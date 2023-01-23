ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cazenovia, NY

Two professional artists to present mixed-media workshop in Carpenter’s Barn

By Kate Hill
Eagle Newspapers
Eagle Newspapers
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2DEAqe_0kOBoo0000

CAZENOVIA — On Saturday, Feb. 25, professional exhibiting artists Jen Pepper and Pilar Figueira will encourage community members to ignite their inner artists through a creative, mixed-media workshop inside Carpenter’s Barn at Lakeland Park in Cazenovia.

Open to ages 16 and older and all artistic levels, the program will run from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., with a snow date of Saturday, March 4.

“The guided workshop will introduce artistic materials and techniques to all, whatever their level, from [beginner] to advanced students,” said Pepper. “We will work with collage, stencils, and a variety of acrylic mediums and paint on stretch canvases.”

All supplies will be provided, and each participant will leave with a 12×16-inch canvas ready to hang on their wall.

“This opportunity will not only set fire to the participants’ creative souls, giving each new techniques to continue to explore beyond the workshop, but it will also be a morning to meet other like-minded people and make new friends,” said Figueira.

Carpenter’s Barn was originally built in 1889 as a carriage house for the former Lakeland estate (now Lakeland Park). Through the efforts of CazArts creative alliance, in cooperation with the Cazenovia Area Community Development Association, the Village of Cazenovia, and Cazenovia College, the stone building has been refurbished and repurposed to serve as a dynamic arts hub and “welcoming gateway” to the village.

The barn’s main room has been transformed into a multi-purpose Community Arts Hall, which is available for classes, meetings, workshops, performances, and programs.

The stables have been redesigned into a large, shared art studio with six workstations for artists who want to rent their own dedicated space and work around other artists.

Pepper and Figueira, who both work out of The Artist Studio at Carpenter’s Barn, plan to bring their unique artistic skillsets and instructional experience to their upcoming workshop.

Figueira ( pilarfigueira.com ) is a Portuguese artist who, according to her website, “creates period paintings of scenes that feel strikingly familiar with brush strokes of oil and nostalgia.”

“By representing common experiences shared in old photographs, her paintings transform old memories into new narratives, creating figurative portraits that are both anonymous in nature but also very personal,” the website states. “. . . Women play a crucial pictorial role in her work.”

Figueira’s work has been exhibited at the Blaffer Art Museum, the Lawndale Art Center’s “The Big Show” in Houston, Texas, and the Vignette Art Fair at The Women’s Museum in Fair Park in Dallas, Texas. She currently has an exhibition titled “Recollection” on display in the Cazenovia Public Library Gallery through Jan. 31.

Born in Canada, Pepper ( jenpepper.com ) is a visual artist who works in both two- and three-dimensional media. She has exhibited in solo and group shows internationally since 1990. Her work has been reviewed in “Sculpture” magazine among other journals, and she has been an artist in residence at institutions throughout the world.

Pepper holds a bachelor of fine arts degree from the Maryland Institute College of Art & Design and a master of fine arts degree from the University of Connecticut. She is a professor of art and art history at Cazenovia College and the director of the Cazenovia College Art Gallery in Reisman Hall.

Figueira and Pepper’s Feb. 25 workshop is limited to 25 participants. Sign up by emailing pilar.figueira@gmail.com.

The cost per participant is $60, which includes four hours of full instruction and all materials. A registration fee of $30 is required to be paid by Feb. 18.

To learn more about CazArts and Carpenter’s Barn, visit cazarts.com/carpenters_barn .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
iheartoswego.com

Mark D. Taylor – January 17, 2023 Featured

Mark D. Taylor, 62, of Oswego, NY has passed away on January 17th, 2023. Mark was born in Bowling Green Ohio to Ms. Carol Francis Lenz and William Wallace Taylor on July 15, 1960. He attended Homer High School and UTI Technical College of Arizona from 1980 to 1982. During high school and into technical school, he discovered his enjoyment in building audio equipment and building environmental control systems for computer equipment systems.
OSWEGO, NY
Eagle Newspapers

LHS students named Scholastic Art winners

LIVERPOOL HIGH SCHOOL – Twelve Liverpool High School recently were honored as part of the 2023 CNY Scholastic Art Awards program. The annual competition recognizes the achievements of hundreds of students throughout 14 Central New York counties. Two LHS students were recognized with special awards as part of this...
LIVERPOOL, NY
Eagle Newspapers

Local arts community starts planning for college closing

CAZENOVIA — On Jan. 18, CazArts creative alliance gathered representatives of the local arts community at the Cazenovia Public Library & Museum (CPL) to begin exploring options for the future of the arts without Cazenovia College. On Dec. 7, 2022, the nearly 200-year-old college announced its decision to permanently...
CAZENOVIA, NY
14850.com

New owner, new plan for Brews and Brats property north of Trumansburg

The owners of Brews and Brats at Autumn View announced last September that they’d accepted a purchase offer on the property, and the eatery on Route 96 just outside the Village of Trumansburg had closed. Monday night, the owners of New Park Event Venue in Ithaca’s northwest announced they’ll be opening a new venue at “a new sister property called Cedarwood” in the Brews and Brats location.
TRUMANSBURG, NY
96.9 WOUR

Beyond Sad: Otto the Syracuse University Hawk Dies 5 Days After Mate

Otto, one-half of the popular red-tailed hawk duo that lived on Syracuse University's campus, has died just five days after his longtime mate Sue. Students from the SUNY Environmental Science and Forestry reported a felled red-tailed hawk on the grounds of the Oakwood Cemetery on January 19th. The students contacted bird enthusiast Anne Marie Higgins, an unofficial expert on the pair who also runs the Red-Tailed Hawk Tales Facebook page. Higgins confirmed the sad news: It was indeed Sue's widowed mate Otto.
SYRACUSE, NY
iheartoswego.com

Paul F. Chatterton – January 20, 2023 Featured

Paul F. “Buddy” Chatterton. 78 of Oswego passed away Friday morning at his home surrounded by his loving family. He was born in Oswego and was the son of the late Anthony and Marjorie Terwilliger Chatterton. He was the husband of the late Barbara A. Mittler Chatterton who...
OSWEGO, NY
WKTV

Aqua Vino holds ribbon cutting, officially opening for business

NEW HARTFORD, N.Y. -- After much community anticipation, Aqua Vino held its grand opening Monday morning at its new location, on Clinton Street in New Hartford. The Utica Chamber of Commerce, Assemblywoman Buttenschon and the Town Supervisor, among others joined the Esche family for a special ribbon cutting. "I wish...
NEW HARTFORD, NY
ithaca.com

Bed bug infestation at INHS-owned 210 Hancock St.

Big bad bed bugs have infiltrated an Ithaca Neighborhood Housing Services (INHS) owned property at 210 Hancock St. in Ithaca, says a building resident that wishes to remain anonymous. The building at 210 Hancock St. is largely Section 8 subsidized housing, and dealt with a previous bed bug infestation in...
96.1 The Eagle

This Incredible Restaurant Is Opening In Utica New York Finally

Back in March of 2022, we learned that one of Syracuse New York's classic restaurants was expanding into the Utica area. We finally know when it is opening. Syracuse is home to so many amazing restaurants that we don't have the luxury of having here in the Mohawk Valley. Brooklyn Pickle is one of those. However, Brooklyn Pickle is opening at a new location in downtown Utica at 600 State Street beginning March of 2023. The store will operate between 10AM and 7PM. According to CNY Central, the store will have access to over 150 parking spaces, meaning, we will have one heck of a party in downtown.
UTICA, NY
ithaca.com

Advocacy Center Announces Resignation of Executive Director

The Board of Directors of the Advocacy Center of Tompkins County today announced that Heather Campbell has resigned as executive director, effective February 1, 2023 after 25 years of service to the agency. Campbell has accepted the position of Deputy Director for the NYS Coalition Against Domestic Violence. Campbell joined...
Eagle Newspapers

Eagle Newspapers

Syracuse, NY
2K+
Followers
4K+
Post
340K+
Views
ABOUT

Eagle News produces the Cazenovia Republican, Eagle Bulletin, Baldwinsville Messenger, Eagle Observer, Eagle Star-Review and the Skaneateles Press, in addition to Syracuse Parent, Prime, and the PennySaver.

 https://eaglenewsonline.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy