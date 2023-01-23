ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cumberland, RI

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

FUN 107

Surprising Santa DNA Test Results Out of Rhode Island

A determined young Rhode Island resident tried to prove Santa was real by using DNA and the test results are in. Scarlett, 10, collected her "evidence" on Christmas morning in her personal quest to prove Santa Claus was real. She grabbed partially eaten carrots and leftover Oreo cookies in plastic bags and then sent them to the Cumberland Police Department for help.
CUMBERLAND, RI
Turnto10.com

Newport police search for vandalism suspect, ask for public's help

(WJAR) — The Newport Police Department is investigating a couple of vandalism incidents that occurred at a local bank. Police said the Citizens Bank at 8 Washington Square has been the target of vandalism twice. The department also released images of a potential suspect that it is asking for...
NEWPORT, RI
Uprise RI

Remembering Allen Charette, who died alone and unhoused in Woonsocket

On Sunday morning night Allen died on a bench, alone. Allen is not the first to die outside and alone in Rhode Island, or even in Woonsocket, this year. At Monday evening’s meeting of the Woonsocket City Council we learned that Allen had interviewed for an apartment and was weeks away from stable housing. The possibility of housing, however, came too late to save his life.
WOONSOCKET, RI
Valley Breeze

F.I.N.A.O. Tattoo owner builds safe haven for artists in NP

NORTH PROVIDENCE – F.I.N.A.O. Ink Tattoo Company is now the biggest or close to the biggest tattoo company in the state, says owner Joseph Becton, who has opened both a tattoo parlor and a tattoo artist supply company in separate units of the same new plaza at 1998 Mineral Spring Ave.
NORTH PROVIDENCE, RI
NECN

Driver Killed in 2-Car Crash in Lincoln, Rhode Island

A crash that involved two different cars resulted in a driver being killed Tuesday night in Lincoln, Rhode Island, according to NBC affiliate WJAR. The crash happened at the intersection of Railroad Street and Old River Road, according to the news outlet. Two people were involved. One of the drivers...
LINCOLN, RI
fallriverreporter.com

Massachusetts State Police arrest 5 after pursuit, crash, concerning car stolen out of Bristol County

Authorities say that 5 have been arrested after a pursuit that turned into a crash concerning a vehicle that was reported stolen out of Bristol County. According to Dave Procopio of Massachusetts State Police, just after midnight today a Massachusetts State Trooper patrolling Route 107 South in Revere observed a black 2017 Honda Accord that had been reported stolen in Taunton yesterday. The Trooper monitored the stolen vehicle as it entered Brown Circle rotary in Revere and exited onto Route 60 East toward Route 1A and East Boston as backup units began responding to the area.
BRISTOL COUNTY, MA
fallriverreporter.com

Bristol County man sent to jail without bail after admitting to taking mushrooms after crash, has pet dog seized

A Bristol County man is facing some serious charges after reportedly admitting to crashing a vehicle while on mushrooms. According to State Police, on Tuesday at approximately 2:45 a.m., troopers responded to State Route 23A in the town of Hunter, New York for a report of a single vehicle crash. When troopers arrived at the location of the crash, they observed a 2015 black Nissan Pathfinder in a ditch facing north and the back end of the vehicle partially in the roadway. There was no one in the vehicle.
BRISTOL COUNTY, MA
iheart.com

Police Warn Delivery Drivers To Be On Their Guard After Attack

A pizza delivery driver said his car was stolen at gunpoint Sunday night in Providence. Officers responded to Stone Street for a reported robbery around six p.m. According to the driver, three men approached him, one was armed with a gun, they took the vehicle and fled the scene. Police...
PROVIDENCE, RI
NEWS CENTER Maine

Rhode Island man gets life sentence in death of girlfriend

PROVIDENCE, R.I. — A Rhode Island man accused of running over and killing his on-and-off girlfriend during an argument has been sentenced to life in prison. James Grilli, 39, was sentenced on Monday after pleading no contest to second-degree murder and leaving the scene in the 2020 death of Erika Belcourt, according to a statement from the attorney general's office.
PROVIDENCE, RI

