West Genesee boys basketball romps past Henninger, 81-49

CENTRAL NEW YORK – For the next few weeks, the main objective for the West Genesee boys basktball team was to continue to perform well against SCAC Metro division and keep pace with Liverpool at the top.

A full five days passed between the Wildcats’ overtime defeat to the Warriors on Jan. 13 and its next game, a visit from Henninger where WG displayed all of its skill and resolve in an 81-49 romp over the Black Knights.

Four Wildcats scored in double figures, led by Christian Amica, who poured in 20 points. Gary McLane finished with 12 points, while Jordan Cain had 11 points and Christian Cain had 10 points. Joe Cavallo contributed six points.

It turned out to be the only game of the week for the Wildcats, who saw Friday’s home contest against Baldwinsville postponed as it has games this week at Utica Proctor and Cicero-North Syracuse

In contrast to what West Genesee was doing, Jordan-Elbridge , once 6-0 and state-ranked, conitnued its mid-season slump last Wednesday night when it wasted a good start and lost 49-40 to Cato-Meridian.

Strong on defense, the Eagles built a 24-18 halftime advantage. But the Blue Devils made up the ground in the third quarter and then outscored J-E 19-10 in the final period.

Almost no one produced for the Eagles outside Jack Barrigar’s 18 points and Nolan Brunelle’s 14 points. Three Cato players hit double figures as Carter Impson and Preston Daggett each had 15 points and Jacob Carroll 10 points.

Then, facing Tully on Friday night, J-E again struggled in a 60-34 loss that was largely defined by what took place in the second quarter.

What was an 8-8 tie changed when the Black Knights outscored the Eagles 22-6 the rest of the half. Brunelle finished with nine points and Barrigar eight points as, to lead Tully, Zeke Mohat (13 points), Ryan Mize (12 points) and Dan Mech (11 points) all hit double figures.

Bishop Ludden came into the week having finished third in the Juggler Classic on Jan. 14 and 15, able to salvage the consolation game when it beat host Utica-Notre Dame 66-43.

Building a 59-26 lead through three quarters, the Gaelic Knights rebounded from a 78-57 loss to Catholic Central the day before. Aidan Mahar (18 points), Joey Adamo (13 points) and Tim Dunham (12 points) scored in double figures, Dunham adding seven rebounds and four blocks as Eiden Proper had 10 rebounds to go with nine points.

Later in the week, Ludden visited Bishop Grimes, where on Friday the Gaelic Knights found itself again unable to keep up with the Cobras, taking an 83-52 defeat.

Dunham had a strong showing with 18 points, but no other Ludden player scored in double figures. Grimes got 22 points from Deng Garang, 17 points from Jon Corl and 10 points from Jon Farstler.