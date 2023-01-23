Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Kewanee police report heroin, meth bustMike BerryKewanee, IL
City Council makes deal for downtown parking lotMike BerryKewanee, IL
Another clergyman opposes Pride eventMike BerryKewanee, IL
No one injured, but one dog dies in Kewanee fireSusan DeVilderKewanee, IL
Teen apparently shot himself accidentally, police sayMike BerryKewanee, IL
Related
KWQC
Man arrested in connection to apartment building fire on 53rd Street in Moline
MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) - A man has been arrested in connection to a Wednesday mid-morning fire at Timber Knoll Apartments that displaced dozens and sent two to the hospital, according to media releases from the Moline Police Department and Moline Fire Department. Frederick J. McKenzie, 36 was arrested Wednesday and...
KWQC
Court records: Medical equipment, vehicle seized from Bettendorf woman charged in cancer scam
BETTENDORF, Iowa (KWQC) - Medical equipment, bank receipts, a wig, and a vehicle are among the items seized by Eldridge police this week as part of an investigation into a cancer scam involving a Bettendorf woman, according to newly filed court documents. Court records show police on Friday obtained a...
KWQC
1 girl, 1 boy in custody after Moline police chase involving stolen vehicle
MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) - One girl and one boy are in custody and have been referred to Juvenile Court Services following a Tuesday evening police chase involving a stolen vehicle, which ‘rammed’ into a Moline Police Car. Police say just after 4 p.m. the Moline Police Department responded...
KWQC
Firefighters respond to apartment building fire on 53rd Street in Moline
MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) - Firefighters from multiple agencies are on the scene of a fire at Timber Knoll Apartments in the 3700 block of 53rd Street in Moline. According to the Moline Police Department, 53rd Street between 38th and 36th avenues are closed while firefighters battle the fire. Police ask motorists to find an alternative route at this time.
KWQC
Police: Man arrested in connection to December shooting that left 1 dead, 1 paralyzed
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - A man was arrested Wednesday in connection to a December shooting that killed one and injured another. Daveante Elijah Torrence, 23, is charged with attempted murder and second-degree theft. According to the arrest affidavit:. On Dec. 5 about 9:53 p.m. Davenport police responded to multiple reports...
Galesburg man arrested for 4th DUI last Thursday; Peoria man charged with DUI after found asleep behind the wheel
On Thursday night last week, Galesburg Police conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle with no headlights or taillights near Cross Street and South Academy Street. The 36-year-old male driver partially rolled down a passenger window for officers and police could immediately detect a cannabis odor coming from the vehicle. The man was unable to provide a driver’s license which was found to be revoked out of Illinois and suspended out of Florida. The man was informed he was under arrest for driving on a revoked license. Officers found an opened package of cannabis on the man and a drink chip from a local bar inside the car. The man was also emitting a strong alcoholic odor. Back at the public safety building, the man declined to conduct a field sobriety test. The man did, however, provide a breath sample of .156 BAC. With three prior DUI convictions, the man’s DUI charge was elevated to an Aggravated DUI. He was also charged with DUI A1, DUI A2, Driving on a Revoked License, and Unlawful Possession of Cannabis, and cited for no headlights or taillights.
KWQC
Jury convicts man in Galesburg shooting
GALESBURG, Ill. (KWQC) - A Knox County jury on Wednesday found a man guilty in connection with a 2022 shooting in Galesburg. Knox County State’s Attorney Jeremy Karlin said the jury deliberated for an hour before convicting Brandon S. Wilson, 38, guilty of attempted first-degree murder, aggravated battery with a firearm, aggravated discharge of a firearm and unlawful possession of a weapon by a felon following a three-day trial.
ourquadcities.com
Suspect fired gun, ran from officers, police allege
An 18-year-old man faces multiple charges after gunfire in Rock Island shortly after 2:30 p.m. Wednesday. Jaiden Carver faces charges of aggravated discharge of a firearm, aggravated unlawful use of weapons, domestic battery and resisting arrest, according to a news release. Rock Island Police responded to the 500 block of...
nrgmediadixon.com
One Driver Arrested Following Two-Vehicle Property Damage Accident
On Friday evening of January 20, Ogle County Deputies responded to a two-vehicle property damage accident at the intersection of IL Rte. 64 and IL Rte. 251. After investigation, Deputies placed 38-year-old Amber Appelgren of Machesney Park under arrest for Aggravated Driving under the Influence of Alcohol, Driving under the Influence of Alcohol, and No Valid Driver’s License. Appelgren was additionally issued cited for failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident and Illegal transportation of Alcohol.
KWQC
Clinton community comes together to #BattleWithBlake
Court records: Medical equipment, vehicle seized from Bettendorf woman charged in cancer scam. Medical equipment, bank receipts, a wig, and a vehicle are among the items seized by Eldridge police this week as part of an investigation into a cancer scam involving a Bettendorf woman, according to newly filed court documents.
KWQC
Davenport man facing multiple gun, assault charges
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - A Davenport man was arrested Monday after police say he shot at a person and damaged several vehicles and a local business earlier this month. Salvador Zavala Jr., 35, faces three counts of intimidation with a dangerous weapon, a Class C felony punishable by 10 years in prison; four counts of assault while participating in a felony, a Class D felony punishable by five years in prison; possession of a firearm by a felon, a Class D felony; and two counts of assault while displaying a dangerous weapon, an aggravated misdemeanor punishable by two years in prison.
KCRG.com
Dubuque bar owner charged after alleged assault
DUBUQUE, Iowa (KCRG) - The owner of a Dubuque bar is facing multiple charges after allegedly attacking someone at the bar early Sunday morning. In a criminal complaint, police said it happened at about 1:49 a.m. on Sunday at 1st and Main Bar, located at 101 Main Street, when the victim said he had told the owner, identified as John Oglesby, to leave a woman at the bar alone.
Teen apparently shot himself accidentally, police say
Kewanee police are investigating an apparent accidental shooting of a 17-year-old male Sunday morning on Birth Place. According to Police Chief Nicholas Welgat, at 11:30 a.m. Sunday, Kewanee police and the Henry County Sheriff’s Office responded to a residence in the 800 block of Birch Place on a 911 report of a male subject with a gunshot wound. Deputies and officers located a 17-year-old male suffering from a gunshot wound to the buttocks.
KWQC
Clinton man sentenced to federal prison in connection with 2022 shooting
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - A Clinton man was sentenced Tuesday to eight years in federal prison for being a felon in possession of ammunition for his involvement in a January 2022 shooting in Davenport. According to court documents and evidence presented at sentencing, Timothy Eugene Angel, 39, fired multiple shots...
Police: Eastern Iowa Woman Stole From Hundreds of People with False Claims
A 19-year-old woman from eastern Iowa has been arrested, less than two weeks after police learned that she may be stealing from people who were trying to help her. The problem was, the police says the story she was telling wasn't true. The Eldridge Police Department says in a release...
Maquoketa Caves State Park shooting: 911 call offers glimpse into what happened
MAQUOKETA, Iowa — A single phone call was made to 911 on the morning of the July 22 triple homicide at Maquoketa Caves State Park. DCI and the Jackson County Sheriff's Office responded to the state park at approximately 6:23 a.m. following reports of a shooting in the park's campground. Once there, three people were found dead.
ourquadcities.com
1 killed in single-vehicle crash
Today, Jan. 21 at approximately 3:45 a.m., the Rock Island County Sheriff’s Office responded to a single-vehicle crash on State Highway Route 2 near High Street in Hillsdale, Ill. The Hillsdale Fire Protection District, the Port Byron Fire Protection District and Genesis Ambulance Service responded as well. The driver...
ourquadcities.com
Clinton man sentenced related to January 2022 shooting
A Clinton man was sentenced Tuesday, Jan. 24, to eight years in federal prison for being a felon in possession of ammunition, related to his involvement in a January 2022 shooting in Davenport. According to court documents and evidence presented at sentencing, Timothy Eugene. Angel, 39, fired multiple shots in...
977wmoi.com
Galesburg man facing drug charges after traffic stop in McDonough County
On January 20, 2023, at approximately 23:12 p.m. a McDonough County Sheriff’s Deputy conducted a traffic stop on U.S. Highway 67 at North 2300th Road. The red Honda Civic was traveling north and the driver, Nicholas R. Degracia, 34, of Galesburg, IL was driving with a suspended license. During...
Kewanee police report heroin, meth bust
Early Sunday, the Kewanee Police Department concluded a narcotics operation that ultimately led to the seizure of approximately 4 ounces of methamphetamine and approximately 3 grams of heroin and the arrest of two individuals for various drug charges.
Comments / 0