iOS 16.3 RC now available, here are the best new iPhone features
After Apple announced the new MacBook Pro and Mac mini models and the HomePod 2, the company is now releasing iOS 16.3 RC version to all users. In addition, the Release Candidate version of macOS 12.2, iPadOS 16.3, tvOS 16.3, and watchOS 9.3 are now available. As of now, there...
Phone Arena
Confirmed: Apple will be ditching the physical buttons with the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Ultra
Leave it to Apple to do away with a major hardware feature. After successfully abolishing the SIM tray and the headphone jack, it seems the Cupertino company has now set its sights on… physical buttons?. We have been hearing reports that Apple’s next iPhone 15 lineup will be introducing...
technewstoday.com
How to Control Volume on Fire TV Stick?
Popular models of Firestick’s remote have a physical volume button for changing the volume level. These remotes are designed to control the volume of TVs, A/V receivers, and soundbars. There is also an Alexa button on remotes to give voice commands. However, in order to control volume, it is...
dexerto.com
The best PS5 headsets in 2023: Level up your PlayStation 5 audio
Choosing the best PS5 headset for you is a pretty serious matter. We’ve rounded up some of our favorite headsets that will level up your PS5 audio experience. The PS5 has been out for a while now, and with that comes an ecosystem of accessories for the console, too. Headsets on PlayStation 5 are no different, either. You’ll be able to experience 3D audio through just about any PlayStation 5 headset, and you’ll be able to make use of both wired and wireless options, too.
Why a green and orange dot on your phone can indicate someone listening and watching
The orange and green dots you see at the top of your iPhone screen are enhanced security precautions as a result of the new security update for IOS 14 or better.
Apple Watch fans will be disappointed with this 2023 rumour
Looks like it’ll be a quiet year for most Apple products, with all attention on a new mixed reality headset
dexerto.com
Twitch streamer banned for playing Forspoken despite it releasing
A Twitch streamer has been suspended for playing the new Forspoken title seemingly early, despite it being live to some players, and some aren’t happy about it. As we’ve seen over the year, whenever a big new game goes live, plenty of Twitch streamers rush to not only be one of the first to play it, but also be one of the first to complete it.
Cult of Mac
iPhone 15 Pro will not have actual, physical buttons. Really.
Apple is reportedly phasing out traditional buttons, starting with the iPhone 15 Pro models. The handsets will still seem to have them, but it’ll be a high-tech trick performed with haptic feedback. The change should make the iOS devices more durable and waterproof. iPhone 15 Pro thinks differently. Volume...
iOS 16.3 is now available, here’s why you should update
A month after Apple released iOS 16.2, the company is now making iOS 16.3 available. The latest software update for iPhone models brings several bug fixes, new features, and it’s also an important update if you are planning to buy the recently-announced HomePod 2. One of the most critical...
technewstoday.com
How To Set Up Roku on Your TV (Step-By-Step Guide)
If you have purchased a new Roku player, you must set it up on your TV first to use them. Since Roku has a simple UI, the activation process is relatively easy. Roku has various streaming players like Roku Streaming Sticks, Roku Express, Roku Ultra, etc. Even if each device has separate hardware components for the setup, the on-screen setup process for all Roku devices is the same. Before you begin, there are a few requirements for the setup.
dexerto.com
DualSense Edge review: Is the PS5 Pro controller worth the price?
Sony’s DualSense Edge is the company’s first attempt at a “Pro” controller like Xbox’s Elite, and other third-party options, but does it impress?. Pro controllers have been around for a while now. Ever since modders began adding more buttons onto pads, with different height sticks, buttons, and more. First-party companies started to take the hint with the advent of the Xbox Elite Controller in 2015. However, since then Sony has stayed mum on a premium option for a pro-style controller, until now.
brytfmonline.com
Warning! If you have a Samsung Galaxy smartphone, update now!
If you have a Samsung Galaxy smartphone, update now. If you don’t, you risk installing an app on your smartphone and not even noticing it. From there, I think you can pretty well imagine what could happen. This alert arrives because defects have been detected in the Galaxy Store app. However, vulnerabilities were found by researchers from NCC Groupa well-known company in the field of cyber security, between November 23 and December 3, 2022. However, it is classified under the code name CVE-2023-21433.
dexerto.com
The best Xbox headsets in 2023: Budget, premium & mid-range headphones
When looking for the best Xbox headsets, it can be troublesome to find exactly what you want, and for the right price. But we’ve done all the legwork to make your search go a little bit quicker. Whether you are looking for a headset for Xbox Series X or...
Apple Insider
Fortnite further crippled on iOS with January 30 update
AppleInsider may earn an affiliate commission on purchases made through links on our site. — In addition to a new age restriction, Fortnite oniOS and macOS will not let users spend V-Bucks in an upcoming server-side update. Apple removed the popular game from the App Store in 2020 after...
technewstoday.com
How to Update Software on Samsung TV
Samsung TVs have been running over Tizen OS since 2015. Built with an intuitive design, Tizen pushes regular updates to comply with the changing requirements of broadcast systems and streaming applications. These updates also contain the latest security patches to fix the existing bugs. You can easily update the Samsung...
technewstoday.com
How to Unlock iPhone with Apple Watch
Unless you have the Face ID with a Mask feature on your iPhone, the face ID doesn’t recognize your face when you are wearing a mask. But for iPhones without such a feature, you can still set up the Apple Watch to unlock your iPhone. But, if are running...
The 10 Best Accessories to Level-Up Your iPad
Whether you’re looking for a belated holiday gift or you can’t figure out what you want to use your gift cards on, buying accessories for Apple’s (AAPL) - Get Free Report iPad is always a good idea. There are a ton of accessories you can get for...
dexerto.com
OnePlus announces a mechanical keyboard that looks suspiciously familiar
Phone manufacturer OnePlus has just announced a mechanical keyboard that’s set to launch on February 7. OnePlus, known for its mid-tier and budget Android phones, has announced that it’ll be stepping into the mechanical keyboard market on February 7. On Twitter, the trailer includes a pre-rendered keyboard slowly...
How to update your Pixel Watch
Much like its lineup of Pixel phones, Google is pushing regular updates to the Pixel Watch. And we all know how important it is to keep your devices up to date, so here's how you can update the Pixel Watch.
dexerto.com
Gamecube emulator Dolphin has been ported to Xbox
One of the best emulators of all time, Dolphin, has been ported to the Xbox and the performance is already great. Dolphin, the Gamecube and Wii emulator, has been ported to the Xbox thanks to the inclusion of a development mode included with every console. With Microsoft allowing any console to become a devkit, it has opened the world of emulation on their consoles.
