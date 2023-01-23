Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
beckershospitalreview.com
Clinical trial platform Paradigm debuts with $203M in funding, Dr. Stephen Klasko on board
Paradigm, a tech company that aims to integrate clinical trials more broadly into the healthcare system, launched Jan. 27 with a $203 million series A funding round co-led by venture capital firm General Catalyst. The startup says it's creating a technology-enabled platform to "make clinical trials a care option for...
beckershospitalreview.com
Northwell VC arm backs company detecting emotions with AI in $12.7M round
Northwell Holdings, the venture capital arm of New Hyde Park, N.Y.-based Northwell Health, is again backing Hume AI, a startup aiming to detect emotions using artificial intelligence, in a $12.7 million funding round for the company. Its potential applications include telehealth diagnosis, patient monitoring and digital therapy. The company also...
beckershospitalreview.com
U of Maryland Medical System partners with tech company to boost population health, reduce admin tasks
Baltimore-based University of Maryland Medical System has partnered with tech company Curation Health to use data analytics to improve population health and reduce administrative tasks for providers. The value-based care collaboration also includes CareFirst BlueCross BlueShield, which the health system embarked on a five-year innovation partnership with in 2020, and...
beckershospitalreview.com
Medtech startup expands to Phoenix after Mayo Clinic partnership
Sense Neuro Diagnostics, a startup developing a noninvasive brain scanner to improve outcomes for patients with stroke or brain injuries, is expanding after a partnership with Rochester, Minn.-based Mayo Clinic, Cincinnati Business Inquirer reported. The Cincinnati-based startup is opening a location in Phoenix to build upon a "know-how" licensing agreement...
beckershospitalreview.com
Lab results platform integrated with Epic raises $10M
Elaborate, a lab results tool integrated with Epic and more than 65 other EHR systems, raised $10 million in its seed financing round. Launched in 2021, the company aims to reduce the unnecessary communications between clinicians and patients by providing contextualized lab results and action items. Tusk Venture Partners led the financing round, according to a Jan. 26 Elaborate news release.
beckershospitalreview.com
Nurses secure big raises: Where, how much and when
Nurses and other workers at hospitals and health systems have secured large raises recently amid contract negotiations with unions. Others have also secured raises through minimum wage increases. Below is a breakdown of the raises, reported by Becker's since Dec. 14. 1. Members of the National Union of Healthcare Workers...
beckershospitalreview.com
The ins and outs of Optum partnerships
In a matter of days, Optum inked two major deals with health systems. Mike Valli, president of Optum's Northeast Region, says the organization is poised for more — that such quick succession is not mere coincidence. "I would not be surprised if that's what you see in 2023," Mr....
beckershospitalreview.com
Digital, telehealth groups start virtual care directory
Virtual care collaborative Impact has started a crowdsourced online directory of virtual care companies, featuring big players like Amazon Clinic, CVS Health and Amwell. Impact is an initiative of the Digital Medicine Society and American Telemedicine Association trade groups. The directory had 139 companies as of the last update on Jan. 23.
beckershospitalreview.com
Top 3 priorities for healthcare marketing chiefs in '23, per Deloitte
Healthcare chief marketing officers face an uncertain 2023 due to potential financial challenges but also opportunities in the form of creative partnerships and new tech trends, a new report from Deloitte found. Here are three things to know from the Jan. 24 report, which surveyed and interviewed more than 1,000...
beckershospitalreview.com
Private equity firms own at least 130 rural hospitals: 8 things to know
Private equity healthcare deals were down in 2022 but still had their second-biggest year on record, according to a Jan. 10 Bain & Co. report. The industry has an estimated $1.78 trillion lined up for potential investments in 2023, a 35 percent increase over September 2021. A new Private Equity...
beckershospitalreview.com
Nurse practitioners at physician offices served with more malpractice claims: study
New research found that nurse practitioners have more malpractice suits when working in a physician office than in an office owned by a nurse practitioner. The "Nurse Practitioner Professional Liability Exposure Claim Report: 5th Edition," compiled by CNA and Nurses Service Organization, analyzed 232 CNA professional liability claims closed between January 2017 and December 2021 and resulted in payments greater than $10,000.
beckershospitalreview.com
3M to lay off 2,500 employees, citing hospitals' financial challenges
3M is reducing its manufacturing staff by about 2,500 employees, citing financial struggles by hospitals as a factor, The Star Tribune in Minneapolis reported. CEO Mike Roman said hospital budget pressures and healthcare labor shortages were among the reasons for the job cuts, which affect approximately 2.6 percent of the company's global workforce, according to the Jan. 24 story. He also pointed to the conglomerate's exit from Russia and lingering COVID-19 issues in China.
beckershospitalreview.com
FDA advisers recommend 1st Candida treatment in over a decade
Rezafungin be approved to treat candidemia and invasive candidiasis in adults with limited or no alternative treatment option. If approved, it would mark the first new drug approval to treat the infections in more than a decade, according to Cidara Therapeutics, which developed the drug. The FDA panel's 14 to 1 vote to recommend rezafungin was based on results from phase 2 and 3 clinical trials, as well as extensive nonclinical findings. The once-weekly treatment demonstrated statistical non-inferiority when compared to caspofungin, the current standard of care given once daily.
beckershospitalreview.com
Nurses feel unprepared for future pandemics, unsupported by employers, survey finds
Forty-one percent of nurses nationwide do not feel prepared for a future variant, surge or pandemic, data from the American Nurses Foundation's survey revealed. On top of that, of the 12,500 nurses who were surveyed, 53 percent said verbal abuse toward them has increased, but 43 percent say there is not a reporting structure in place to report this, or they are unaware of one existing.
beckershospitalreview.com
'Workaholic' men are working less, study finds
The highest-earning group of men is spending more time off the clock, according to a study reported by The Wall Street Journal on Jan. 26. Researchers in the economics department at Washington University in St. Louis studied federal data to reach the conclusion, and their findings were published by the National Bureau of Economic Research.
beckershospitalreview.com
Telehealth
Hospitals are looking to invest in new technologies and work-on innovations that will improve the care patients receive. To learn more about how hospitals are adopting new technologies such as artificial intelligence, telehealth and predictive algorithms, Becker's reached out to Phoenix Children's Chief Innovation Officer David Higginson. Question: How does...
beckershospitalreview.com
RCM company Savista awarded HFMA peer-review designation
Savista, a healthcare revenue cycle management company, has been awarded a peer-review designation from the Healthcare Financial Management Association. The HFMA's peer-review process includes an 11-step review from a panel composed of current customers, industry experts and prospects that have not made the purchase, according to a Jan. 27 Savista news release.
beckershospitalreview.com
Precision oncology company Guardant Health lays off 130 employees
Precision oncology company Guardant Health has laid off about 130 employees, or 7 percent of its workforce, GenomeWeb reported. "This decision puts us in an even better position to deliver on the promise we made 10 years ago to transform cancer care," the company said in a statement to the news outlet, noting that the cuts will "better support both our near- and long-term growth as well as our path to profitability."
beckershospitalreview.com
University of Texas to offer online master's degree in AI, including health focus
University of Texas at Austin plans to offer an online master's degree in artificial intelligence, the first large-scale program of its kind. The online degree also will be the only one offered by a top-ranked institution priced near $10,000, according to a Jan. 26 university news release. The courses start in spring 2024.
beckershospitalreview.com
Sen. Warren asks FTC to probe two pharma acquisitions
Sen. Elizabeth Warren penned a letter Jan. 25 asking the Federal Trade Commission to "closely scrutinize" two proposed pharma deals: Amgen and Horizon Therapeutics, and Indivior and Opiant. In December, global drugmaker Amgen said it planned to buy the biotech company that specializes in rare disease treatments for $27.8 billion...
