Laverne is a beautiful gray DSH cat who is about 1 year old. She is very sweet, yet very shy cat who is looking for her forever home. She has come a long way since we rescued her and would do best in a quiet home. She does get along well with other cats. Laverne is spayed, fully vaccinated, test negative for FeLV/FIV, and microchipped.

SEEKONK, MA ・ 1 DAY AGO