ndhsaa.com
NDHSAA Member School Alumni: Angie (Welle) Edinger, former Fargo Shanley All-State girls basketball standout
ANGIE (WELLE) EDINGER - PREP GIRLS BASKETBALL STANDOUT. Finished prep basketball career with 2,015 points, 1,244 rebounds and 316 blocks. Averaged 25.5 points and 15.6 rebounds per game her senior season at Fargo Shanley HS. Named North Dakota Associated Press Sportscasters and Sportswriters (NDAPSSA) Miss. Basketball in 1997. Named North...
wdayradionow.com
Grant Nelson Discusses NDSU's Season Midway Through Conference Play
Jace Denman had a chance to catch up with Bison men's basketball star, Grant Nelson. They discussed the teams play within the conference, what improvements have been made throughout the season, and more.
wdayradionow.com
Hawley Boys Basketball Head Coach Nathan Stoa Joins To Give A Mid-Season Update
Hawley Nuggets boys basketball head coach Nathan Stoa joined Big Game James McCarty and Jace Denman on Prime Time Sports. They discussed how the Golden Nuggets season has gone so far, which players have made an impact, and more!
wdayradionow.com
Fargo Force Week Seventeen Recap
The Fargo Force returned to Scheels Arena and their home fans for a big weekend series versus the Sioux Falls Stampede. The Force were looking to continue their dominance over the Stampede as they brought a five-game winning streak against Sioux Falls into the series. This would be the seventh and eighth matchup versus Sioux Falls, and the second and third matchups in just over a week’s time.
kvrr.com
Two colleges merging with others as part of NDSU budget plan
FARGO, N.D. (KVRR/KFGO) — NDSU is planning to eliminate two of its seven colleges as the university looks to cut around ten million dollars over the next two years. That could result in 35-full time employees being cut. The colleges merging with others will be College of Math and...
Details Of Another North Dakota Country Concert Announcement
Some might say this latest concert announcement has a nostalgic feeling to it. But after hits over last summer from some of the newest country hitmakers, many are stating they grew up on the tunes from the 1990s. A great example was Cole Swindel's "She Had Me At Heads Carolina", a twist on Jo Dee Messina's hit from the '90s, "Heads Carolina, Tails California." So when we hear of these past hitmakers making stops in the area, it is exciting to be able to take advantage. Take that time to pull up a seat and listen to the tunes that have paved the way for many of today's newest hot country artists on the radio.
valleynewslive.com
Wolf spotted in Becker County, Minnesota
BECKER COUNTY, Minn. (Valley News Live) - A Valley News Live viewer caught quite the sight in Becker County, Minnesota. Alexandra Nessman shared photos of a wolf, which she says was in the area of Pine Point, Minnesota. Dan Stark is a Large Carnivore Specialist with the Minnesota DNR. He...
wdayradionow.com
NDSU administration officials announce cuts amid student enrollment concerns
(Fargo, ND) -- A prominent local university is announcing several cuts due recent enrollment challenges. Officials from North Dakota State University announced the reduction of total colleges offered from seven to five due to stalling enrollment numbers in recent years. NDSU President Dr. David Cook says the university's Colleges of Science and Math and College of Human Development and Education are being combined with other colleges under the educational umbrella.
wdayradionow.com
WDAY Radio adds new program to Midday lineup with Jon Adams
(Fargo, ND) -- WDAY Radio is announcing today that a new show will be coming to AM 970 and FM 93.1 with the addition of “Talk of the Town” with Jon Adams. The show will be hosted by Jon Adams, a local businessman and coach. It will air every Wednesday from 11 a.m. to noon, during “WDAY Midday.”
wdayradionow.com
Fargo Force's Hometown Heroes Night sets record for donations
(Fargo, ND) -- Several first responding units across the FM Metro are set to get a boost thanks to the Fargo Force. Team officials have announced that the 2023 Hometown Heroes Night raised $80,809.72 for local Cass and Clay Emergency Service Organizations. The event took place on Saturday, January 21st drawing in a sellout crowd and one of the best attended games in Fargo Force history.
valleynewslive.com
No ice palace for 2023 Polar Fest in Detroit Lakes
DETROIT LAKES, Minn. (Valley News Live) - Plans for a popular winter attraction in Detroit Lakes, Minnesota have been frozen for 2023. Organizers say they will not be building an ice palace this year. “Our committee is all volunteer and after 5 years of fun, decided we need a little...
wdayradionow.com
North Dakota state representative Koppelman pushing bill to ban "un-American" ranked choice and approval voting
(Fargo, ND) -- A bill being considered by lawmakers in Bismarck could eliminate the use of approval voting in Fargo elections. "The strategy in approval voting is to be the least polarizing, the least principled, the most, maybe agreeable, but agreeable on things that don't matter," said republican State Representative Ben Koppelman.
valleynewslive.com
Classic Touch Lounge coming to Moorhead
MOORHEAD, Minn. (Valley News Live) - A new bar is coming soon to North Moorhead. It’s going to be called The Classic Touch Lounge and plans to offer ladies night, karaoke, reggae nights, music by local DJ’s, and more. The Moorhead City Council approved a new liquor license...
lakesarearadio.net
JC Penney In Detroit Lakes To Close This Spring
Detroit Lakes, MN (KDLM) – A spokesperson with JC Penney has confirmed to KDLM that the downtown Detroit Lakes business will close its doors for good in May 2023. The retailer announced that liquidation sales will begin at the location on February 1st with the store’s final day in business being May 21st. The Detroit Lakes store will begin implementing a no-return policy beginning February 1.
wdayradionow.com
Change coming to 2023 Polar Fest in Detroit Lakes
(Detroit Lakes, MN) -- A change is coming to this year's polar fest in Detroit Lakes, and it may not be one to many people are excited about. The organizing committee for 2023 Polar Fest says they won't be building an ice palace this year. Organizers say they need a...
trfradio.com
Snowmobiler Injured Over the Weekend in Polk County
A Crookston area man was injured in a snow mobile accident over the weekend in Polk County. According to the Minnesota State Patrol, Douglas Dean Willits (52) was injured when the 2008 Ski-Doo MXZ he was driving ” struck field approach, and rolled” at Highway 75 and 140th Street in Euclid Township.
wdayradionow.com
CCRI partners with Suite Shots for "Tournament in the Tundra" charity event
(Moorhead, MN) -- A local charity who focuses on providing 24 hour care, shelter, and various other services to people with disabilities is working with a prominant business in our area. CCRI is teaming up with Suite Shots in Fargo for this year's Giving Hearts Day. The charity says people...
kvrr.com
Person Hit and Killed By BNSF Train Between Audubon and Detroit Lakes
BECKER CO., Minn. (KVRR) –A person is dead after being hit by an eastbound BNSF train between Audubon and Detroit Lakes. Becker County Sheriff’s Office got a report of the incident around 1:30 Monday morning. First responders arrived to find the person had died at the scene. No...
kvrr.com
Sun Country begins bus service from Fargo to Minneapolis-St. Paul
FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) – Sun Country Airlines is offering Landline motorcoach service five days a week from Fargo to Minneapolis beginning in March. It’s like a connecting flight to the Twin Cities for $15 one-way or $30 dollars round-trip. Passengers can check their bags in Fargo and the airline will take them to their plane in Minneapolis.
KNOX News Radio
Train-pedestrian fatal in NW MN
One person is dead after a BNSF train struck a pedestrian between the cities of Audubon and Detroit Lakes in northwest Minnesota. The Becker County Sheriff’s Department was notified of the accident shortly after 1:30 Monday morning. Deputies who arrived on scene located the deceased individual. The name of the victim has not been released. The incident remains under investigation.
