Savannah, GA

gsabizwire.com

Aileron Management Acquires Historic Hamilton-Turner Inn

A group of investors led by Aileron Management announced they have acquired The Hamilton-Turner Inn, a 17-room AAA Four-Diamond historic boutique hotel in Savannah, Georgia. The Greenville SC-based hospitality management firm, Aileron Management, will assume management of the inn. This acquisition marks Aileron’s 4th hotel management addition in 2022 and its first property in Georgia.
SAVANNAH, GA
WJCL

Popular River Street restaurant receives prestigious honor

SAVANNAH, Ga. — A restaurant that has called River Street home for more than three decades can now boast as being one of the top restaurants in the world. For the last 30-plus years, the Olympia Café has been a staple down on River Street. The restaurant with a Greek flare is now getting worldwide recognition as readers of Tripadvisor has named it one of the top 10 percent restaurants in the world.
SAVANNAH, GA
Savannah Tribune

Savannah Culinary Institute Sale Features Artisan Breads, Chocolates and Pastries

Savannah Technical College’s Savannah Culinary Institute offers its tenth annual online, pre-order Sweetheart Sale featuring assorted artisan chocolates, pastries and artisan breads just prior to Valentine’s Day at www.bistrosavoir.com. Hand-made artisan chocolates truffles will be sold in a heart-shaped cardboard box for $32 and in four-packs for $10...
SAVANNAH, GA
matadornetwork.com

These Savannah Hotels Offer the Finest Southern Hospitality in the City

Savannah, Georgia is one of the oldest cities in the United States and has a rich history and culture that dates back to its founding in 1733. Known for being the first planned metropolis US, the many historic squares, antebellum architecture, art galleries, shops, restaurants, and parks charm visitors. This Southern hospitality and beauty are also mirrored in the many exceptional Savannah hotels.
SAVANNAH, GA
wtoc.com

Learn to marinate chicken wings with Zunzi’s

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - We are a little over two weeks away from Super Bowl Sunday, which pretty much the day for wings. Zunzi’s in downtown Savannah takes a different approach to their wings and Larry Belton is in the kitchen with us to show us their take on the popular gameday snack.
SAVANNAH, GA
WSAV News 3

As egg prices soar, local businesses feel the impact

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Egg prices are hurting just about everyone’s pockets, including bakery and restaurant owners.  According to NBC, the national average cost of eggs has doubled in the last two years, with prices climbing to almost $10. Owner of Unforgettable Bakery in Savannah, Belinda Baptiste, says she has felt the pinch. “Can’t get […]
SAVANNAH, GA
WSAV News 3

5 Savannah and Richmond Hill students nominated as US Pres. Scholars

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Some local high schoolers have been recommended for one of the nation’s highest honors, the United States Presidential Scholars Program. The program recognizes and honors some of America’s most distinguished graduating high school seniors. Five students in Savannah and Richmond Hill have been nominated to represent their districts as United States […]
SAVANNAH, GA
WSAV-TV

TALMADGE BRIDGE PROJECT GETS THE GREEN LIGHT

The State Transportation Board has voted to move forward in updating the Talmadge Bridge in Savannah. The State Transportation Board has voted to move forward in updating the Talmadge Bridge in Savannah. Boys HS BBall: Benedictine wants be known for basketball, …. Benedictine Military School has won four state titles...
SAVANNAH, GA
Grice Connect

Dale and Walter Gibson, a lifetime of service in Bulloch County

Dale and Walter Gibson have been serving the citizens of Bulloch County in one form or another for over 45 years. They met in Swainsboro, GA, in 1978 and after getting married, moved to Statesboro to begin their careers as educators. Mrs. Dale taught math for 10 years at Statesboro High School and 20 years at Georgia Southern. Mr. Walter taught vocational agriculture and forestry for 30 years.
BULLOCH COUNTY, GA
WSAV News 3

St. James Catholic Church hosts giveaway for families in need

SAVANNAH, Ga (WSAV) — Saint James Catholic Church opened its doors Saturday morning to ensure those in need were provided meals. A steady stream of people came out to receive nonperishable food, baby diapers, and laundry detergent. St. James Catholic Church explains why helping families is so important right now. “Nutrition, health, and also feeding […]
SAVANNAH, GA
wtoc.com

Effingham Co. opens first of eight inclusive playgrounds

EFFINGHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - Tuesday morning, Blandford Elementary cut the ribbon on one of the first inclusive playgrounds in Effingham County. The school district making it a priority to add these playgrounds to every single elementary school in the county. Allowing children to experience the joy of a recess...
EFFINGHAM COUNTY, GA
Savannah Tribune

ILA Local 1414 Installation of Officer Ceremony Held

International Longshoremen’s Association Local 1414 held their installation of officers ceremony Saturday, January 21, 2023 in the “Joe White Room” of the local building at 221 N. Lathrop Ave. Mistress of Ceremony for the occasion was Ms. Donna Williams, MHRM D. Williams Consulting, LLC. Chaplin, ILA Local...
CHATHAM COUNTY, GA
thegeorgeanne.com

What do Students want in Boro’ Nightlife?

With around 20,000 college students and only a couple of local bars, Statesboro’s nightlife might need some upgrades. We asked GS students one question about nightlife in the Boro and they responded with their recommendations to “up” the nightlife. What do you wish Statesboro’s nightlife had more...
STATESBORO, GA

