Skaneateles’ Palmer reaches national top 10 in 600 at Grieve Invitational

SYRACUSE – Already an owner of many school records, Skaneateles girls indoor track and field runner Kyla Palmer continued to dazzle during last Saturday’s Bob Grieve Memorial Invitational at SRC Arena.

As the Lakers finished with 92 points in the afternoon session, just behind the 100 from second-place West Genesee, Palmer, in the 600-meter run, went one minute, 35.68 seconds.

This put Palmer in the top 10 of the national rankings in the 600, more than 12 seconds quicker than anyone else in the fied. Cate Comer finished fifth in 1:51.79 as Palmer went on to also win the 300-meter dash in 41.52 seconds, with Gianna Caraccio (45.91) fourth.

Skaneateles also had Will Feeney sweep the boys throwing events, his heave of 42 feet 8 ½ inches in the shot put setting a new personal mark and then his weight throw of 58’4 1/2” entering the national top 50. Maddie Wright won the girls high jump, clearing 5 feet.

West Genesee’s girls got a track win in the 4×200 relay when Mya Rufus, Grace McInerney, Riley Flynn and Molly Doran tore to a time of 1:52.49, well clear of Baldwinsville’s 2:01.09 as Bishop Ludden was third in 2:02.39 and Skaneateles fourth.

Molly Doran, in 42.92 seconds, was second to Palmer in the 300, with McInerney second in the triple jump with 31’4”.

Rebecca Dickey was third in the 3,000-meter run and Rufus third in the 55-meter dash and fifth in the 300 as Shannon McMahon took third and Erin Fortune fourth in the 1,500-meter run.

The Wildcats were second (4:18.51) to B’ville (4:13.45) in the 4×400 relay, also taking second in the 4×800 relay in 10:12.53. Ludden saw Alexi Sheen finish third in the 55-meter hurdles in 10.56 seconds as Skaneateles’ Maddie Wright (10.83) was fourth.

Caraccio got second in the long jump with 13’6” and was seventh in the triple jump, while Alice Spaulding was second in the shot put with 30’9 1/4” as Mara Stanton was fourth, Spaulding also second in the weight throw with 35’10 1/2” as Ellie Springer was fourth in the pole vault.

WG’s boys had 102 points to finish second to Baldwinsville, helped by a sweep in the 300 as Rhison Williams won in 37.84 seconds, just ahead of Dom Burris (37.93) as Francisco Cross finished fourth in 39.04.

Later, in the 4×200, Michael Gomes, Payton Manipole, Kev Scott and Chris Moser rolled to victory in 1:34.96. Kevin Moser went 9:57.42 for second place in the 3,200-meter run.

Dom Burris, in 6.77 seconds, was just behind the Bees’ Brandon Levin (6.73) in the 55 sprint and got third in the triple jump, with Kev Scott fourth and Francisco Cross sixth in the 55. Anthony Edgar took second in the long jump with 19’4 1/4” and third in the 55 hurdles.

In 3:32.43, the Wildcats were second to B’ville’s 3:30.51 in the 4×400 Dillon Holzwarth was fourth in the 1,600-meter run and Logan Scott fifth in the high jump.

Ethan Goldberger, Patrick Kennedy, Tritan Boucher and Max Paciorek take second in the 4×200 in 1:43.44. Goldberger finished fourth in the 600, with Paciorek fifth in the 300 but third in the long jump with 18’8 1/4”.

Earlier, in the morning session of the Grieve meet, Marcellus and Westhill had modest totals, but the boys Mustangs had Joe Striffler, Paul Swenson, Xander Szalach and Andrew McCaffery win the 4×400 in 3:41.92 as McCaffery also was second in the pole vault, clearing 10 feet.