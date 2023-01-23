Read full article on original website
Salt on roadways: Scientists look for a greener path on roads
Rock salt saves lives by helping tires grip icy roads. It avoids broken bones when homeowners use it on slick sidewalks, driveways and parking lots. And in Kansas, one of the country’s top salt producers, rock salt generates paychecks. But it also costs Americans billions in corroding cars and...
Young Kan. lawmakers: Pay hike needed to remain in office, attract better candidates
TOPEKA — When Rep. Tory Marie Blew first won election to the House in 2016, people told her she was losing money by going to Topeka. She was 23 years old at the time, and her only expenses were rent and student loan repayment. As she has grown older — and married, with a mortgage — the financial implications of public service have come into focus. Lawmakers earn $88 per day during the legislative session.
Carl R. Ice College of Engineering remains top choice for Kansas engineering students
MANHATTAN —According to enrollment data released by the Kansas Board of Regents, the Carl R. Ice College of Engineering at Kansas State University remains the top choice in Kansas for engineering students, leading the list of state institutions with the largest number of engineering graduates and currently enrolled students of any engineering school in the state in 2022.
Battle in Missouri legislature over trans student athletes
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — The leader of Missouri's state Senate on Thursday said Republican senators are unified against letting transgender girls play on girls' sports teams. Senate President Pro Tem Caleb Rowden's comments to reporters on Thursday signal that restrictions on what teams transgender student athletes can play...
Kansas struggles to deal with issue of runaway foster children
TOPEKA — Two Kansas foster runaways died in 2022. The body of one turned up in an empty lot in Kansas City, Kansas. The second stole a car and crashed into a semi near Parsons. The deaths of those children prompted criticism of the Kansas Department for Children and...
Anti-abortion lawmakers in Kansas propose a complete ban
WICHITA, Kan. — Republican lawmakers in Kansas have introduced legislation that would outlaw abortion beginning at fertilization — without exceptions for rape, incest or to save the life or health of the mother. The near-total ban is the most extreme anti-abortion legislation introduced in Kansas so far this...
KDHE reports jump in number of COVID cases, 41 more deaths
TOPEKA — The Kansas Department of Health reported 2,148 new coronavirus cases in Kansas from Jan. 18 to Jan. 25, for a total of 926,022 cases. The state reported 1,937 cases the previous week. On Wednesday, the state reported 41 additional COVID-19 deaths since the report on Jan. 18,...
🎥 Governor decries 'distracting' Kansas with 'wedge issues'
TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Democratic Gov. Laura Kelly called Tuesday for Kansas officials to stop distracting themselves with "wedge issues” in education, sharply rebuking a Republican-controlled Legislature pursuing policies catering to conservative parents unhappy with public schools. Kelly used her annual State of the State address to decry...
Coalition to lawmakers: Amend Kansas drivers license revocation law
TOPEKA — Sen. Oletha Faust-Goudeau says state law revoked driving privileges for failure to pay a traffic citation should be amended to give motorists the opportunity to apply for a restricted license so they could get to work and earn money to pay off the any penalties. Faust-Goudeau, a...
Kan. AG files lawsuit over unlawful change to immigration visa rules
TOPEKA — Kansas Attorney General Kris Kobach is suing the Biden administration over a new U.S. Department of Homeland Security program that unlawfully creates a de facto path the citizenship for hundreds of thousands of aliens, according to a statement from his office. “The Biden administration is once again...
Man set rural Kan. house on fire, left and did not report blaze
BARTON COUNTY —Authorities reported a man intentionally set a vacant, rural home on fire and left it unattended in rural Barton County Tuesday. Nearby residents and fire crews did not know. Just after 2p.m. Tuesday, Barton County Fire District 2, Hoisington, received a call to a reported structure fire...
KC-area man assaulted girlfriend, fired a gun and hid in a closet
KANSAS CITY —A Kansas City-area man has been charged in connection with a domestic assault that also involved firing a handgun inside and outside a Lee's Summit residence that the suspect later failed to come out of after police surrounded the residence, according to Jackson County Prosecutor Jean Peters Baker.
