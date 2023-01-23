ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hillsdale, IL

KWQC

Firefighters respond to apartment building fire on 53rd Street in Moline

MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) - Firefighters from multiple agencies are on the scene of a fire at Timber Knoll Apartments in the 3700 block of 53rd Street in Moline. According to the Moline Police Department, 53rd Street between 38th and 36th avenues are closed while firefighters battle the fire. Police ask motorists to find an alternative route at this time.
MOLINE, IL
WGIL - Galesburg's news

Galesburg man arrested for 4th DUI last Thursday; Peoria man charged with DUI after found asleep behind the wheel

On Thursday night last week, Galesburg Police conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle with no headlights or taillights near Cross Street and South Academy Street. The 36-year-old male driver partially rolled down a passenger window for officers and police could immediately detect a cannabis odor coming from the vehicle. The man was unable to provide a driver’s license which was found to be revoked out of Illinois and suspended out of Florida. The man was informed he was under arrest for driving on a revoked license. Officers found an opened package of cannabis on the man and a drink chip from a local bar inside the car. The man was also emitting a strong alcoholic odor. Back at the public safety building, the man declined to conduct a field sobriety test. The man did, however, provide a breath sample of .156 BAC. With three prior DUI convictions, the man’s DUI charge was elevated to an Aggravated DUI. He was also charged with DUI A1, DUI A2, Driving on a Revoked License, and Unlawful Possession of Cannabis, and cited for no headlights or taillights.
GALESBURG, IL
KWQC

Jury convicts man in Galesburg shooting

GALESBURG, Ill. (KWQC) - A Knox County jury on Wednesday found a man guilty in connection with a 2022 shooting in Galesburg. Knox County State’s Attorney Jeremy Karlin said the jury deliberated for an hour before convicting Brandon S. Wilson, 38, guilty of attempted first-degree murder, aggravated battery with a firearm, aggravated discharge of a firearm and unlawful possession of a weapon by a felon following a three-day trial.
GALESBURG, IL
ourquadcities.com

Suspect fired gun, ran from officers, police allege

An 18-year-old man faces multiple charges after gunfire in Rock Island shortly after 2:30 p.m. Wednesday. Jaiden Carver faces charges of aggravated discharge of a firearm, aggravated unlawful use of weapons, domestic battery and resisting arrest, according to a news release. Rock Island Police responded to the 500 block of...
ROCK ISLAND, IL
nrgmediadixon.com

One Driver Arrested Following Two-Vehicle Property Damage Accident

On Friday evening of January 20, Ogle County Deputies responded to a two-vehicle property damage accident at the intersection of IL Rte. 64 and IL Rte. 251. After investigation, Deputies placed 38-year-old Amber Appelgren of Machesney Park under arrest for Aggravated Driving under the Influence of Alcohol, Driving under the Influence of Alcohol, and No Valid Driver’s License. Appelgren was additionally issued cited for failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident and Illegal transportation of Alcohol.
OGLE COUNTY, IL
KWQC

Clinton community comes together to #BattleWithBlake

CLINTON, IA
CLINTON, IA
KWQC

Davenport man facing multiple gun, assault charges

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - A Davenport man was arrested Monday after police say he shot at a person and damaged several vehicles and a local business earlier this month. Salvador Zavala Jr., 35, faces three counts of intimidation with a dangerous weapon, a Class C felony punishable by 10 years in prison; four counts of assault while participating in a felony, a Class D felony punishable by five years in prison; possession of a firearm by a felon, a Class D felony; and two counts of assault while displaying a dangerous weapon, an aggravated misdemeanor punishable by two years in prison.
DAVENPORT, IA
KCRG.com

Dubuque bar owner charged after alleged assault

DUBUQUE, Iowa (KCRG) - The owner of a Dubuque bar is facing multiple charges after allegedly attacking someone at the bar early Sunday morning. In a criminal complaint, police said it happened at about 1:49 a.m. on Sunday at 1st and Main Bar, located at 101 Main Street, when the victim said he had told the owner, identified as John Oglesby, to leave a woman at the bar alone.
DUBUQUE, IA
Mike Berry

Teen apparently shot himself accidentally, police say

Kewanee police are investigating an apparent accidental shooting of a 17-year-old male Sunday morning on Birth Place. According to Police Chief Nicholas Welgat, at 11:30 a.m. Sunday, Kewanee police and the Henry County Sheriff’s Office responded to a residence in the 800 block of Birch Place on a 911 report of a male subject with a gunshot wound. Deputies and officers located a 17-year-old male suffering from a gunshot wound to the buttocks.
KEWANEE, IL
KWQC

Clinton man sentenced to federal prison in connection with 2022 shooting

DAVENPORT, IA
ourquadcities.com

1 killed in single-vehicle crash

Today, Jan. 21 at approximately 3:45 a.m., the Rock Island County Sheriff’s Office responded to a single-vehicle crash on State Highway Route 2 near High Street in Hillsdale, Ill. The Hillsdale Fire Protection District, the Port Byron Fire Protection District and Genesis Ambulance Service responded as well. The driver...
HILLSDALE, IL
ourquadcities.com

DAVENPORT, IA
Mike Berry

Kewanee police report heroin, meth bust

Early Sunday, the Kewanee Police Department concluded a narcotics operation that ultimately led to the seizure of approximately 4 ounces of methamphetamine and approximately 3 grams of heroin and the arrest of two individuals for various drug charges.
KEWANEE, IL

