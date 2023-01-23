Read full article on original website
The oldest building in the United StatesmaltaDedham, MA
Retirement Sale Continues at Largest Christmas Experience in New EnglandDianna CarneyAbington, MA
This Family-Friendly Day of Fun in Rockland Will Be Doggy-Themed!Dianna CarneyRockland, MA
This is the Best Buffet in Massachusetts According to Yelp ReviewsTravel MavenMarlborough, MA
Talbots is Closing a Store in Providence Mall Next WeekBryan DijkhuizenProvidence, RI
Surprising Santa DNA Test Results Out of Rhode Island
A determined young Rhode Island resident tried to prove Santa was real by using DNA and the test results are in. Scarlett, 10, collected her "evidence" on Christmas morning in her personal quest to prove Santa Claus was real. She grabbed partially eaten carrots and leftover Oreo cookies in plastic bags and then sent them to the Cumberland Police Department for help.
Police: Suspects vandalized Newport bank twice
Police are asking for the public's help identifying two suspects who were caught on camera vandalizing a Newport bank.
Turnto10.com
Newport police search for vandalism suspect, ask for public's help
(WJAR) — The Newport Police Department is investigating a couple of vandalism incidents that occurred at a local bank. Police said the Citizens Bank at 8 Washington Square has been the target of vandalism twice. The department also released images of a potential suspect that it is asking for...
Uprise RI
Remembering Allen Charette, who died alone and unhoused in Woonsocket
On Sunday morning night Allen died on a bench, alone. Allen is not the first to die outside and alone in Rhode Island, or even in Woonsocket, this year. At Monday evening’s meeting of the Woonsocket City Council we learned that Allen had interviewed for an apartment and was weeks away from stable housing. The possibility of housing, however, came too late to save his life.
Valley Breeze
F.I.N.A.O. Tattoo owner builds safe haven for artists in NP
NORTH PROVIDENCE – F.I.N.A.O. Ink Tattoo Company is now the biggest or close to the biggest tattoo company in the state, says owner Joseph Becton, who has opened both a tattoo parlor and a tattoo artist supply company in separate units of the same new plaza at 1998 Mineral Spring Ave.
Woman accused of conning RI widower out of $80K
Brittany Rakia Shawnai Lasley has been charged with five counts of wire fraud and one count of aggravated identity theft.
NECN
Driver Killed in 2-Car Crash in Lincoln, Rhode Island
A crash that involved two different cars resulted in a driver being killed Tuesday night in Lincoln, Rhode Island, according to NBC affiliate WJAR. The crash happened at the intersection of Railroad Street and Old River Road, according to the news outlet. Two people were involved. One of the drivers...
The Oldest US Restaurant Is Located in Rhode Island
The White Horse Tavern is believed to be the oldest tavern building in the United States and was built before 1673. It is located in Newport, Rhode Island, near the intersection of Farewell and Marlborough streets.
Police: 3 men tried to pass phony bills at Coventry store
Police arrested three men who were reportedly caught attempting to pass counterfeit bills at a Coventry store last week.
ABC6.com
3 men accused of going on shopping spree with fake money in Coventry
COVENTRY, R.I. (WLNE) — Coventry police said they arrested three men accused of going on a shopping spree with fake money. Police said they responded to the Walmart on Centre of New England Boulevard just after 2:30 p.m. Friday. When they arrived at the store, police said two men...
The Explanation Behind This Door Sign at a Dartmouth Liquor Store
Oftentimes, it's the little things in life that can change someone's day from bad to better. You never know when it's going to happen, but with a little faith, you just might find or see something good enough to make a difference in your day. I've stumbled across this "little...
fallriverreporter.com
Massachusetts State Police arrest 5 after pursuit, crash, concerning car stolen out of Bristol County
Authorities say that 5 have been arrested after a pursuit that turned into a crash concerning a vehicle that was reported stolen out of Bristol County. According to Dave Procopio of Massachusetts State Police, just after midnight today a Massachusetts State Trooper patrolling Route 107 South in Revere observed a black 2017 Honda Accord that had been reported stolen in Taunton yesterday. The Trooper monitored the stolen vehicle as it entered Brown Circle rotary in Revere and exited onto Route 60 East toward Route 1A and East Boston as backup units began responding to the area.
fallriverreporter.com
Bristol County man sent to jail without bail after admitting to taking mushrooms after crash, has pet dog seized
A Bristol County man is facing some serious charges after reportedly admitting to crashing a vehicle while on mushrooms. According to State Police, on Tuesday at approximately 2:45 a.m., troopers responded to State Route 23A in the town of Hunter, New York for a report of a single vehicle crash. When troopers arrived at the location of the crash, they observed a 2015 black Nissan Pathfinder in a ditch facing north and the back end of the vehicle partially in the roadway. There was no one in the vehicle.
RI law enforcement legend dies at 84
Vincent Vespia Jr. was the police chief in South Kingstown for 35 years, and before that served in the Army and Rhode Island State Police.
nrinow.news
Brooklyn-based company looks to create 65-unit ‘tiny cabin’ rental outpost at Burrillville Scout camp
BURRILLVILLE – A business that markets tiny cabins where visiting urban dwellers can unplug and reconnect with nature has set its sights on Burrillville, with hopes to build a 65-unit campground on a property currently owned by the Rhode Island Boy Scouts. Brooklyn-based Getaway has submitted a preliminary proposal...
iheart.com
Police Warn Delivery Drivers To Be On Their Guard After Attack
A pizza delivery driver said his car was stolen at gunpoint Sunday night in Providence. Officers responded to Stone Street for a reported robbery around six p.m. According to the driver, three men approached him, one was armed with a gun, they took the vehicle and fled the scene. Police...
newbedfordguide.com
OPINION: “Mayor Mitchell, I dare you to spend one night in New Bedford’s Ash Street jail!”
“Mayor Mitchell: spend one night in the Ash Street Jail!. The recently printed comments of Mayor John Mitchell regarding the proposed closure of the New Bedford Ash Street jail and that “the proposal to close Ash Street may or may not ultimately make sense,” are puzzling and disappointing.
Rhode Island man gets life sentence in death of girlfriend
PROVIDENCE, R.I. — A Rhode Island man accused of running over and killing his on-and-off girlfriend during an argument has been sentenced to life in prison. James Grilli, 39, was sentenced on Monday after pleading no contest to second-degree murder and leaving the scene in the 2020 death of Erika Belcourt, according to a statement from the attorney general's office.
Turnto10.com
Jury hears 911 call made by Pawtucket officer on trial in teenager's shooting
WARWICK, R.I. (WJAR) — A suspended Pawtucket police officer accused of shooting a teen in 2021 hasn't taken the stand in his trial. However, Monday, his 911 call and recorded statement were played for the jury. "I just shot a kid," is how Officer Daniel Dolan's 911 call began....
fallriverreporter.com
Rhode Island man sentenced to life in prison for murdering girlfriend, mother of two
PROVIDENCE, R.I. – Attorney General Peter F. Neronha announced today that a Rhode Island man has been sentenced in Providence County Superior Court to life in prison after pleading to the murder of 43-year-old Erika Belcourt in Woonsocket in 2020. At a hearing on Monday, 39-year-old James Grilli of...
