Read full article on original website
Related
Cities with the most divorced people
There was a time in American society when marriage was, essentially, final—intractable, incapable of being dissolved, in fact. It wasn't until New York state's Married Women's Property Act of 1848 that women even began to be seen as "legal entities," to say nothing of equals to men, at least in the eyes of the law. Through the end of the 19th century, divorce retained a distasteful patina; it was a source of failure, shame, or wrongdoing. Yet there were parts of the country—such as Indiana,...
beckershospitalreview.com
Long COVID-19 threatens US workforce: 4 notes
Long COVID-19 is keeping a significant number of Americans out of the workforce, according to a Jan. 24 report from the New York State Insurance Fund. The report examined 3,139 COVID-19-related compensation claims filed between Jan. 1, 2020, and March 31, 2022. Four report findings:. 1. About 31 percent of...
A boy told his teacher she can't understand him because she's white. Her response is on point.
This article originally appeared on 12.07.15Fifth-grade teacher Emily E. Smith is not your ordinary teacher. She founded The Hive Society — a classroom that's all about inspiring children to learn more about their world ... and themselves — by interacting with literature and current events. Students watch TED talks, read Rolling Stone, and analyze infographics. She even has a long-distance running club to encourage students to take care of their minds and bodies.Smith is such an awesome teacher, in fact, that she recently received the 2015 Donald H. Graves Award for Excellence in the Teaching of Writing.
Behaviors That Diminish A Black Woman’s Power In The Workplace
You need people who will vouch for you if you’re going to progress to leadership positions.
Essence
New Study Shares How Black Americans See Overcoming Racial Inequality
Aspects include allyship, business and social change. Black History Month is around the corner, and significant work still needs to be done to see change as a society. Since the 2020 pandemic, the racial reckoning has been at the forefront of the conversation, not just on the front lines but through social media.
msn.com
WSU: Fastest-spreading COVID conspiracy theories focused on QAnon, 5G networks, Bill Gates
A study done by Washington State University says that the most popular and widely spread COVID-19 conspiracy theories focused on evil, perceived bad actors, and government secrets. Nearly 400,000 posts on Twitter were analyzed to gather the data. In the study, researchers identified common traits in five of the most...
Things may finally be looking up for middle class America
The sharp rise in gas and auto prices, particularly used car prices, had an outsized effect on inflation-driven economic disparities across a number of demographics. As the price of used cars, fuel, and many consumer goods rose over the past couple of years due to persistently high inflation, the sting hasn’t been felt equally among all American households.
beckershospitalreview.com
Wider adoption of AI could save healthcare $360B, study says
The wider adoption of artificial intelligence tools in the healthcare industry could lead to savings of 5 to 10 percent of U.S. healthcare savings, or $200 to $360 billion annual savings. The paper, authored by researchers affiliated with Cambridge, Mass.-based Harvard University and McKinsey & Company for the National Bureau...
CNBC
Bill Gates is ‘very optimistic’ about the future: ‘Better to be born 20 years from now...than any time in the past’
Bill Gates spends a lot of his time sounding the alarm over existential global threats, like climate change and future pandemics. Yet the billionaire Microsoft co-founder and philanthropist says he's still "very optimistic" about humanity's future on Earth. Even with challenges facing current and future generations, Gates says anyone born in the next few decades will be better off than people born at any previous point in history.
beckershospitalreview.com
15,500 US adults have newly discovered illness, NYU Langone study suggests
Researchers at NYU Grossman School of Medicine in New York City estimate about 13,200 men and 2,300 women over the age of 50 in the U.S. have a rare syndrome called VEXAS — a deadly disorder that's associated with unexplained fevers and low blood oxygen levels in people with other diseases.
A Dutch executive chides Americans for not taking more vacation
US workers get way less vacation time than the rest of the world — and American work culture often doesn't encourage them to use all of it.
psychologytoday.com
Social Causes of Loneliness
Loneliness is not a personal problem but, rather, a social epidemic, interconnected with the history of capitalism and individualism. In capitalism, we lose our worth through exploitation, much like a lonely commodity. By operating on a superficial level, we lose depth and become lonely. Coauthored with Victoria Bulgier. We have...
'Quiet Workers' Are Secret Weapon of the Post-Pandemic Economy
'Quiet quitting' is a problem of the new normal - but there is another style of working that is keeping everything afloat.
Review: OK, boomers, ‘The Aftermath’ dives into major shifts
“The Aftermath: the Last Days of the Baby Boom and the Future of Power in America” by Philip Bump (Viking) At the outset of his book, columnist Philip Bump makes it clear that he’s writing about an America undergoing massive shifts as the baby boom generation ages. “We...
nationalmortgageprofessional.com
Survey: 46% Of U.S. Adults Say We’re In A Recession
Morning Consult finds many Americans want to take actions to prepare for a recession, but can't. Economists and business owners can debate all they want about when the U.S. economy will enter a recession. If you ask adults in the U.S., nearly half of them think it already has. That’s...
beckershospitalreview.com
Employee engagement sees sustained drops for 1st time in 10 years: Gallup
Fewer than one-third of U.S. employees are engaged at work, according to a new Gallup report. This marks the second consecutive year the measure has dropped, falling from 36 percent in 2020 to 32 percent in 2022. Prior to this, annual averages of employee engagement had been steady or rising...
beckershospitalreview.com
Consolidated health systems offer 'marginally better care at significantly higher costs': Study
Consolidated health systems have led to "marginally better care at significantly higher costs," according to a study published Jan. 24 in JAMA. The study was conducted by researchers from Boston-based Harvard Medical School and the National Bureau of Economic Research in Cambridge, Mass., according to a Jan. 24 Harvard Medical School news release.
beckershospitalreview.com
Organ transplant network scraps calculation that caused delays for Black patients
Despite Black Americans' higher likelihood of being diagnosed with kidney failure than white Americans, a widely used test for decades prevented individuals from getting needed transplants sooner. Now — after years of receiving sharp criticism for "[overestimating] kidney function in Black patients, masking the severity of their kidney disease and...
beckershospitalreview.com
51% of cancer hospital visits were potentially preventable, researchers say
A recent study found that 51.6 percent of emergency department visits among patients with cancer were potentially preventable. The cross-sectional study, published Jan. 19 in JAMA Network Open, used data on emergency department visits from the National Hospital Ambulatory Medical Care Survey from Jan. 1, 2012, to Dec. 31, 2019. Among more than 854 million visits, more than 35.5 million — or 4 percent — were patients with cancer.
beckershospitalreview.com
How 5 CNOs elevate nurses' voices in decision-making
By and large, nurses want to be involved in decisions that affect their daily practice at the bedside, with recent evidence suggesting it may even combat burnout. A study funded by the Agency for Healthcare Research and Quality suggests nurses who are engaged and involved in quality improvement measures and feel confident in patient experience measures report less burnout.
Comments / 0