MedicalXpress
Care costs more in consolidated health systems, reveals new research
Health care integration has long been touted as a panacea for reining in health care costs and boosting quality of care. But integrated health systems appear to be failing on both fronts, according to the results of a new nationwide study led by researchers at Harvard and the National Bureau of Economic Research (NBER).
beckershospitalreview.com
Consolidated health systems offer 'marginally better care at significantly higher costs': Study
Consolidated health systems have led to "marginally better care at significantly higher costs," according to a study published Jan. 24 in JAMA. The study was conducted by researchers from Boston-based Harvard Medical School and the National Bureau of Economic Research in Cambridge, Mass., according to a Jan. 24 Harvard Medical School news release.
Staffing woes set to weigh on hospital operator's profits
Jan 26 (Reuters) - Hospital operators in the U.S. are likely to see a dip in fourth-quarter profits as an ongoing staffing crunch limits their ability to take advantage of an early onset of the flu season and boost admissions.
beckershospitalreview.com
Samsung, IntelliTek Health partner on healthcare virtual assistant
Samsung has partnered with developer of patient-facing virtual assistant tools IntelliTek Health to bring artificial intelligence and digital voice assistance to the post-discharge process. Under the partnership, IntelliTek will work with Samsung Mobile Solutions to bring its AI solution, dubbed IntelliTek Health's Personal Virtual Assistant, to improve communication with patients...
beckershospitalreview.com
BJC Healthcare invests in minority entrepreneur fund, aims to reduce health inequities
St. Louis-based BJC Healthcare has made an anchor investment in a local minority entrepreneur support company in a bid to raise generational wealth in underserved communities and reduce health disparities by doing so. While BJC did not reveal the size of the investment in Wepower Capital, the funding is part...
Watch: A Vitals "Check-Up" event on health outcomes and care options for seniors
On Jan. 24 at 12:30pm ET, join Adriel Bettelheim and Tina Reed for a virtual event exploring the impact of factors from policy to social determinants on health outcomes and care options for seniors, featuring Rep. Raul Ruiz (D-Calif.) and National Hispanic Medical Association President & CEO Dr. Elena V. Rios. Register.
beckershospitalreview.com
How much 3 health systems are paying for EHR installs
Here is how much three health systems are expected to pay for the cost of purchasing, installing and upgrading a new or current electronic health record system:. Boston-based Tufts Medicine reported EHR installation costs of around $70 million last year. The health system uses Epic EHR, which it transitioned to Amazon Web Services last year.
beckershospitalreview.com
7 recent hospital, health system CEO moves
The following hospital and health system CEO moves have been reported by Becker's since Jan. 17. 1. Mark Holyoak, BSN, was named CEO of Pasco, Wash.-based Lourdes Health. 2. Scott Phillips resigned as acting CEO of El Centro (Calif.) Regional Medical Center after Healthcare Management Partners, where he is a managing director, terminated its contract with the hospital.
Biden Claims Unemployment is at a Record Low, and He's Helped Create the Most Jobs in American History
On Sunday, President Joe Biden took to Twitter to praise his administration's "accomplishments," saying, "With unemployment at a record low and the two strongest years of job creation in our history, I know America's best days are ahead."
Healthcare IT News
SA Health kicks off patient-generated data project with The Clinician
SA Health, together with the Commission on Excellence and Innovation in Health, will start collecting and analysing patient-reported measures across South Australia through its new programme. The Patient Reported Measures (PRM) programme will support clinical services to deliver "high-quality, patient-centred, and value-driven care" by encouraging patients to report on health...
beckershospitalreview.com
Northeast Georgia Health stays in the black even as income declines
Gainesville-based Northeast Georgia Health System, which earlier this month agreed to acquire rural hospital Habersham Medical Center, reported positive operating income of $118.2 million in 2022 even in the face of higher expenses. Expenses in the period ending Sept. 30 were up approximately 9 percent on 2021, driven mainly by...
beckershospitalreview.com
Tampa General partners with economic development council to expand research district
Tampa (Fla.) General Hospital is partnering with the Tampa Bay Economic Development Council to expand Tampa's medical and research district. The groups will work to attract clinicians and researchers to the area. Based on a study by the Washington Economics Group, the district is expected to generate $8.3 billion in economic impact and support 57,900 jobs.
beckershospitalreview.com
Pharmacy company backed by Mayo, Kaiser, Intermountain names CEO
A sterile compounding pharmacy company backed by the venture capital arms of Oakland, Calif.-based Kaiser Permanente, Rochester, Minn.-based Mayo Clinic and Salt Lake City-based Intermountain Health has appointed a new leader. Joseph Cosgrove was named president, CEO and director of Leiters, a 503B outsourcing provider, on Jan. 16. For the...
beckershospitalreview.com
URMC pediatric hospital launches workforce app for surgical staff
University of Rochester (N.Y.) Medical Center-Golisano Children’s Hospital partnered with digital health company Elemeno Health to launch an app for perioperative surgical staff. The app will provide the workers with digital communication tools and actionable insights. Additionally, the app offers how-to guides, checklists and quick training videos, according to...
