very optimistic’ about the future: ‘Better to be born 20 years from now...than any time in the past’

Bill Gates spends a lot of his time sounding the alarm over existential global threats, like climate change and future pandemics. Yet the billionaire Microsoft co-founder and philanthropist says he's still "very optimistic" about humanity's future on Earth. Even with challenges facing current and future generations, Gates says anyone born in the next few decades will be better off than people born at any previous point in history.
Social Causes of Loneliness

Loneliness is not a personal problem but, rather, a social epidemic, interconnected with the history of capitalism and individualism. In capitalism, we lose our worth through exploitation, much like a lonely commodity. By operating on a superficial level, we lose depth and become lonely. Coauthored with Victoria Bulgier. We have...
Survey: 46% Of U.S. Adults Say We’re In A Recession

Morning Consult finds many Americans want to take actions to prepare for a recession, but can't. Economists and business owners can debate all they want about when the U.S. economy will enter a recession. If you ask adults in the U.S., nearly half of them think it already has. That’s...
Employee engagement sees sustained drops for 1st time in 10 years: Gallup

Fewer than one-third of U.S. employees are engaged at work, according to a new Gallup report. This marks the second consecutive year the measure has dropped, falling from 36 percent in 2020 to 32 percent in 2022. Prior to this, annual averages of employee engagement had been steady or rising...
Consolidated health systems offer 'marginally better care at significantly higher costs': Study

Consolidated health systems have led to "marginally better care at significantly higher costs," according to a study published Jan. 24 in JAMA. The study was conducted by researchers from Boston-based Harvard Medical School and the National Bureau of Economic Research in Cambridge, Mass., according to a Jan. 24 Harvard Medical School news release.
Organ transplant network scraps calculation that caused delays for Black patients

Despite Black Americans' higher likelihood of being diagnosed with kidney failure than white Americans, a widely used test for decades prevented individuals from getting needed transplants sooner. Now — after years of receiving sharp criticism for "[overestimating] kidney function in Black patients, masking the severity of their kidney disease and...
51% of cancer hospital visits were potentially preventable, researchers say

A recent study found that 51.6 percent of emergency department visits among patients with cancer were potentially preventable. The cross-sectional study, published Jan. 19 in JAMA Network Open, used data on emergency department visits from the National Hospital Ambulatory Medical Care Survey from Jan. 1, 2012, to Dec. 31, 2019. Among more than 854 million visits, more than 35.5 million — or 4 percent — were patients with cancer.
How 5 CNOs elevate nurses' voices in decision-making

By and large, nurses want to be involved in decisions that affect their daily practice at the bedside, with recent evidence suggesting it may even combat burnout. A study funded by the Agency for Healthcare Research and Quality suggests nurses who are engaged and involved in quality improvement measures and feel confident in patient experience measures report less burnout.

