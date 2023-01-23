Read full article on original website
Related
county17.com
Snow, snow and more snow coming today, this week; Winter Weather Advisory in effect
GILLETTE, Wyo. — Snow in the forecast coupled with expected high-speed winds have led the National Weather Service in Rapid City, South Dakota, to issue a Winter Weather Advisory for Campbell County. The advisory is in effect until 11 p.m. today. It warns of snow and blowing snow with...
county17.com
Gillette residents could see snow tonight, Wednesday
GILLETTE, Wyo. — Gillette area residents could see snow tonight, with an even greater likelihood of wintry weather midway through the week. The National Weather Service reports a 40% chance of snowfall in the area this evening, beginning after 4 p.m. The snow is expected to carry into the late night and early morning hours.
county17.com
(PHOTOS) Campbell aquatic center to break ground this spring
GILLETTE, Wyo. — Short Elliott Hendrickson, or SEH, architect Alex Jauch said Jan. 24 in a parking lot conversation after the school board meeting that he anticipates construction of Campbell County School District’s new aquatic center will begin around April. Jauch, who’s managing the design team and helping...
county17.com
Woman dies in Monday morning crash on South Douglas Highway
GILLETTE, Wyo. – A woman died Monday morning and multiple people were injured following a multi-vehicle collision on South Douglas Highway, officials said Tuesday. Laura D. Kenway, 32, has been identified as the woman who was found lying unresponsive on South Douglas Highway around 7:16 a.m. by Gillette Police officers who arrived to investigate reports of a crash on Jan. 23, according to Gillette Deputy Police Chief Brent Wasson and Campbell County Coroner Paul Wallem.
county17.com
With technology’s help, Campbell County starts to clean up property records
GILLETTE, Wyo. — Campbell County is cleaning up land — in a technical way, parcel by parcel. Public Works Director Matt Olsen said that the department is evaluating the status of the county’s properties, making corrections where there are discrepancies in records and determining whether the county should hold onto certain properties.
county17.com
1 dead, 3 injured in four-vehicle crash south of Gillette
CASPER, Wyo. — One person died and three others were injured in a four-vehicle crash on Highway 59 south of Gillette on Monday, according to a preliminary Wyoming Highway Patrol report. The crash was reported around 7:18 a.m. Monday. Ice and snow were noted on the roadway. A Ford...
county17.com
Rockpile postpones lecture on Edward Gillette to Feb. 2
GILLETTE, Wyo. — Campbell County Rockpile Museum has postponed Museum at the Bighorns Collections Manager Jessica Salzman’s presentation on the life of Edward Gillette. The event was originally scheduled to take place Jan. 26. “Our main priority is the safety of our speaker and guests, so due to...
county17.com
Campbell County gas prices up 14 cents as national average rises for 4th week
GILLETTE, Wyo. — Drivers in Campbell County are paying 14 cents more for regular gasoline this week than last week as the national average price rose for the fourth straight week. The nation’s average gas price rose 11.3 cents from a week ago to $3.39 per gallon Sunday, according...
county17.com
Obituaries: Sullivan; Balden
Gwendolyn Louise Sullivan: June 11, 1941 — January 15, 2023. Memorial service for Gwen Sullivan will be held at 2:00 p.m., Friday, January 27, 2023 at Mount Pisgah Cemetery Shelter with Chaplain Gordon Harper officiating. Gwendolyn Louise Sullivan was called home on January 15, 2023. Gwen was born to...
county17.com
Campbell County Fire Dept. Report (1/21/2023-1/22/2023)
GILLETTE, Wyo. — The Campbell County Fire Department responded to the following incidents on Saturday, Jan. 21, and Sunday, Jan. 22:. At 6:23 a.m. to Meeteetse Lane for an emergency medical response. At 11:59 a.m. to Robin Drive for an emergency medical response. At 1:13 p.m. to the 4500...
county17.com
Campbell deputy superintendent: public can weigh in on website redesign
GILLETTE, Wyo. — Campbell County School District is evaluating how to make its website more user-friendly. Deputy Superintendent Kirby Eisenhauer presented a website committee update this evening to the school board at its dinner meeting. He said the district’s committee wants to improve functionality, appeal and ease of use to improve communication. For example, the committee would like to make the website more mobile-friendly, as graphics on some pages are currently distorted when people view them on their cell phones. A portion of the “Staff” drop-down bar on the homepage also isn’t visible, even on desktop view. The district would also like to have increased capacity to showcase videos.
county17.com
Obituaries: Cook; Ireton
Shawn Cook: November 29, 1952 — January 17, 2023. Shawn D Cook, 70, of Gillette, Wyoming, passed away at home due to prostate cancer on January 17, 2023. Shawn was born in Oceanside, California, on November 29, 1952, to Dudley and Mary Collins Cook. Born into a Marine Corps family, Shawn also lived in post-WWII Japan; in Dumfries, Virginia; Sharon, Massachusetts; and Embden, Maine, before venturing to the University of Wyoming, where he received degrees in Zoology and Botany, along with a certificate in Secondary Education. He later became a Registered Nurse at Gillette Campus.
county17.com
C17 Crime Clips for Tuesday, Jan. 24
GILLETTE, Wyo.- Here is a brief summary of all things crime that happened in and around Gillette over the weekend, obtained through law enforcement reports from the Gillette Police Department (GPD) and the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO). Shoplifting, Jan. 23, S. Douglas Highway, GPD. Officers responded to Walmart...
county17.com
C17 Crime Clips for Monday, Jan. 23
GILLETTE, Wyo.— Here is a brief summary of all things crime that happened in and around Gillette over the weekend, obtained through law enforcement reports from the Gillette Police Department (GPD) and the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO). Welfare check, Jan. 20, Gillette, CCSO. Campbell County Sheriff Scott...
county17.com
Campbell County health and food inspections (1/16/23–1/22/23)
GILLETTE, Wyo. — The Consumer Health Services Division of the Wyoming Department of Agriculture (WDA) conducts inspections of retail food establishments throughout Wyoming (where there is not a local health department who does inspections) to help ensure safety of Wyoming residents. Campbell County establishments are inspected at least once...
cowboystatedaily.com
Yes, Chicken Roping In Wyoming Is A Real Thing, Moorcroft Holding 9th Annual Event In February
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. A lot of people didn’t until Senate President Ogden Driskill brought it up at a legislative hearing this past Tuesday when discussing the controversial topic of liquor licenses. The licenses are hard to get in towns and cities in Wyoming...
county17.com
Arrests, Arraignments for Wednesday, Jan. 25
GILLETTE, Wyo. — Arrests are as provided by the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office. Some names have been withheld at the request of law enforcement. All persons cited or arrested are presumed innocent until convicted in a court of law. Charges are subject to change following official filing by the Campbell County Attorney’s Office.
county17.com
Friends of the Library to hold antique, vintage book sale
GILLETTE, Wyo. — Campbell County’s Friends of the Library will hold a sale of vintage and antique books Feb. 2 to 4 during regular library hours. The organization will sell about 1,000 antique and vintage books, and prices will be half that of price listings found from various sources, according to the Facebook event’s description.
county17.com
Arrests, arraignments for Monday, Jan. 23
GILLETTE, Wyo. — Arrests are as provided by the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office. Some names have been withheld at the request of law enforcement. All persons cited or arrested are presumed innocent until convicted in a court of law. Charges are subject to change following official filing by the Campbell County Attorney’s Office.
county17.com
Nearly $50K raised through 2023 Charity Chili Cook-Off
GILLETTE, Wyo. – It was a night of competition, good music, and no small amount of heat as over a thousand chili lovers filed into the Cam-Plex Wyoming Center on Jan. 21 for the 2023 Charity Chili Cook-Off. Every year for the last 36 years, the Charity Chili Cook-off...
Comments / 0