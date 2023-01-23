GILLETTE, Wyo. — Campbell County School District is evaluating how to make its website more user-friendly. Deputy Superintendent Kirby Eisenhauer presented a website committee update this evening to the school board at its dinner meeting. He said the district’s committee wants to improve functionality, appeal and ease of use to improve communication. For example, the committee would like to make the website more mobile-friendly, as graphics on some pages are currently distorted when people view them on their cell phones. A portion of the “Staff” drop-down bar on the homepage also isn’t visible, even on desktop view. The district would also like to have increased capacity to showcase videos.

CAMPBELL COUNTY, WY ・ 1 DAY AGO