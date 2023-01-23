Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
gsabizwire.com
Aileron Management Acquires Historic Hamilton-Turner Inn
A group of investors led by Aileron Management announced they have acquired The Hamilton-Turner Inn, a 17-room AAA Four-Diamond historic boutique hotel in Savannah, Georgia. The Greenville SC-based hospitality management firm, Aileron Management, will assume management of the inn. This acquisition marks Aileron’s 4th hotel management addition in 2022 and its first property in Georgia.
WJCL
Popular River Street restaurant receives prestigious honor
SAVANNAH, Ga. — A restaurant that has called River Street home for more than three decades can now boast as being one of the top restaurants in the world. For the last 30-plus years, the Olympia Café has been a staple down on River Street. The restaurant with a Greek flare is now getting worldwide recognition as readers of Tripadvisor has named it one of the top 10 percent restaurants in the world.
Savannah Tribune
Savannah Culinary Institute Sale Features Artisan Breads, Chocolates and Pastries
Savannah Technical College’s Savannah Culinary Institute offers its tenth annual online, pre-order Sweetheart Sale featuring assorted artisan chocolates, pastries and artisan breads just prior to Valentine’s Day at www.bistrosavoir.com. Hand-made artisan chocolates truffles will be sold in a heart-shaped cardboard box for $32 and in four-packs for $10...
matadornetwork.com
These Savannah Hotels Offer the Finest Southern Hospitality in the City
Savannah, Georgia is one of the oldest cities in the United States and has a rich history and culture that dates back to its founding in 1733. Known for being the first planned metropolis US, the many historic squares, antebellum architecture, art galleries, shops, restaurants, and parks charm visitors. This Southern hospitality and beauty are also mirrored in the many exceptional Savannah hotels.
allongeorgia.com
Lobster Dogs Food Truck at Georgia Southern Jan 27 and Tractor Supply Feb 2
Lobster Dogs Food Truck is returning to Statesboro this Friday, January 27 at Georgia Southern’s Student Union Building, 11:00 am – 2:00 pm and Thursday, February 2 at Tractor Supply, 2:30 pm – 6:30 pm. Menu items to choose from are rolls with lobster, crab, or shrimp...
wtoc.com
Learn to marinate chicken wings with Zunzi’s
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - We are a little over two weeks away from Super Bowl Sunday, which pretty much the day for wings. Zunzi’s in downtown Savannah takes a different approach to their wings and Larry Belton is in the kitchen with us to show us their take on the popular gameday snack.
WJCL
'It can give us many more years of great service': Savannah landmark globe gets a makeover
SAVANNAH, Ga. — An iconic Savannah landmark is getting a facelift. The iconic globe that sits along Derenne Avenue right before Abercorn Street has stood in the spot since the 1950s. With all the recent construction going on in the area, many wondered what would happen to the globe.
wtoc.com
St. Joseph’s/Candler to break ground on Richmond Hill campus in February
RICHMOND HILL, Ga. (WTOC) - St. Joseph’s/Candler leaders say they’ll break ground on a new Richmond Hill campus at the end of next month. The project will be built near the new Heartwood Development which is expected to have 10,000 homes in 25 years. After three years of...
As egg prices soar, local businesses feel the impact
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Egg prices are hurting just about everyone’s pockets, including bakery and restaurant owners. According to NBC, the national average cost of eggs has doubled in the last two years, with prices climbing to almost $10. Owner of Unforgettable Bakery in Savannah, Belinda Baptiste, says she has felt the pinch. “Can’t get […]
wtoc.com
Savannah’s City Council set to share proposed changes to their alcohol ordinance Thursday
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Savannah’s City Council has been holding meetings and public feedback sessions since October to discuss potential changes to the city’s alcohol ordinance. They’ve finally produced a list of revisions that’ll bring up at Thursday’s meeting and if they pass, they’ll go into effect on...
5 Savannah and Richmond Hill students nominated as US Pres. Scholars
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Some local high schoolers have been recommended for one of the nation’s highest honors, the United States Presidential Scholars Program. The program recognizes and honors some of America’s most distinguished graduating high school seniors. Five students in Savannah and Richmond Hill have been nominated to represent their districts as United States […]
WSAV-TV
TALMADGE BRIDGE PROJECT GETS THE GREEN LIGHT
The State Transportation Board has voted to move forward in updating the Talmadge Bridge in Savannah. The State Transportation Board has voted to move forward in updating the Talmadge Bridge in Savannah. Boys HS BBall: Benedictine wants be known for basketball, …. Benedictine Military School has won four state titles...
Locals offer advice on raising livestock, gardening to help save money
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Although the Consumer Price Index (CPI) for grocery shoppers in the South edged down 0.3 percent in December, meats, poultry, fish and eggs continue to be a pinch in the pockets of some shoppers while leaving others to value the money saving traditions they grew up with. “People are definitely getting […]
Dale and Walter Gibson, a lifetime of service in Bulloch County
Dale and Walter Gibson have been serving the citizens of Bulloch County in one form or another for over 45 years. They met in Swainsboro, GA, in 1978 and after getting married, moved to Statesboro to begin their careers as educators. Mrs. Dale taught math for 10 years at Statesboro High School and 20 years at Georgia Southern. Mr. Walter taught vocational agriculture and forestry for 30 years.
St. James Catholic Church hosts giveaway for families in need
SAVANNAH, Ga (WSAV) — Saint James Catholic Church opened its doors Saturday morning to ensure those in need were provided meals. A steady stream of people came out to receive nonperishable food, baby diapers, and laundry detergent. St. James Catholic Church explains why helping families is so important right now. “Nutrition, health, and also feeding […]
wtoc.com
Residents of the Savannah’s Historic District aim to conduct a cultural landscape survey
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Back in 2018, the National Park Service issued a report that lowered the health status of Savannah’s Historic District from ‘satisfactory’ to ‘threatened’. A historic district is moved to a ‘threatened’ ranking before it’s in danger of losing its historic ranking...
wtoc.com
Effingham Co. opens first of eight inclusive playgrounds
EFFINGHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - Tuesday morning, Blandford Elementary cut the ribbon on one of the first inclusive playgrounds in Effingham County. The school district making it a priority to add these playgrounds to every single elementary school in the county. Allowing children to experience the joy of a recess...
Savannah Tribune
ILA Local 1414 Installation of Officer Ceremony Held
International Longshoremen’s Association Local 1414 held their installation of officers ceremony Saturday, January 21, 2023 in the “Joe White Room” of the local building at 221 N. Lathrop Ave. Mistress of Ceremony for the occasion was Ms. Donna Williams, MHRM D. Williams Consulting, LLC. Chaplin, ILA Local...
Popular Savannah restaurant out of thousands of dollars after 2 burglaries in a week
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Between last Thursday and Monday of this week – a thief stole as much as $4,000 in food from Ardsley Station. After the break-ins, the owner is looking to city leaders for help. “It’s a little disheartening when the response to something like this could be more to hopefully negate it […]
thegeorgeanne.com
What do Students want in Boro’ Nightlife?
With around 20,000 college students and only a couple of local bars, Statesboro’s nightlife might need some upgrades. We asked GS students one question about nightlife in the Boro and they responded with their recommendations to “up” the nightlife. What do you wish Statesboro’s nightlife had more...
Comments / 0