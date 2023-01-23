ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
East Greenwich, RI

Remembering Allen Charette, who died alone and unhoused in Woonsocket

On Sunday morning night Allen died on a bench, alone. Allen is not the first to die outside and alone in Rhode Island, or even in Woonsocket, this year. At Monday evening’s meeting of the Woonsocket City Council we learned that Allen had interviewed for an apartment and was weeks away from stable housing. The possibility of housing, however, came too late to save his life.
WOONSOCKET, RI
F.I.N.A.O. Tattoo owner builds safe haven for artists in NP

NORTH PROVIDENCE – F.I.N.A.O. Ink Tattoo Company is now the biggest or close to the biggest tattoo company in the state, says owner Joseph Becton, who has opened both a tattoo parlor and a tattoo artist supply company in separate units of the same new plaza at 1998 Mineral Spring Ave.
NORTH PROVIDENCE, RI
East Providence's Pazi's Place serves up 50s style service

(WJAR) — For this week's Cheap Eats segment, NBC 10's Temi-Tope Adeleye takes us to East Providence where Pazi's Place is serving up 50's style service. "It has been a diner for over the last 55 years. We've been a 50s diner probably for the past 13 years," said Pazi's Place manager Jackie Brouillette.
EAST PROVIDENCE, RI
Middletown Beautiful -- "Second Beach In The Offseason"

Middletown resident Kati Campopiano is the first person to submit a photo to "Middletown Beautiful." Join her and send a picture of "Second Beach In The Offseason" to msheley@middletownri.com. #MiddletownRI. "I love how everything looks so dreamy near the beach in the mornings, and this picture almost looks like a...
MIDDLETOWN, RI
Surprising Santa DNA Test Results Out of Rhode Island

A determined young Rhode Island resident tried to prove Santa was real by using DNA and the test results are in. Scarlett, 10, collected her "evidence" on Christmas morning in her personal quest to prove Santa Claus was real. She grabbed partially eaten carrots and leftover Oreo cookies in plastic bags and then sent them to the Cumberland Police Department for help.
CUMBERLAND, RI
Seekonk Animal Shelter News

Laverne is a beautiful gray DSH cat who is about 1 year old. She is very sweet, yet very shy cat who is looking for her forever home. She has come a long way since we rescued her and would do best in a quiet home. She does get along well with other cats. Laverne is spayed, fully vaccinated, test negative for FeLV/FIV, and microchipped.
SEEKONK, MA
RIDOT: Greystone Bridge will indeed be replaced with bike and pedestrian span

NORTH PROVIDENCE – It’s true that the Greystone Sluiceway Bridge at the Johnston/North Providence line will be replaced and turned into a bridge for pedestrians and bicyclists only, a representative from the Rhode Island Department of Transportation has confirmed. Spokesperson Charles St. Martin said RIDOT has been coordinating...
JOHNSTON, RI
Middletown Senior Center Earns Honors From Newport Hospital

MIDDLETOWN, R.I. (JANUARY 23, 2023) – The Middletown Senior Center was recently recognized for its outstanding work in the community by members of the Newport Hospital Senior Leadership Team. One of a number of outreach programs run by the Powel Avenue medical and wellness center, hospital staff presented a...
MIDDLETOWN, RI
Have fun at ‘Winterfest’ to support ‘The Izzy Foundation’

The Izzy Foundation seeks to design spaces, provide services and support to children with cancer and their families by implementing inpatient and outpatient services for pediatric patients at Hasbro Children’s Hospital, in Providence, Rhode Island and nationwide. You can support the mission at their upcoming “Winterfest”! Executive Director, Carla...
PROVIDENCE, RI
Tony DeJesus Retires After 45 Years at Big Blue Bug Solutions

PROVIDENCE, R.I. - Tony DeJesus, vice president of Big Blue Bug Solutions, Providence, R.I., officially retired after 45 years with the company. Known for his bubbly upbeat personality, along with his wealth of pest control knowledge, DeJesus left quite a mark on the business, the industry and his community. DeJesus...
PROVIDENCE, RI
Affordable Housing Stock Shrinks in Some R.I. Towns

A nearly finished development called Pine View has helped the town of Exeter increase its proportion of affordable housing. (Colleen Cronin/ecoRI News) During the past decade, a few Rhode Island municipalities have made slow progress toward the state’s 10% low- and moderate-income housing requirement, while some have stalled and many others have fallen behind.
MIDDLETOWN, RI

