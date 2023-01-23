Read full article on original website
Legendary Actor and Comedian Dies
Legendary comedian and actor John Bird, who was best known for his comedy roles during the television satire boom of the 1960s, has reportedly died. Bird, known best for his sketches alongside John Fortune and Rory Bremner, reportedly died on Christmas Day, according to the BBC. The trio starred in the hit TV series "Bremner, Bird and Fortune," which featured the comedians in satirical sketches.
Male Model Jeremy Ruehlemann Dies at 27
Jeremy Ruehlemann passed away on Sunday. The male model, born in New Jersey, was 27 years old. Though no cause of death is known at this time, news of Ruehlemann’s death was announced on Facebook by his childhood friend Gianni Simpson. During his life, Ruehlemann grew as a top American male model after leaving his psychology studies in 2017 to pursue a fashion career. He quickly became an industry star, modeling for brands including Christian Siriano, John Varvatos, Joseph Abboud, Superdry, Macy’s, Zara, Nick Graham and Atelier Cillian. Ruehlemann was represented by Soul Artist Management, as well as Next Models’ London and...
4 Songs You Didn’t Know Cyndi Lauper Wrote for Other Artists
Born in Brooklyn, New York on June 22, 1953, and raised in Queens, New York, Cyndi Lauper began singing in cover bands in the early 1970s before forming her band Blue Angel, and writing and recording the band’s self-titled album in 1980. Following the band’s breakup, Lauper continued writing,...
Paul Simon Called out Bob Dylan for ‘Dumping’ on People: ‘It’s Really Easy to Put Somebody Down’
Paul Simon believed that he and Bob Dylan were different as musicians despite comparisons. He said Dylan was often putting people down.
Tim Allen's 'Home Improvement' Co-Star Patricia Richardson Reacts to Resurfaced Clip of Him Flashing Her
Patricia Richardson is speaking out. After TMZ resurfaced a clip showing Tim Allen flashing her on the set of Home Improvement, Richardson reacted to the blooper reel moment in a statement to ET. The clip in question shows Allen, who starred on the sitcom as Tim Taylor, dressed in a...
Hootie & the Blowfish Had to Pay Up Because ‘Only Wanna Be With You’ Was So Similar to Bob Dylan Songs
Hootie & the Blowfish's Darius Rucker said "Only Wanna Be with You" took lyrics from one of Bob Dylan's classic songs.
Johnny Cash Used the Same Trick as Led Zeppelin’s Jimmy Page While Recording His Last Album
Johnny Cash used the same trick as Jimmy Page while recording his last album, and other threads connect the two musicians.
Brooke Shields revisits Tom Cruise's 'ridiculous' antidepressant snub in new documentary: report
In Brooke Shields' new documentary "Pretty Baby: Brooke Shields," the clash between Shields and Tom Cruise from 2005 is revisited.
Bachman-Turner Overdrive Drummer Robbie Bachman Dead at 69: 'We Rocked the World Together'
The band was known for classics like "You Ain't Seen Nothing Yet" and "Takin' Care of Business" Robbie Bachman, drummer for Bachman–Turner Overdrive, has died at the age of 69. Robbie's brother and the band's lead vocalist and guitarist Randy Bachman shared the news on Twitter Friday morning. "Another sad departure," Randy wrote. "The pounding beat behind BTO, my little brother Robbie has joined Mum, Dad & brother Gary on the other side. Maybe Jeff Beck needs a drummer! He was an integral cog in our rock 'n'...
1 Jimmy Page Solo Inspired Eddie Van Halen’s Guitar Tapping, but Page Said He Wasn’t Worthy of EVH’s Skill
One Jimmy Page solo that influenced Eddie Van Halen ended up being something Page said he could never perform as well as EVH.
The Tragic, Sad Tale of Sandra Dee and Bobby Darrin
“Together, my parents embodied a dream of what one could be, or have, or marry. Dream Lovers is about two people whose childhoods were cruelly twisted by forces they could not control... It is the record of my search for the truth about my parents as people so that I can accept them, separate from them, and have my own life as Dodd Darrin.”
Top 10 Songs of 1978
Rock 'n' roll wasn't totally dead in 1978. It just seemed that way as it swatted away incoming assaults by punk, disco and the always-pesky pop music. The year's best albums faced some of these changes by adapting to them. Likewise, the Top 10 Songs of 1978 incorporated some new sounds to stay relevant, bolstering their classic-rock sway with some disco bounce and punk fury. It wasn't always an easy mix, but they kept rock 'n' roll alive.
Paul Simon Called 1 Paul McCartney Song ‘Garbage’: ‘It Offends Me’
Paul Simon was generally a fan of Paul McCartney as a songwriter. He couldn't stand one of McCartney's songs, though.
Justin Bieber Sells Entire Music Catalog In Historic Deal
This marks the largest rights sale for any artist of Justin Bieber's generation.
Paul McCartney Once Revealed His Favorite Version of George Harrison’s ‘While My Guitar Gently Weeps’
Paul McCartney once revealed his favorite version of George Harrison's 'While My Guitar Gently Weeps.' It isn't the one that appears on 'The White Album.'
Jeff Beck Remembered: 10 of the Guitar Hero’s Finest Musical Moments
Jeff Beck, who died suddenly at the age of 78, was among the first and last of rock music’s epic guitar heroes. He played according to his own rules, with styles as unpredictable as the diverse genres through which he jammed, flanged, strummed and rolled. Capriciously innovative and unwilling to compromise — often to the detriment of having a single-minded career goal — Beck was one of Great Britain’s most noted musicians to come out of the psychedelic blues-based 1960s, an honor he shared with his fellow Yardbirds, Eric Clapton and Jimmy Page. For all of his frenetic soloing prowess, however, Beck was,...
‘George & Tammy’ Star Jessica Chastain Reveals She Felt ‘Embarrassed’ Trying to Sing Like Tammy Wynette
George & Tammy star Jessica Chastain may be an Oscar-winning actress, but that doesn’t mean that she feels confident about... The post ‘George & Tammy’ Star Jessica Chastain Reveals She Felt ‘Embarrassed’ Trying to Sing Like Tammy Wynette appeared first on Outsider.
Matthew Modine: ‘It’s fascinating watching the sack of flesh I live in showing signs of wear’
Born in California, Matthew Modine, 63, made his film debut in the 80s, sharing the best actor award at the 1983 Venice film festival for Robert Altman’s Streamers. In 1984, he played the title role in Alan Parker’s Birdy, and in 1987 he starred in Stanley Kubrick’s Full Metal Jacket. Modine is Dr Martin Brenner in the hit Netflix series Stranger Things, and is currently playing Atticus Finch in To Kill a Mockingbird in the West End of London. He is married with two children and lives in New York.
Paul Simon Hated Being Compared to Bob Dylan, but He Wished He Could Sound More Like Him in 1 Unique Way
Paul Simon said he tried to sound a little more like Bob Dylan when he sang. He was never able to achieve this, though.
Meryl Streep thought she was being badly insulted by Jennifer Lawrence
Meryl Streep was convinced that Jennifer Lawrence, Leonardo DiCaprio, and Timothée Chalamet were constantly insulting her while filming 2021 Netflix movie Don’t Look Up. In the satirical disaster comedy movie, Streep played the president of the United States who failed to react to the news that a world-ending comet was going to strike Earth.
