41-year-old Ashland man found dead in vacant home
ASHLAND, Ohio — An investigation is underway after the a missing man was found dead inside of a vacant home in Ashland County on Friday afternoon.
Video of Tyre Nichols deadly beating to be released today, new video of Cleveland police shooting
Police body camera video of the beating of Tyre Nichols is expected to be released today. Learn what we know about the 5 officers fired for his death.
Willowick pizza parlor hosts fundraiser for woman found nearly frozen to death
WILLOWICK, Ohio — On Dec. 23, Janay Johnson, a 22-year-old woman from Willowick, went out for the evening with friends. Around 3 o'clock the next morning, her mother, Erica Martino, received a phone call, and was informed that her daughter had been found nearly frozen to death and was being rushed to the hospital.
Cleveland Heights Mayor Kahlil Seren calls for expedition of police reform after traffic stop goes viral
CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, Ohio — Cleveland Heights Mayor Kahlil Seren is calling for police reform in the city after a video went viral this week of a confrontation between officers and a driver that happened in September 2022.
WATCH | Body camera video shows Cleveland police officer shooting suspect outside nightclub
CLEVELAND — Body camera video has been released by the Cleveland Division of Police showing a sergeant shooting a suspect outside a nightclub on the city's west side last weekend. According to police, the incident began with two men involved in an altercation inside of Belinda's Night Club on...
21-year-old fatally shot at gas station in Cleveland; suspects at large
CLEVELAND — A 21-year-old man was fatally shot at a gas station in Cleveland on Tuesday night. According to Cleveland Police, officers responded to the Quincy Gas Station located at 3939 Community College Avenue at approximately 9:10 p.m. on Tuesday for reports of shots fired.
Eastlake police: 20-year-old bicyclist dies after hit-skip crash; suspected drunk driver arrested
EASTLAKE, Ohio — A 20-year-old man is dead and a 69-year-old woman is in custody following an alleged hit-skip crash Friday night in Eastlake. Police say the victim, identified as Michael "Dylan" Minello, was riding his bike along the 37100 block of Lakeshore Boulevard when he was struck by a vehicle around 10 p.m. Officers found him on the ground with serious injuries and having trouble breathing, and he was subsequently taken to UH Lake West Medical Center in Willoughby.
'We have been here too many times': Northeast Ohio leaders react to video showing deadly police beating of Tyre Nichols
CLEVELAND — On Friday, the Memphis Police Department in Tennessee released body and traffic camera footage showing the deadly beating of Tyre Nichols at the hands of several officers. Nichols ended up in critical condition after police punched, kicked, hit, and pepper-sprayed him following a traffic stop on Jan....
Ready Pet GO! Humane Society of Summit County visits 3News
The Humane Society of Summit County visited 3News on Saturday. They have many dogs up for adoption.
61-year-old man fatally shot in Cleveland home
CLEVELAND — A 61-year-old man was fatally shot at a house in Cleveland on Monday night. According to Cleveland Police, officers responded to 2350 E. 61st Street at approximately 11:30 p.m. for reports of a man shot. Upon arriving, officers located the male victim on the floor of the living room with multiple gunshot wounds to his body. He was pronounced dead on the scene.
Memphis Avenue Bridge in Cuyahoga County scheduled to open Monday
CLEVELAND — The Cuyahoga County Department of Public Works has announced that the Memphis Avenue Bridge in Brooklyn is scheduled to reopen on Monday, Jan. 30, at 5 p.m.
1 man dead after shooting in Akron
AKRON, Ohio — One man is dead after a shooting in Akron Tuesday evening. At approximately 6 p.m., Akron officers responded to a call of gunshots heard in the 800 block of Haynes Street. When officers arrived to the scene, they found a 32-year-old man in a vehicle, unresponsive.
Bedford, University Hospitals hoping to 'work collaboratively' regarding future of city's medical center
BEDFORD, Ohio — Emergency services at University Hospitals Bedford Medical Center shut down in August of last year. The city then filed a restraining order to try and prevent the closure, and since then, both sides have been in conversations through the court system.
A rise in kitchen fires linked to air fryers says South Euclid Fire Department
SOUTH EUCLID, Ohio — Air fryers have exploded in popularity over the last few years, however that uptick has also seen the number of kitchen fires increase.
VIDEO: Officers assaulted during fight outside Cleveland Heights High School
CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, Ohio — Two Cleveland Heights police officers were assaulted and two teens were injured during a fight outside of Cleveland Heights High School on Tuesday evening.
$10,000 reward being offered for arrest of suspects after postal worker robbery in Akron
AKRON, Ohio — The United States Postal Inspection Service is offering a reward of up to $10,000 for information leading to the arrest of suspects involved in a robbery of an Akron postal worker.
Police shooting in Macedonia is city's first in at least 30 years
MACEDONIA, Ohio — The city of Macedonia is reviewing a case of a police officer shooting an alleged shoplifter over the weekend. The incident is a rarity in the city. In fact, Macedonia had not seen a police shooting in at least three decades prior to Sunday.
Inmate known as 'Dandy Daddy' was on plane that crashed in Geauga County
CLEVELAND — Officials have released the name of the inmate that was on board the plane that crashed in Geauga County last week. The Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSHP) has identified the inmate as 67-year-old Carl Lee Jasperse, who is serving a 102-month prison term after pleading guilty to distribution and possession of child sexual abuse material in 2021.
Cleveland: 15-year-old girl in serious condition after being shot
CLEVELAND — A 15-year-old girl is in serious condition after being shot in the stomach in Cleveland. According to Cleveland Police, the incident occurred in the early hours of Monday morning at 3456 E. 105th St. The 16-year-old female was transported to University Hospitals Rainbow Babies and Children by EMS and is currently in serious condition.
FBI Cleveland addresses ‘situation’ downtown: Police report suspicious vehicle
CLEVELAND — A police presence downtown -- including a Cleveland Police Bomb Squad vehicle -- was spotted at the scene of a "situation" along Superior Avenue on Tuesday morning. Cleveland police tell 3News they responded to the scene after being notified of a suspicious vehicle and blocked off the...
