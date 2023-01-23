EASTLAKE, Ohio — A 20-year-old man is dead and a 69-year-old woman is in custody following an alleged hit-skip crash Friday night in Eastlake. Police say the victim, identified as Michael "Dylan" Minello, was riding his bike along the 37100 block of Lakeshore Boulevard when he was struck by a vehicle around 10 p.m. Officers found him on the ground with serious injuries and having trouble breathing, and he was subsequently taken to UH Lake West Medical Center in Willoughby.

EASTLAKE, OH ・ 4 DAYS AGO