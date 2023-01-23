Read full article on original website
Uprise RI
Remembering Allen Charette, who died alone and unhoused in Woonsocket
On Sunday morning night Allen died on a bench, alone. Allen is not the first to die outside and alone in Rhode Island, or even in Woonsocket, this year. At Monday evening’s meeting of the Woonsocket City Council we learned that Allen had interviewed for an apartment and was weeks away from stable housing. The possibility of housing, however, came too late to save his life.
Patriots.com
No Days Off: Cole Strange, Patriots reward Providence elementary school for perfect attendance
Young Woods Elementary School upheld its end of a bargain made last fall, so Cole Strange and the New England Patriots returned to Providence on Wednesday to reward those with perfect attendance through the first half of the school year. "There's a lot of hard work that the kids put...
Valley Breeze
F.I.N.A.O. Tattoo owner builds safe haven for artists in NP
NORTH PROVIDENCE – F.I.N.A.O. Ink Tattoo Company is now the biggest or close to the biggest tattoo company in the state, says owner Joseph Becton, who has opened both a tattoo parlor and a tattoo artist supply company in separate units of the same new plaza at 1998 Mineral Spring Ave.
Turnto10.com
East Providence's Pazi's Place serves up 50s style service
(WJAR) — For this week's Cheap Eats segment, NBC 10's Temi-Tope Adeleye takes us to East Providence where Pazi's Place is serving up 50's style service. "It has been a diner for over the last 55 years. We've been a 50s diner probably for the past 13 years," said Pazi's Place manager Jackie Brouillette.
middletownri.com
Middletown Beautiful -- "Second Beach In The Offseason"
Middletown resident Kati Campopiano is the first person to submit a photo to "Middletown Beautiful." Join her and send a picture of "Second Beach In The Offseason" to msheley@middletownri.com. #MiddletownRI. "I love how everything looks so dreamy near the beach in the mornings, and this picture almost looks like a...
Diocese of Providence to welcome new coadjutor bishop Thursday
12 News plans to live stream the 2 p.m. mass right here on WPRI.com.
RI school choice fair provides parents with more options
Advocates for school choice gathered in Warwick Sunday afternoon, offering Rhode Island families a chance to meet with representatives from several local schools.
Turnto10.com
Lawmaker files resolution urging state to reverse decision on Providence school closures
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WJAR) — A Rhode Island state lawmaker is urging the state Department of Education and Providence Public Schools to reverse the decision to close multiple Providence schools. Newly-elected Rep. Enrique Sanchez, D-Providence, presented a resolution to the General Assembly on Thursday, asking RIDE and the state-run school...
Woman accused of conning RI widower out of $80K
Brittany Rakia Shawnai Lasley has been charged with five counts of wire fraud and one count of aggravated identity theft.
cavchronicle.org
Teen Violence @ JSEC & in Providence Must Stop! Student Council Action Plan Starts Now!
School is supposed to be a safe place where we can go to learn, socialize, and get an education so that we can have a stable life. However, there has been a rise in fights in our school this past year, and it has caused a lot of unnecessary distractions for both students and staff here at JSEC.
The Explanation Behind This Door Sign at a Dartmouth Liquor Store
Oftentimes, it's the little things in life that can change someone's day from bad to better. You never know when it's going to happen, but with a little faith, you just might find or see something good enough to make a difference in your day. I've stumbled across this "little...
Surprising Santa DNA Test Results Out of Rhode Island
A determined young Rhode Island resident tried to prove Santa was real by using DNA and the test results are in. Scarlett, 10, collected her "evidence" on Christmas morning in her personal quest to prove Santa Claus was real. She grabbed partially eaten carrots and leftover Oreo cookies in plastic bags and then sent them to the Cumberland Police Department for help.
RI law enforcement legend dies at 84
Vincent Vespia Jr. was the police chief in South Kingstown for 35 years, and before that served in the Army and Rhode Island State Police.
reportertoday.com
Seekonk Animal Shelter News
Laverne is a beautiful gray DSH cat who is about 1 year old. She is very sweet, yet very shy cat who is looking for her forever home. She has come a long way since we rescued her and would do best in a quiet home. She does get along well with other cats. Laverne is spayed, fully vaccinated, test negative for FeLV/FIV, and microchipped.
Valley Breeze
RIDOT: Greystone Bridge will indeed be replaced with bike and pedestrian span
NORTH PROVIDENCE – It’s true that the Greystone Sluiceway Bridge at the Johnston/North Providence line will be replaced and turned into a bridge for pedestrians and bicyclists only, a representative from the Rhode Island Department of Transportation has confirmed. Spokesperson Charles St. Martin said RIDOT has been coordinating...
middletownri.com
Middletown Senior Center Earns Honors From Newport Hospital
MIDDLETOWN, R.I. (JANUARY 23, 2023) – The Middletown Senior Center was recently recognized for its outstanding work in the community by members of the Newport Hospital Senior Leadership Team. One of a number of outreach programs run by the Powel Avenue medical and wellness center, hospital staff presented a...
WPRI
Have fun at ‘Winterfest’ to support ‘The Izzy Foundation’
The Izzy Foundation seeks to design spaces, provide services and support to children with cancer and their families by implementing inpatient and outpatient services for pediatric patients at Hasbro Children’s Hospital, in Providence, Rhode Island and nationwide. You can support the mission at their upcoming “Winterfest”! Executive Director, Carla...
pctonline.com
Tony DeJesus Retires After 45 Years at Big Blue Bug Solutions
PROVIDENCE, R.I. - Tony DeJesus, vice president of Big Blue Bug Solutions, Providence, R.I., officially retired after 45 years with the company. Known for his bubbly upbeat personality, along with his wealth of pest control knowledge, DeJesus left quite a mark on the business, the industry and his community. DeJesus...
ecori.org
Affordable Housing Stock Shrinks in Some R.I. Towns
A nearly finished development called Pine View has helped the town of Exeter increase its proportion of affordable housing. (Colleen Cronin/ecoRI News) During the past decade, a few Rhode Island municipalities have made slow progress toward the state’s 10% low- and moderate-income housing requirement, while some have stalled and many others have fallen behind.
Turnto10.com
Jury hears 911 call made by Pawtucket officer on trial in teenager's shooting
WARWICK, R.I. (WJAR) — A suspended Pawtucket police officer accused of shooting a teen in 2021 hasn't taken the stand in his trial. However, Monday, his 911 call and recorded statement were played for the jury. "I just shot a kid," is how Officer Daniel Dolan's 911 call began....
