Erie County, OH

WKYC

41-year-old Ashland man found dead in vacant home

ASHLAND, Ohio — An investigation is underway after the a missing man was found dead inside of a vacant home in Ashland County on Friday afternoon. SUBSCRIBE: Get the day's top headlines sent to your inbox each weekday morning with the free 3News to GO! newsletter. After receiving a...
ASHLAND COUNTY, OH
WKYC

Eastlake police: 20-year-old bicyclist dies after hit-skip crash; suspected drunk driver arrested

EASTLAKE, Ohio — A 20-year-old man is dead and a 69-year-old woman is in custody following an alleged hit-skip crash Friday night in Eastlake. Police say the victim, identified as Michael "Dylan" Minello, was riding his bike along the 37100 block of Lakeshore Boulevard when he was struck by a vehicle around 10 p.m. Officers found him on the ground with serious injuries and having trouble breathing, and he was subsequently taken to UH Lake West Medical Center in Willoughby.
EASTLAKE, OH
WKYC

61-year-old man fatally shot in Cleveland home

CLEVELAND — A 61-year-old man was fatally shot at a house in Cleveland on Monday night. According to Cleveland Police, officers responded to 2350 E. 61st Street at approximately 11:30 p.m. for reports of a man shot. Upon arriving, officers located the male victim on the floor of the living room with multiple gunshot wounds to his body. He was pronounced dead on the scene.
CLEVELAND, OH
WKYC

1 man dead after shooting in Akron

AKRON, Ohio — One man is dead after a shooting in Akron Tuesday evening. At approximately 6 p.m., Akron officers responded to a call of gunshots heard in the 800 block of Haynes Street. When officers arrived to the scene, they found a 32-year-old man in a vehicle, unresponsive.
AKRON, OH
WKYC

Inmate known as 'Dandy Daddy' was on plane that crashed in Geauga County

CLEVELAND — Officials have released the name of the inmate that was on board the plane that crashed in Geauga County last week. The Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSHP) has identified the inmate as 67-year-old Carl Lee Jasperse, who is serving a 102-month prison term after pleading guilty to distribution and possession of child sexual abuse material in 2021.
CLEVELAND, OH
WKYC

Cleveland: 15-year-old girl in serious condition after being shot

CLEVELAND — A 15-year-old girl is in serious condition after being shot in the stomach in Cleveland. According to Cleveland Police, the incident occurred in the early hours of Monday morning at 3456 E. 105th St. The 16-year-old female was transported to University Hospitals Rainbow Babies and Children by EMS and is currently in serious condition.
CLEVELAND, OH
