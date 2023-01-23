Cazenovia Pride seeks Ally of the Year nominations

CAZENOVIA — Cazenovia Pride is currently seeking nominations for its “Amy Bradstreet Ally of the Year” award, which will be announced on Saturday, June 17 at Lakeland Park during the third annual Pride Fest Weekend festivities.

According to Pride Fest organizer Travis Barr, Cazenovia Pride is looking for local nominees who not only openly support LGBTQIA+ community members and youth but also serve as examples of kindness and compassion towards all.

During the first annual Pride Fest Weekend, the Ally of the Year award was posthumously presented to former Cazenovia community member Amy Bradstreet, who was killed at her home in 2014.

Bradstreet was the daughter of former Nelson Town Supervisor Roger Bradstreet and his wife, Bonnie.

Barr created the award to honor Bradstreet and her family for the role they played in his youth and in shaping who he is today.

“Amy Bradstreet was a huge part of my childhood and teenage years, and it was her kindness, compassion, and support that made me feel like the ‘coolest kid in school’ despite feeling like I was on an island as a gay youth in the 90s in Cazenovia,” said Barr. “Our goal is to highlight how easy it is to truly support people who may be different from you. [We hope to highlight] someone who is an example of treating everyone equally while also recognizing another person’s lived experiences.”

Last year, the award was presented to Cazenovia community member Casey Frazee.

Nominations for this year’s honoree can be sent to CazenoviaPride@gmail.com along with a few sentences describing why they would be the best person for this award. Direct messages can also be sent to Cazenovia Pride (“ cazenoviapride ”) on Instagram.

All nominees should live within the Cazenovia Central School District.

Cazenovia Pride is also looking for suggestions for its Youth Ambassador, a local student who interacts with other young people in an inspiring and engaging way.

“This person shows passion, enthusiasm, kindness, and commitment in supporting all young people in their journey through life and especially at Cazenovia Pride Festival,” said Barr.

According to Barr, this year’s Pride Fest has been scheduled for Father’s Day weekend, but the organizing committee is still in the early stages of planning. Additional details will be shared as they become available.