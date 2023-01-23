ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Des Moines city council to consider E. 4th Street, East Lake Drive projects

 2 days ago

DES MOINES, Iowa — The Des Moines City Council will vote on whether to move forward with some high-price projects at its Monday night meeting.

Board members will be voting on whether to begin the reconstruction of East Fourth Street from East Martin Luther King Parkway to East Market Street. The estimated cost for the project is around $4.75 million and approval at the meeting would allow the city to begin accepting bids on the project.

The board will also vote on a project that would extend the Easter Lake Drive sidewalk from Indianola Avenue to Easter Lake Park. The work is estimated to cost $2.2 million.

You can check out the agenda for the meeting here .

