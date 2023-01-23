Read full article on original website
Savannah Tribune
Savannah Black Heritage Festival Opens with In-Person Events Feb. 1
Savannah Black Heritage Festival (SBHF) will take place February 1 – 28 in-person with the central theme, “The Festival Lives So Our Legacy Thrives.” Committed to emphasizing the importance of celebrating Black culture, the festival will bring cultural education and exposure to the performing and visual arts, as well as, historical gems and entertainment for all demographics and interests throughout the celebration.
WJCL
Popular River Street restaurant receives prestigious honor
SAVANNAH, Ga. — A restaurant that has called River Street home for more than three decades can now boast as being one of the top restaurants in the world. For the last 30-plus years, the Olympia Café has been a staple down on River Street. The restaurant with a Greek flare is now getting worldwide recognition as readers of Tripadvisor has named it one of the top 10 percent restaurants in the world.
gsabizwire.com
Aileron Management Acquires Historic Hamilton-Turner Inn
A group of investors led by Aileron Management announced they have acquired The Hamilton-Turner Inn, a 17-room AAA Four-Diamond historic boutique hotel in Savannah, Georgia. The Greenville SC-based hospitality management firm, Aileron Management, will assume management of the inn. This acquisition marks Aileron’s 4th hotel management addition in 2022 and its first property in Georgia.
Savannah Tribune
Savannah Culinary Institute Sale Features Artisan Breads, Chocolates and Pastries
Savannah Technical College’s Savannah Culinary Institute offers its tenth annual online, pre-order Sweetheart Sale featuring assorted artisan chocolates, pastries and artisan breads just prior to Valentine’s Day at www.bistrosavoir.com. Hand-made artisan chocolates truffles will be sold in a heart-shaped cardboard box for $32 and in four-packs for $10...
wtoc.com
Learn to marinate chicken wings with Zunzi’s
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - We are a little over two weeks away from Super Bowl Sunday, which pretty much the day for wings. Zunzi’s in downtown Savannah takes a different approach to their wings and Larry Belton is in the kitchen with us to show us their take on the popular gameday snack.
Where to go for the Girls Engineer It Day in Savannah
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – A local Society of Women Engineers chapter will be hosting a Girls Engineer It Day on Jan. 28 at Woodville Tompkins High School. The day will give 300 Coastal Empire elementary, middle, and high school students the opportunity to get hands on experience working in STEM. The activities will be age […]
matadornetwork.com
These Savannah Hotels Offer the Finest Southern Hospitality in the City
Savannah, Georgia is one of the oldest cities in the United States and has a rich history and culture that dates back to its founding in 1733. Known for being the first planned metropolis US, the many historic squares, antebellum architecture, art galleries, shops, restaurants, and parks charm visitors. This Southern hospitality and beauty are also mirrored in the many exceptional Savannah hotels.
WJCL
'It can give us many more years of great service': Savannah landmark globe gets a makeover
SAVANNAH, Ga. — An iconic Savannah landmark is getting a facelift. The iconic globe that sits along Derenne Avenue right before Abercorn Street has stood in the spot since the 1950s. With all the recent construction going on in the area, many wondered what would happen to the globe.
wtoc.com
St. Joseph’s/Candler to break ground on Richmond Hill campus in February
RICHMOND HILL, Ga. (WTOC) - St. Joseph’s/Candler leaders say they’ll break ground on a new Richmond Hill campus at the end of next month. The project will be built near the new Heartwood Development which is expected to have 10,000 homes in 25 years. After three years of...
allongeorgia.com
Lobster Dogs Food Truck at Georgia Southern Jan 27 and Tractor Supply Feb 2
Lobster Dogs Food Truck is returning to Statesboro this Friday, January 27 at Georgia Southern’s Student Union Building, 11:00 am – 2:00 pm and Thursday, February 2 at Tractor Supply, 2:30 pm – 6:30 pm. Menu items to choose from are rolls with lobster, crab, or shrimp...
5 Savannah and Richmond Hill students nominated as US Pres. Scholars
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Some local high schoolers have been recommended for one of the nation’s highest honors, the United States Presidential Scholars Program. The program recognizes and honors some of America’s most distinguished graduating high school seniors. Five students in Savannah and Richmond Hill have been nominated to represent their districts as United States […]
Broughton Streetscapes Project construction could finish Friday
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Construction continues on one of the busiest streets in downtown Savannah. It’s been years since the Broughton Streetscapes Project first began, and many are wondering when it will finally end. Good things come to those who wait and after speaking with the mayor, it looks like the City of Savannah won’t be […]
Savannah Tribune
Dr. Bonzo Reddick Named Health Director of the Coastal Health District
Public health in coastal Georgia has a new leader. Bonzo Reddick, MD, has been named health director of the 8-county Coastal Health District. Dr. Reddick steps into the public health leadership role following the retirement of Dr. Lawton Davis. Dr. Reddick is no stranger to the community health needs of...
Dale and Walter Gibson, a lifetime of service in Bulloch County
Dale and Walter Gibson have been serving the citizens of Bulloch County in one form or another for over 45 years. They met in Swainsboro, GA, in 1978 and after getting married, moved to Statesboro to begin their careers as educators. Mrs. Dale taught math for 10 years at Statesboro High School and 20 years at Georgia Southern. Mr. Walter taught vocational agriculture and forestry for 30 years.
WSAV-TV
TALMADGE BRIDGE PROJECT GETS THE GREEN LIGHT
The State Transportation Board has voted to move forward in updating the Talmadge Bridge in Savannah. The State Transportation Board has voted to move forward in updating the Talmadge Bridge in Savannah. Boys HS BBall: Benedictine wants be known for basketball, …. Benedictine Military School has won four state titles...
wtoc.com
Savannah’s City Council set to share proposed changes to their alcohol ordinance Thursday
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Savannah’s City Council has been holding meetings and public feedback sessions since October to discuss potential changes to the city’s alcohol ordinance. They’ve finally produced a list of revisions that’ll bring up at Thursday’s meeting and if they pass, they’ll go into effect on...
As egg prices soar, local businesses feel the impact
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Egg prices are hurting just about everyone’s pockets, including bakery and restaurant owners. According to NBC, the national average cost of eggs has doubled in the last two years, with prices climbing to almost $10. Owner of Unforgettable Bakery in Savannah, Belinda Baptiste, says she has felt the pinch. “Can’t get […]
A Giant, Stony Flower Grows in Downtown Statesboro Art Trail
The City of Statesboro is working on finishing the growth of an extremely large, vibrantly colorful flower art trail which they hope all citizens can enjoy this year. And many art projects will blossom from it. In fact, the city will be finalizing hardscape or paving elements in a flower-shaped...
wtoc.com
What’s next for the Savannah Civic Center?
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The City of Savannah is seeking outside help to come up with what’s next for the Savannah Civic Center. Savannah City Council voted to demolish the Civic Center after plans for the Enmarket Arena were finalized in 2019. City of Savannah staffers recently held a...
cspdailynews.com
Parker’s Hires Loyalty, Marketing and Talent Acquisition Leaders
Convenience-store retailer Parker’s Corp. has hired three new team members to support the company’s growth and expansion across coastal Georgia and South Carolina through enhanced marketing efforts, loyalty program management and talent acquisition. Savannah, Georgia-based Parker’s owns and operates approximately 70 c-stores throughout coastal Georgia and South Carolina...
